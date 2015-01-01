पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

टैरो राशिफल:मेष राशि के लोग अपनी जिम्मेदारियों को निभा पाएंगे, वृष राशि के लोगों को नकारात्मकता से बचना होगा

2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सभी 12 राशियों के लिए कैसा रहेगा 20 नवंबर का दिन, किन लोगों को मिलेगा भाग्य का साथ

शुक्रवार, 20 नवंबर को मेष राशि के लोग अपनी जिम्मेदारियों अच्छी तरह निभा पाएंगे। वृष राशि के लोगों को नकारात्मकता से बचना होगा। टैरो कार्ड रीडर प्रणिता देशमुख से जानिए सभी 12 राशियों के लिए कैसा रहेगा शुक्रवार...

मेष - SIX OF WANDS

आप जिम्मेदारियों को बखूबी निभा पाएंगे। काम की जगह आपकी प्रगति होने से कुछ लोगों में आपके प्रति जलन बढ़ सकती है। लेकिन इसका असर आप पर नहीं होगा दूसरों की कृति और आपके बारे में बोली जाने वाली बातों के बारे में सतर्कता बरतें।

करियर: आपके नेतृत्व कौन से गुण से आप सभी को साथ लेकर मार्गदर्शन कर पाएंगे।

लव: रिलेशनशिप के प्रति आपकी जिम्मेदारियां बढ़ेगी और उनको पूरा करने के लिए पार्टनर का साथ भी मिलेगा।

हेल्थ: शरीर की कमजोरी की वजह से पैर में दर्द हो सकता है।

लकी कलर: पीला

लकी नंबर: 3

वृषभ - Two OF CUPS

आपकी परिस्थिति में बदलाव लाने के लिए आपको शरीर और मन दोनों की ही लिंग पर ध्यान देना होगा। अपनी भावनाओं को समझ कर उन पर काम करना नकारात्मकता मिटाएगा और शरीर की तंदुरुस्ती मन को प्रसन्न रखने के लिए मददगार रहेगी। मिले हुए मौके मौके का पूरा फायदा उठाने की कोशिश करें।

करियर: काम संबंधित कॉन्ट्रैक्ट बनेंगे जिसकी वजह से आर्थिक परिस्थिति सक्षम बनेगी।

लव: युवाओं के लिए नया रिलेशनशिप की शुरुआत होगी।

हेल्थ: शरीर में बन रही खून की कमी को दूर करने की कोशिश करते रहे।

लकी कलर: सफेद

लकी नंबर: 5

मिथुन - KNIGHT OF WANDS

काम में प्रगति देखने के लिए कुछ ना कुछ आपको काम करते रहना पड़ेगा भले ही काम की गति धीमी ही क्यों ना हो बड़े लक्ष्य को प्राप्त करने के लिए आपको अपने लक्ष्य के प्रति और जानकारी इकट्ठा करने की जरूरत होगी। आपका काम ही आपकी पहचान जल्दी बनेगा।

करियर: काम से जुड़ा टारगेट पूरा करते समय योजना में थोड़े बदलाव करने की जरूरत पड़ेगी।

लव: रिलेशनशिप को परिवार द्वारा सम्मति मिलना आपको आनंद देगा।

हेल्थ: कफ की वजह से सुबह में तकलीफ हो सकती है।

लकी कलर: ऑरेंज

लकी नंबर : 1

कर्क - FOUR OF SWORDS

फिलहाल आपके विचार ही आपके दुश्मन बन रहे हैं। खुद के प्रति कठोरता आपको तकलीफ देती रहेगी। अपने स्वास्थ्य की तरफ ध्यान देना भी आपके लिए जरूरी होगा। शरीर और मन को तंदरुस्त रखने के लिए योग प्राणायाम और जीवन शैली में बदलाव लाने की जरूरत होगी।

करियर: काम वक्त पर पुराना न कर पाना मानसिक तनाव बढ़ा सकता है।

लव: लव लाइफ में अपेक्षा अनुसार प्रगति न देख पाना आपको नकारात्मक बना सकता है।

हेल्थ: शरीर में कम इम्यूनिटी होने की वजह से छोटी समस्याएं भी बड़ी तकलीफ दे सकती है।

लकी कलर : लाल

लकी नंबर: 2

सिंह - THE HERMIT

आपकी बातों को समझने में लोग नाकामयाब रह सकते हैं, जिसकी वजह से आपको कुछ वक्त के लिए उनसे दूरियां महसूस हो सकती है। अपने काम पर अधिक ध्यान देना आपको व्यक्तिगत जीवन से दूर ले जा सकता है। इसलिए काम और जीवन के बाकी पहलुओं में संतुलन बनाए रखिए।

करियर: करियर में बदलाव लाने का योग्य मार्ग अभी नहीं मिलेगा, जब तक आप को मिले हुए अवसर से पूरा समाधान नहीं मिलता, तब तक करियर में बड़ा बदलाव न लाए।

लव: पार्टनर के प्रति आपकी नाराजगी बढ़ सकती है।

हेल्थ : शरीर की थकान को दूर करने के लिए व्यायाम और आराम सही मात्रा में करें।

लकी कलर: पीला

लकी नंबर: 9

कन्या - NINE OF CUPS

आपको सौंपा हुआ काम पूरा करने में आप सफल रहेंगे। अपेक्षा से कम समय में काम पूरा करना आपका आत्मविश्वास बढ़ाएगा। आपके काम के प्रति बढ़ती रूचि देख काम की जगह आपको नई जिम्मेदारियां दी जा सकती है जो आपका रुतबा बढ़ाएगी। परिवार के साथ संबंध अच्छे बनने की वजह से आपकी समस्याओं का समाधान भी आपको आसानी से मिलेगा।

करियर: आपके कार्यक्षेत्र से जुड़े ट्रेनिंग मिलने की आशंका इस ट्रेनिंग द्वारा कार्य को और निपुणता से कर पाएंगे।

लव: बिना कहे आपकी बात को पार्टनर द्वारा समझ लेना आपको मानसिक समाधान दिला सकता है।

हेल्थ: बढ़ते वजन को नियंत्रित करने के लिए योग्य खानपान पर ध्यान दें।

लकी कलर : लाल

लकी नंबर : 3

तुला - SEVEN OF SWORDS

आपके द्वारा दी गई जानकारी को आप ही के खिलाफ कोई इस्तेमाल कर सकता है। इसलिए व्यक्ति को जीवन के बारे में कौन सी बात बतानी है और कितनी गहराई तक बतानी है इस बात पर इस बात की सतर्कता रखें। प्रॉपर्टी से जुड़े वाद खड़े हो सकते हैं।

करियर: आपके और सहकर्मी में तालमेल बना रहना मुश्किल हो सकता है।

लव: पूर्व प्रेमी फिर से आप को फंसाने की कोशिश कर सकते हैं, इसलिए उनके संपर्क में ना रहे।

हेल्थ: मसालेदार खाने की वजह से एसिडिटी की समस्या हो सकती है।

लकी कलर: ग्रे

लकी नंबर: 7

वृश्चिक - KING OF SWORDS

आपके इरादे पक्के होने के बावजूद भी आज शरीर का साथ मिल पाना कठिन हो सकता है। काम के बारे में आपको सभी स्तोत्र उपलब्ध होंगी, फिर भी शरीर की कमजोरी की वजह से अपनी क्षमता अनुसार काम करवाना आपके लिए मुश्किल हो सकता है। परिवार के किसी व्यक्ति के बर्ताव की वजह से आपका अहंकार दुखाया जाएगा इसलिए हर बात को बहुत गंभीरता से लेकर ना चले।

करियर: एचआर और रिक्रूटमेंट के क्षेत्र के लोगों को अपना टारगेट पूरा कर पाना कठिन हो सकता है।

लव: आपके मन के विरुद्ध परिवार का कोई व्यक्ति शादी से जुड़ा निर्णय ले सकता है।

हेल्थ: सिर दर्द और कम ऊर्जा की वजह से दिनभर सुस्त महसूस होगा।

लकी कलर : पर्पल

लकी नंबर : 5

धनु - QUEEN OF PENTACLES

पैसों के बारे में रखी हुई सतर्कता आपकी भविष्य में मददगार रहेगी। अभी मिल रहे पैसों का निवेश योग्य तरीके से करना होगा। जिसकी वजह से आपको आर्थिक फायदा निजी भविष्य में हो सकता है। परिवार के किसी व्यक्ति पर बना हुआ कर्जा मिटाने के लिए आपको मदद करनी पड़ेगी।

करियर: काम से जुड़ी यात्रा द्वारा बड़ा आर्थिक लाभ हो सकता है।

लव: जीवनसाथी का चुनाव करते समय व्यक्ति की योग्यता को अच्छी तरह से परखें।

हेल्थ: हार्मोनल इंबैलेंस को ठीक करने के लिए डॉक्टर की सलाह से दवाइयां लें।

लकी कलर : हरा

लकी नंबर : 8

मकर - QUEEN OF WANDS

बचपन में घटी किसी घटनाओं को लेकर आज फिर से दुख महसूस कर सकते हैं आपके अंदर बन रही प्रतिशोध की भावना को नजरअंदाज ना करें। क्योंकि यह भावनाएं जितनी आप तब आएंगे उतनी ही जटिल बनती जाएंगे। माता द्वारा मिली आलोचना आपके अंदर खुद के प्रति द्वेष बढ़ा सकती है।

करियर: महत्वपूर्ण काम में गलती हो सकती है इसलिए काम करते समय अधिक सावधानी बरतें।

लव: रिलेशनशिप में अपना वर्चस्व दिखाने की कोशिश वाद उत्पन्न कर सकती है।

हेल्थ: पीठ और कंधे का दर्द सता सकता है।

लकी कलर: गुलाबी

लकी नंबर: 7

कुंभ - DEATH

पुरानी बातों का अंत होने के बाद ही नए की शुरुआत हो सकती है। इसलिए यदि जीवन से कोई बात अगर छूट रही हो तो उसे पकड़कर रखने की कोशिश ना करें। वक्त के साथ आपको आपके लिए क्या योग्य है और कुछ बातें आपके मन के जैसे क्यों नहीं हुई इन बातों का भी आकलन होगा।

करियर: मैनेजमेंट द्वारा कंपनी में कुछ बदलाव किए जा सकते हैं जिसका असर आपकी नौकरी पर भी होगा।

लव: रिलेशनशिप में कुछ कठिनाइयों का सामना आज हो सकता है।

हेल्थ: शरीर तंदरुस्त होने के बावजूद भी किसी भी काम को करने का उत्साह कम रहेगा।

लकी कलर: सफेद

लकी नंबर: 4

मीन - KNIGHT OF SWORDS

प्रॉपर्टी से जुड़े निर्णय लेते समय हड़बड़ी न करें। यदि आप नहीं प्रॉपर्टी लेना चाहते हैं तो दस्तावेज पूरी तरह से पर रखकर ही नए प्रॉपर्टी की डील करें। आज पैसा जितनी तेजी से आपके पास आएगा, उतनी तेजी से निकल भी जा सकता है। इसलिए अपनी जरूरतों को पूरा करने पर पहले ध्यान देना होगा।

करियर: काम करते समय वक्त की पाबंदी का ध्यान रखना होगा।

लव: आपके और पार्टनर के बीच के संबंध मधुर बनेंगे।

हेल्थ: एड़ी का दर्द सता सकता है।

लकी कलर: नीला

लकी नंबर: 4

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें