ग्रह-गोचर:वसंत पंचमी से 17 अप्रैल तक अस्त रहेगा शुक्र; इसके बाद शुरू होंगे मांगलिक काम, 22 अप्रैल को साल का दूसरा विवाह मुहूर्त

20 मिनट पहले
  • शुक्र के उदय होने के बाद अगले 3 महीने यानी जुलाई तक रहेंगे शुभ कामों के लिए मुहूर्त

आज शुक्र ग्रह अस्त हो गया है। इस ग्रह को विवाह और अन्य मांगलिक कामों के लिए कारक कहा गया है। इसके अलावा 19 जनवरी से अस्त चल रहा गुरु आज उदित हो गया है। ग्रहों की ऐसी स्थिति के कारण अब 17 अप्रैल तक मांगलिक काम नहीं हो सकते हैं। गुरु और शुक्र दोनों के उदय रहने पर ही शादी, गृह प्रवेश और अन्य मांगलिक कामों के लिए मुहूर्त होता है।

सुख और समृद्धि देता है शुक्र
वैदिक विश्वविद्यालय चित्तौड़ के ज्योतिषाचार्य डॉ. मृत्युंजय तिवारी बताते हैं कि ज्योतिष में शुक्र को भौतिक सुख, वैवाहिक सुख, भोग-विलास, शौहरत, कला, प्रतिभा, सौन्दर्य, रोमांस, काम-वासना और फैशन-डिजाइनिंग आदि का कारक माना जाता है। इसलिए शुक्र के प्रभाव से ही इंसान को भौतिक, शारीरिक और वैवाहिक सुख मिलते हैं।

17 अप्रैल को उदित होगा शुक्र
डॉ. तिवारी के मुताबिक कोई भी ग्रह जब सूरज के पास आता है तो वो अस्त हो जाता है। जब शुक्र ग्रह सूर्य के इतने पास पहुंच जाता है, कि दोनों के बीच 11 डिग्री का अंतर हो तो शुक्र ग्रह अस्त माना जाता है। अस्त हो जाने पर इस ग्रह के शुभ फल में कमी आ जाती है। अब तकरीबन 2 महीने बाद यानी 17 अप्रैल को ये शुक्र उदित हो जाएगा। इसके बाद पहला शुद्ध विवाह मुहूर्त 22 अप्रैल को रहेगा। इसके बाद शादी, गृहप्रवेश और अन्य संस्कारों को पूरा करने के लिए मुहूर्त शुरू हो जाएंगे।

शुक्र उदय के बाद 3 महीने तक शुभ मुहूर्त
शुक्र के उदय होने के बाद साल का दूसरा पूर्ण शुद्ध विवाह मुहूर्त 22 अप्रैल को रहेगा। हालांकि, कहीं-कहीं 25 अप्रैल से शादियां शुरू होंगी। इसके बाद 3 महीने तक यानी मई, जून और जुलाई में हर काम के लिए शुभ मुहूर्त रहेंगे। फिर 20 जुलाई से चातुर्मास शुरू होने के बाद देवशयन होने से शुभ काम नही किए जाएंगे। फिर नवंबर में देव प्रबोधिनी एकादशी के बाद फिर से मुहूर्त शुरू होंगे। इसके बाद दिसंबर में मलमास शुरू हो जाने से शादियों के लिए मुहूर्त नहीं रहेंगे।

