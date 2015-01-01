पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टैरो राशिफल:रविवार को मेष राशि के लोगों को मिलेगा पारिवारिक सुख, वृष राशि के लोगों को संघर्ष करना होगा़

22 मिनट पहले
  • टैरो कार्ड्स के मुताबिक 13 दिसंबर का दिन सभी 12 राशियों के लिए कैसा रहेगा

टैरो कार्ड्स के अनुसार रविवार, 13 दिसंबर को मेष राशि के लोग परिवार के साथ सुखी रहेंगे। वृष राशि के लोगों को कड़ी मेहनत करनी होगी, तभी काम पूरे हो पाएंगे। टैरो रीडर प्रणिता देशमुख से जानिए 12 राशियों के लिए रविवार, 13 दिसंबर का दिन कैसा रहेगा...

मेष - JUDGEMENT

आज काफी सारी बातें आपके मन के मुताबिक होने की वजह से आपको आनंद मिलेगा। परिवार से आनंद प्राप्त होगा। पैसों संबंधित कोई खास खबर मिल सकती है, जिसकी वजह से परिवार में आनंद का वातावरण बना रहेगा। खर्चे कम होने की वजह से आप पर बना तनाव भी कम होगा।

करियर: नौकरी पेशा लोगों को काम पर अधिक ध्यान देने की आवश्यकता होगी।

लव: पार्टनर्स में संबंध मधुर बने रहेंगे।

हेल्थ: घर के किसी व्यक्ति की सेहत में सुधार दिखने लगेगा।

लकी कलर: लाल

लकी नंबर: 7

वृषभ - KNIGHT OF WANDS

काम में गति प्राप्त करने की आपकी इच्छा होने के बावजूद भी मनचाही गति ला पाना आपके लिए आज कठिन हो सकता है। काम आखिरी वक्त तक नहीं होंगे, लेकिन अंत में सारी चीजें आपके मन के मुताबिक ही होने वाली है। इसलिए संयम रखना जरूरी होगा। मित्र परिवार की वजह से आपकी चिंता बढ़ सकती है।

करियर: आपके काम संबंधित और ज्ञान प्राप्त करना आपके लिए जरूरी होगा।

लव: युवाओं को रिलेशनशिप के प्रति खास रूचि रहेगी।

हेल्थ: पुरानी बीमारी ठीक होने की वजह से सेहत संबंधित समस्याएं कम होगी।

लकी कलर: पीला

लकी नंबर: 2

मिथुन - THE HERMIT

अधिकतर वक्त अकेले गुजारने की वजह से आपके अंदर अकेलेपन का डर बढ़ रहा है। आपको अपने व्यक्तिगत दायरे से बाहर निकलकर लोगों के साथ संबंध सुधारने की कोशिश करनी होगी। नए कामों को करने की कोशिश करें। जिसकी वजह से आपका ज्ञान बढ़ेगा और नए अनुभव भी प्राप्त होंगे।

करियर: मित्र द्वारा आपके काम में मदद या मार्गदर्शन प्राप्त हो सकता है।

लव: पार्टनर के साथ दूरियां ही बनाए रखना, आज आपके लिए ठीक रहेगा।

हेल्थ: त्वचा संबंधित विकार आपकी लापरवाही की वजह से हो सकते हैं।

लकी कलर: ग्रे

लकी नंबर: 5

कर्क - JUSTICE

अभी तक ली हुई मेहनत का फल आज दिखेगा। काम संबंधित योजनाओं को आप सफलता से आगे बढ़ा पाएंगे। फिलहाल हर कोई बात आपकी योजना के मुताबिक ही होने वाली है। इसलिए व्यर्थ चिंता छोड़ कर काम को अधिक ध्यान देना होगा। छोटी प्रगति भी आपको बड़ा आनंद प्राप्त करा सकती है।

करियर: काम संबंधित आपके ऊपर बड़ी जिम्मेदारी दी जाएगी, जिसको आप बखूबी निभा पाएंगे।

लव: योग्य व्यक्ति आपके जीवन में आ रहे हैं, इसलिए अपने विचार और मन को और थोड़ा रिलेशनशिप के प्रति खोल कर आगे बढ़ना होगा।

हेल्थ: गले संबंधित तकलीफ हो सकती है।

लकी कलर : हरा

लकी नंबर: 3

सिंह - EIGHT OF PENTACLES

आपके द्वारा काम में कोई बड़ी गलती आज हो सकती है। जिसका असर आपकी आर्थिक परिस्थिति पर भी हो सकता है, लेकिन यह गलती की वजह से आपको कोई बड़ी सीख मिलने वाली है। जिस व्यक्ति के ऊपर आपने काफी भरोसा रखा था, उस व्यक्ति के द्वारा पैसों संबंधित कोई तकलीफ पैदा हो सकती है।

करियर: काम करते समय दस्तावेजों को ठीक से जांच लेना होगा।

लव: पार्टनर का पूरा सहयोग प्राप्त होने की वजह से परिवार संबंधित कोई योजना कार्यरत आपके द्वारा हो सकती है।

हेल्थ: पेट से संबंधित तकलीफ दोपहर के बाद होगी।

लकी कलर : नीला

लकी नंबर : 4

कन्या - QUEEN OF WANDS

आपके किसी काम के लिए घर के बुजुर्ग द्वारा विरोध किया जा सकता है जिसकी वजह से आपकी नाराजगी बढ़ेगी। फिलहाल पैसों का निवेश करना आपके लिए योग्य रहेगा। कोई भी बड़ी वस्तु की खरीददारी करने से परहेज रखें।

करियर: काम की जगह आज आपका वर्चस्व बना रहेगा।

लव: आपके विचार और पार्टनर के विचारों में भिन्नता नजर आएगी।

हेल्थ: बदलते वातावरण का असर आपकी सेहत पर दिख सकता है।

लकी कलर: गुलाबी

लकी नंबर : 8

तुला - DEATH

यदि आप भागीदारी में व्यापार करते हैं तो आपके भागीदार के साथ कुछ बातों के बारे में विवाद हो सकता है। जिसकी वजह से भागीदारी टूटने की आशंका बन रही है। किसी भी चीज को पाने की जिद आज के दिन न रखें। आज आपको थोड़ी तकलीफ से गुजर कर ही परिस्थिति में बदलाव दिखेगा।

करियर: धातु संबंधित व्यापार में थोड़ा नुकसान हो सकता है।

लव: पार्टनर की व्यक्तिगत जीवन की वजह से आपको चिंता का सामना करना पड़ सकता है।

हेल्थ: डर अधिक हावी होने की वजह से एंजाइटी की तकलीफ हो सकती है।

लकी कलर: लाल

लकी नंबर: 6

वृश्चिक - THREE OF CUPS

आज अपने रोजमर्रा की जिंदगी से थोड़ा ब्रेक लेकर मित्र परिवार के साथ या आपके करीबी लोगों के साथ थोड़ा वक्त बिताना होगा। जिसकी वजह से आपको नई उर्जा प्राप्त होगी। किसी नए काम की शुरुआत सकारात्मक तरीके से होने की वजह से मन को समाधान मिलेगा।

करियर: युवा व्यक्ति अपने क्षेत्र में प्रगति देख पाएंगे।

लव: पार्टनर की वजह से आपका जन परिचय बढ़ सकता है।

हेल्थ: आपकी गलत जीवनशैली का असर आपके स्वास्थ्य पर होगा।

लकी कलर : ऑरेंज

लकी नंबर: 7

धनु - QUEEN OF CUPS

हर किसी बात के बारे में बेवजह चिंता करने की वजह से हर बात में आपको नकारात्मकता ही नजर आ रही है। यदि आप परिस्थिति में बदलाव लाना चाहते हैं तो खुद के अंदर बदलाव लाना जरूरी होगा। एक जैसी जीवनशैली रखने की वजह से आपके अंदर उदासीनता पैदा हो रही है।

करियर: काम को नए तरीके से करने की आवश्यकता है।

लव: पार्टनर के ऊपर बना शक बढ़ेगा।

हेल्थ: शरीर में पानी की मात्रा कम होने की वजह से तकलीफ हो सकती है।

लकी कलर: सफेद

लकी नंबर : 3

मकर - TEN OF PENTACLES

परिवार के किसी युवा व्यक्ति की आज खास प्रगति होगी। जिसकी वजह से पूरे परिवार को समाधान प्राप्त होगा। आज आप के खर्चे अधिक हो सकते हैं, लेकिन यह खर्चा आपका मौज-मस्ती पर होने की वजह से खर्चों के बारे में आपको चिंता नहीं होगी।

करियर: पारिवारिक व्यापार को आगे बढ़ाना आपके लिए संभव होगा।

लव: परिवार में सुख शांति भरा माहौल बना रहेगा।

हेल्थ: छाती संबंधित विकार तकलीफ दे सकते हैं।

लकी कलर: मरून

लकी नंबर : 1

कुंभ - STRENGTH

आपकी इच्छा शक्ति बढ़ने की वजह से काम में भी आपको प्रगति और गति दोनों नजर आने वाली है। आप अकेले ही काफी बातों का सामना कर पाएंगे, जिसकी वजह से आपको मानसिक थकान महसूस हो सकती है, लेकिन उन्हीं बातों को प्रगति की ओर बढ़ते हुए देखकर आपको समाधान भी प्राप्त होगा।

करियर: काम से जुड़ा टारगेट वक्त से पहले पूरा होगा।

लव: पार्टनर के प्रति आपका प्रेम बढ़ेगा।

हेल्थ: जोड़ों के दर्द को अनदेखा ना करें।

लकी कलर: हरा

लकी नंबर: 8

मीन - FIVE OF WANDS

परिस्थिति में बार-बार बदलाव आने की वजह से निर्णय ले पाना या किसी एक ही निर्णय पर टिक पाना आपके लिए मुश्किल हो सकता है। व्यक्तिगत जीवन में आपको समाधान प्राप्त हो सकता है, लेकिन काम से जुड़ी परेशानियां आज बढ़ेगी।

करियर: कम से संबंधित जिम्मेदारी को किसी के साथ बांटना आज मुश्किल हो सकता है।

लव: आपके स्वभाव के कारण आप आपके पार्टनर को दूर कर रहे हैं।

हेल्थ: त्वचा और बाल संबंधित समस्याएं और बढ़ेंगी।

लकी कलर: पीला

लकी नंबर: 5

