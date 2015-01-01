पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Jeevan mantra
  Jyotish
  Solar Eclipse 14 December 2020; Anshik Surya Grahan | Solar Eclipse 2021 Date And Time, Grahan Sutak Timings In India; All You Need To Know

साल का आखिरी सूर्यग्रहण कल:2021 में होंगे 2 सूर्यग्रहण, लेकिन भारत में नहीं दिखने से उनका भी धार्मिक महत्व नहीं रहेगा

24 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अब 2 साल बाद 25 अक्टूबर 2022 को भारत में दिखेगा आंशिक सूर्यग्रहण

14 दिसंबर को साल का आखिरी सूर्यग्रहण होगा। जो कि भारत में दिखाई नहीं देगा। काशी के ज्योतिषाचार्य पं. गणेश मिश्र के मुताबिक इसके बाद अगले साल 2 सूर्यग्रहण होंगे। लेकिन ये दोनों ग्रहण भी नहीं दिखाई देंगे। इस कारण इनका धार्मिक महत्व नहीं है और सूतक भी नहीं रहेगा। इससे पहले इसी साल 23 जून को हुआ सूर्यग्रहण भारत में दिखा था। पं. मिश्र ने बताया कि 2 साल बाद 25 अक्टूबर 2022 को जो आंशिक सूर्यग्रहण होगा वो भारत में दिखेगा।

भारत में रात होने के कारण नहीं दिखेगा 14 दिसंबर का ग्रहण
जीवाजी वैधशाला उज्जैन के अधीक्षक डॉ. राजेंद्र प्रकाश गुप्त ने बताया कि 14 दिसंबर को भारत में सूर्यास्त के बाद शाम करीब 7.04 पर सूर्यग्रहण शुरू होगा। जो रात 9.43 पर मध्य स्थिति में रहेगा। ये ग्रहण रात 12.23 पर खत्म हो जाएगा। भारत में रात होने की वजह से ये ग्रहण दिखाई नहीं देगा। ये ग्रहण दक्षिण अमेरिका, अंटार्कटिका, पश्चिम-दक्षिण अफ्रीका, प्रशांत महासागर के दक्षिण भाग और गैलापागोस आइलैंड में दिखेगा। इससे पहले साल के सबसे लंबे दिन 21 जून को सूर्यग्रहण दिखा था। अब आंशिक सूर्यग्रहण 25 अक्टूबर 2022 की शाम को सूरज डूबने के पहले दिखेगा।

जून और दिसंबर 2021 में होंगे सूर्यग्रहण
10 जून: इस दिन आंशिक सूर्यग्रहण होगा। जो भारत में तो नहीं दिखेगा लेकिन, यूरोप के ज्यादातर हिस्सों में देखा जा सकेगा। यूरोप के साथ ही इसका असर उत्तर-पश्चिमी अफ्रीका, उत्तरी अमेरिका, अटलांटिक और आर्कटिक महासागर पर भी रहेगा।

4 दिसंबर: इस दिन पूर्ण सूर्यग्रहण होगा। इसके खत्म होने से पहले कंकणा कृति भी बनेगी। ये भी भारत में नहीं दिखेगा। लेकिन, दक्षिणी ऑस्ट्रेलिया, दक्षिण अफ्रीका और दक्षिणी अमेरिका में देख जा सकेगा। इन जगहों के साथ ही इस ग्रहण का असर प्रशांत महासागर, हिंद महासागर, अटलांटिक और अंटार्कटिका महासागर पर भी रहेगा।

धर्मग्रंथ: नहीं दिखने के कारण ग्रहण का महत्व भी नहीं
पं. मिश्र का कहना है कि ज्योतिष शास्त्र और धर्मग्रंथों के मुताबिक जो ग्रहण भारत में नहीं होंगे, उनका इस देश में कोई धार्मिक महत्व भी नहीं रहेगा। न ही उस ग्रहण का कोई सूतक लगेगा। इसलिए अगले साल होने वाले दोनों सूर्यग्रहण का असर भारत पर नहीं होगा। यहां रहने वाले लोगों पर भी उनका असर नहीं पड़ेगा।

