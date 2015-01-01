पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टैरो राशिफल:रविवार को मेष राशि के लोगों को मिल सकती है सफलता, वृष राशि के लोगों को मिल सकती है मदद

28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सभी 12 राशियों के लिए कैसा रहेगा 15 नवंबर का दिन, जानिए किसे मिलेगी कामयाबी

रविवार, 15 नवंबर को टैरो कार्ड्स के मुताबिक मेष राशि के लोगों को सफलता मिल सकती है और वृष राशि के लोगों की समस्याएं किसी मदद से हल हो सकती हैं। टैरो कार्ड रीडर प्रणिता देशमुख से जानिए सभी 12 राशियों के लिए कैसा रहेगा रविवार, 15 नवंबर का दिन...

मेष - TEMPERANCE

विद्यार्थियों को अपने अध्ययन पर अधिक ध्यान देने की आवश्यकता होगी। खुद से की हुई कोशिशों को सफलता मिलेगी। आपके विचारों में क्लेरिटी आएगी, जो निर्णय लेने के लिए आपको सक्षम बना सकती है। मन की शांति महसूस होने की वजह से वर्तमान से जुड़ी सभी घटनाओं का आप पूरा आनंद ले पाएंगे।

करियर: काम से जुड़ी बातों में खुद से प्रयत्न करके आगे बढ़ना सीखना होगा।

लव : पार्टनर्स में तालमेल बना रहेगा।

हेल्थ: मांसपेशियों में खिंचाव आ सकता है।

लकी कलर: हरा

लकी नंबर: 4

वृषभ - THE SUN

काम से जुड़ी समस्याओं को दूर करने के लिए किसी द्वारा मदद प्राप्त हो सकती है। उनके मार्गदर्शन की सहायता से जिन विचारों की वजह से आपको परेशानी हो रही थी, उनको भी दूर करना आपके लिए आसान होगा। बच्चों के साथ बिताया समय आपको आनंद देगा। परिवार के साथ अपने संबंध ठीक करने पर ध्यान देना होगा।

करियर: नए करियर की शुरुआत करने के लिए शुभ दिन होगा।

लव: पार्टनर की एक दूसरे के प्रति निष्ठा और आदर बढ़ेगा।

हेल्थ: पेट की समस्याओं की लापरवाही ना करें।

लकी कलर: पीला

लकी नंबर: 2

मिथुन - NINE OF CUPS

एकाग्रता कम होने की वजह से छोटे-छोटे कामों में भी गलतियां हो सकती है। मन की चंचलता का असर दिन भर आप पर रहेगा। महत्वपूर्ण कामों को आज ही निपटाने की कोशिश करें, वरना आपका बड़ा नुकसान हो सकता है। मित्र परिवार के साथ मेलजोल बना रहेगा।

करियर: काम को वक्त पर पूरा ना करने की वजह से आपकी परेशानी बढ़ सकती है।

लव: पार्टनर के स्वभाव की वजह से आपको परेशानियों का सामना कर पड़ करना पड़ सकता है।

हेल्थ: घुटने और मांसपेशियों का दर्द सता सकता है।

लकी कलर: सफेद

लकी नंबर: 1

कर्क - ACE OF CUPS

दिन की शुरुआत में आप भावनात्मक रूप से थोड़े कमजोर हो सकते हैं। अपनी भावनाओं का असर आपकी निर्णय क्षमता पर ना होने दें। प्रलोभन की तरफ आप आकर्षित हो सकते हैं, लेकिन अपने मार्ग से अपने ध्यान ना हटने दे। काम पर आज आपको विशेष ध्यान देने की आवश्यकता होगी।

करियर: काम में मन ना लगने की वजह से आप काम को पूरा नहीं कर पाएंगे, जो आप पर काम का बोझ और गिल्ट भी बढाएगा।

लव: रिलेशनशिप को ठीक करने के लिए किए गए प्रयास आपकी एक गलती की वजह से नाकामयाब हो सकते हैं। अपने बर्ताव के प्रति सतर्कता रखें।

हेल्थ: पानी का प्रयोग योग्य मात्रा में करने की आवश्यकता है।

लकी कलर: गुलाबी

लकी नंबर: 8

सिंह - ACE OF SWORDS

बड़े और महत्वपूर्ण कामों में आज विशेष प्रगति नहीं दिखेगी। जो बातें आपके लिए आज महत्वपूर्ण है। उन्हीं बातों पर अधिक ध्यान देना होगा। दूर दृष्टि से लिए हुए निर्णय पर काम करने के लिए आज अनुचित दिन है। इसलिए अपने लक्ष्य के प्रति जुड़े छोटी-छोटी बातों पर अधिक ध्यान दें।

करियर: काम के लक्ष्य को पूरा कर पाना आज कठिन हो सकता है, खासतौर पर सेल्स और मार्केटिंग से जुड़े लोगों के लिए।

लव: अपने काम और व्यक्तिगत बातों को थोड़ा दूर रख कर परिवार की तरफ ध्यान देने की आवश्यकता होगी।

हेल्थ: शुगर संबंधित तकलीफ बढ़ सकती है।

लकी कलर : ग्रे

लकी नंबर: 6

कन्या - JUSTICE

परिवार में चल रहे कोर्ट कचहरी के कामों में आप को प्रगति दिखेगी। योग्य व्यक्ति द्वारा मिला मार्गदर्शन चल रही केस का आपके पक्ष में रिजल्ट दिला सकता है। जमीन से जुड़ी बातों पर आज कोई भी निर्णय ना लें। किसी और व्यक्ति की बातें सुनकर आपके मन में अपने परिवार के खिलाफ कटुता पैदा हो रही है। दूसरों पर अंधविश्वास पर रखना आपके लिए नुकसानदायक हो सकता है।

करियर: आपको अपनी मेहनत के अनुसार फल मिल पाएगा।

लव: पार्टनर के बर्ताव की वजह से रिश्ते में थोड़ा तनाव महसूस हो सकता है।

हेल्थ: भोजन में हरी सब्जियों का सेवन बढ़ाने की आवश्यकता होगी।

लकी कलर: लाल

लकी नंबर : 1

तुला - THREE OF CUPS

मित्र परिवार के साथ बिताया हुआ वक्त आनंद देगा। आपका आज अधिक समय मौज मस्ती में ही बीत सकता है, जिसकी वजह से मन पर बना तनाव भी कम होगा और मित्रों के साथ संबंध और घनिष्ठ होने में मददगार रहेगा।

करियर: आपकी टीम में एक दूसरे के सहयोग से बड़े प्रोजेक्ट को सफलता के साथ पूरा किया जा सकता है।

लव: रोजमर्रा की जिंदगी से दूर रहकर पार्टनर के साथ कुछ पल बिताने की कोशिश करें।

हेल्थ: शरीर की इम्युनिटी ठीक होने की वजह से स्वास्थ्य में सुधार दिखेगा।

लकी कलर: ब्राउन

लकी नंबर: 3

वृश्चिक - EIGHT OF SWORDS

परिवार के बच्चों द्वारा हो रही गलतियों को सुधारने की कोशिश आपके द्वारा किए जा सकती है, जिसकी वजह से आपके और परिवार के बीच तनाव पैदा हो सकता है। औरों उन द्वारा बोली गई बात का भावनात्मक तरीके से आप पर असर अधिक दिखेगा।

करियर: करियर में बदलाव लाने के लिए अपने कंफर्ट जोन से निकलने की अत्यंत आवश्यकता होगी।

लव: पार्टनर द्वारा आप पर डाले गए बंधनों की वजह से आपको मानसिक रूप से कमजोर महसूस हो सकता है।

हेल्थ: सिर और आंखों का दर्द सता सकता है।

लकी कलर: नीला

लकी नंबर : 9

धनु - SEVEN OF CUPS

आपके द्वारा शुरू किए गए नए कार्य को उसके अंजाम तक पहुंचा पाना आज आपको कठिन लग सकता है, लेकिन जैसे वक्त आगे बढ़ेगा वैसे आपका अनुभव और उससे जुड़ा ज्ञान भी बढ़ेगा जो आपको सफलता की ओर ले कर जा सकता है। लोगों द्वारा मिल रही टिप्पणियों पर अधिक ध्यान ना दे देते हुए अपने कार्य को करते रहे।

करियर: पैसों की कमी की वजह से काम में थोड़ी रुकावटें आ सकती है।

लव : अविवाहित लोगों को विवाह की चिंता सता सकती है।

हेल्थ: अपच की समस्या दूर होने में वक्त लग सकता है।

लकी कलर : लाल

लकी नंबर: 7

मकर - THE WORLD

आज का दिन आपके लिए खुशियों भरा रहेगा, बच्चों की और परिवार के लोगों की प्रगति और उनके जीवन से जुड़ी समस्याओं को सुलझता देख आप को शांति और आनंद प्राप्त होगा। सामाजिक कार्यों में सक्रिय होना भी आपको आनंद दिला सकता है। लोगों के साथ मेलजोल बढ़ने की वजह से योग्य व्यक्ति से जान पहचान बढ़ सकती है।

करियर: आपकी काम में रुचि बढ़ सकती है।

लव: मनचाहे व्यक्ति को अपने मन की बात बताना आपके लिए आसान होगा।

हेल्थ: सेहत संबंधित परेशानियां अचानक से दूर होंगी।

लकी कलर : पीला

लकी नंबर: 5

कुंभ - NINE OF SWORDS

रिलेशनशिप से जुड़ी परेशानियां कम होने की वजह से परिवार में सुख शांति रहेगी। काफी वक्त बाद आज आप को हल्का महसूस हो सकता है। अपनी तकलीफ को दूर करने के लिए किए गए प्रयत्नों में आप को प्रगति नजर आएगी। आपके अंदर आ रहा बदलाव आपको आध्यात्मिक प्रगति की ओर ले कर जा सकता है।

करियर: काम का बोझ हल्का होगा।

लव: विभक्त हो रहे व्यक्ति रिलेशनशिप से जुड़े दुख से बाहर निकल पाएंगे।

हेल्थ: नींद से जुड़ी समस्या दूर होगी।

लकी कलर: गुलाबी

लकी नंबर: 8

मीन - WHEEL OF FORTUNE

दिनभर आपकी ऊर्जा और चंचलता दोनों की वजह से आपको काम में प्रगति और समस्याएं दोनों का सामना हो सकता है। आज समय आप के पक्ष में होने की वजह से बड़ी समस्याओं का समाधान आपको मिल सकता है। खासकर के पुराने वाद विवादों को मिटाने में आप सफल रहेंगे।

करियर: इवेंट मैनेजमेंट से जुड़े लोगों को काम का बड़ा अवसर मिल सकता है।

लव : रिलेशनशिप में हो रही समस्याएं दूर होंगी।

हेल्थ: पीठ दर्द एक्यूप्रेशर द्वारा ठीक हो सकता है।

लकी कलर: ऑरेंज

लकी नंबर : 1

