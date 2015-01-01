पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टैरो राशिफल:17 दिसंबर को मेष राशि के लोगों के काम अधूरे रह सकते हैं, वृष राशि के लोग पार्टनर के साथ खुलकर बात करें

एक घंटा पहले
  सभी 12 राशियों के लिए कैसा रहेगा गुरुवार का दिन, आपको धन लाभ मिलेगा या नहीं

टैरो कार्ड्स के मुताबिक गुरुवार, 17 दिसंबर को मेष राशि के लोगों के जरूरी काम अधूरे रह सकते हैं। इसीलिए धैर्य रखें। वृष राशि के लोग अपने लव पार्टनर के साथ खुलकर बातें करें। टैरो कार्ड रीडर प्रणिता देशमुख से जानिए सभी 12 राशियों के लिए कैसा रहेगा गुरुवार, 17 दिसंबर का दिन...

मेष - THREE OF CUPS

मौज मस्ती की तरफ अधिक ध्यान रहने की वजह से महत्वपूर्ण काम पीछे रह सकते हैं। काम संबंधित बातों में आपको अभी रस नहीं आएगा फिर भी जिन कामों की डेड लाइन आ रही है उन काम की तरफ अवश्य ध्यान देना होगा। अधिक जिम्मेदारियां बढ़ने की वजह से मन पर तनाव बना रहेगा जिससे आप बार-बार भागने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं।

करियर: काम संबंधित बातों की सूची बनाकर किस काम को पहले खत्म करना है यह तय करकेही आगे बढ़ें।

लव: युवाओं को शादी से संबंधित चिंता सताती रहेगी।

हेल्थ: एसिडिटी की तकलीफ हो सकती है।

लकी कलर: लाल

लकी नंबर : 3

वृषभ - THE HERMIT

अपने दायरे से बाहर निकलकर नए लोगों के साथ जुड़ने की कोशिश करते रहें। आपको नए मित्र बनाने की अधिक आवश्यकता है। केवल खुद के ही विचारों में रहकर आपको नकारात्मकता मिल रही है। आपके आसपास के वातावरण में बदलाव लाने की कोशिश करते रहें।

करियर: काम से संबंधित मिली जिम्मेदारी की वजह से आपका जन परिचय बढ़ सकता है।

लव: पार्टनर के साथ अधिक खुलकर बातें करना भी आपके लिए तकलीफ दायक होगा।

हेल्थ: घर में किसी को शुगर संबंधित तकलीफ हो सकती है।

लकी कलर : पीला

लकी नंबर: 1

मिथुन - PAGE OF SWARD

किसी विषय में आपको योग्य मार्गदर्शन नहीं मिल पा रहा है, जिसकी वजह से मन में आ रहे विचारों को आप योग्य दिशा नहीं दे पा रहे हैं। अपने काम करने के लिए दूसरों पर निर्भर ना रहें। किसी विषय में बढ़ रहा कन्फ्यूजन आपको बेचैन बना रहा है। यदि बात कम संबंधित है तो आज के दिन निर्णय न लें और यदि व्यक्तिगत है तो निर्णय से जुड़े परिणाम का अवलोकन करके ही आगे बढ़ें।

करियर: आपकी क्षमता से अधिक काम मिलने की वजह से काम संबंधित बेचैनी बढ़ेगी।

लव: रिलेशनशिप संबंधित बातों में जिनकी वजह से आपको तकलीफ हो रही है, उनकी तरफ अधिक ध्यान ना दें।

हेल्थ: बच्चों को पेट का इन्फेक्शन तकलीफ दे सकता है।

लकी कलर: गुलाबी

लकी नंबर: 5

कर्क - FIVE OF CUPS

फिर से आपके ऊपर उदासीनता और नकारात्मकता हावी हो रही है। फर्क इतना है इस बार आपदोनों बातों के बारे में अधिक जागरूक है। अपने अंदर की नकारात्मकता मिटाने के लिए प्रयत्न करने होंगे। खुद के अंदर के सकारात्मक बातों को देखने की कोशिश करें।

करियर: कम संबंधित तकलीफ दूर होंगी।

लव: रिलेशनशिप को लेकर उदासीनता रहेगी।

हेल्थ: सेहत ठीक करने के लिए प्रयत्न करते रहें।

लकी कलर: लाल

लकी नंबर: दो

सिंह - KING OF PENTACLES

घर या कोई बड़ी वस्तु खरीदने के लिए आज आपका खर्चा हो सकता है। यदि आप पर खर्चों का भार बढ़ रहा है तो घर के किसी व्यक्ति द्वारा आपको मदद भी मिलेगी। अपनी भावनाओं को योग्य तरीके से प्रकट करने की वजह से प्रिय व्यक्ति के साथ आपके संबंध मजबूत बने रहेंगे।

करियर: नए काम संबंधित योजना सफलतापूर्वक बनेगी।

लव: पार्टनर की जीद आपकी तकलीफ का कारण हो सकती है।

हेल्थ : घुटनों से संबंधित तकलीफ दूर होगी।

लकी कलर: हरा

लकी नंबर: 4

कन्या - FIVE OF PENTACLES

आपके कठिन समय में आपको मित्र और परिवार दोनों से सहायता मिलेगी। आपके लिए मानसिक स्वास्थ्य को ठीक करना अधिक आवश्यक है। जिन बातों में आपको यश नहीं मिल रहा है उन बातों के बारे में किसी के साथ भी अधिक चर्चा ना करें क्योंकि लोगों के साथ चर्चा करके केवल आपके नकारात्मकता बढ़ रही है।

करियर: आप को दी गई जिम्मेदारी को आप पूरा कर पाएंगे।

लव: युवाओं को रिलेशनशिप की वजह से मानसिक तकलीफ हो सकती है।

हेल्थ: शरीर पर लगी हुई चोट को नजरअंदाज ना करें।

लकी कलर: नीला

लकी नंबर: 6

तुला - QUEEN OF PENTACLES

दिन की शुरुआत से आपके ऊपर चिंता और तनाव का प्रभाव बना रहेगा। भूतकाल में घटी हुई घटनाओं का फिर से एक बार असर दिखने लगा है। जिसकी वजह से आपकी चिंता बढ़ रही है। यदि आपको भविष्य काल संबंधित कोई चिंता सता रही है तो उसके बारे में आज के दिन अधिक ना सोचें। क्योंकि, किसी भी परिस्थिति को जैसी है वैसी देख पाना आज के दिन आपके लिए कठिन होगा।

करियर: फाइनेंस क्षेत्र के व्यक्ति आज प्रगति देख पाएंगे।

लव: पार्टनर द्वारा आप की अपेक्षा पूर्ण न होना आपके लिए तकलीफ दायक हो सकता है।

हेल्थ: किडनी से संबंधित इंफेक्शन हो सकता है।

लकी कलर: नीला

लकी नंबर : 8

वृश्चिक - THE HANGEDMAN

आपके किसी मित्र द्वारा आपको मार्गदर्शन आज मिल सकता है जिसकी वजह से आप से जुड़ी बातों को देखने का नया नजरिया भी आपको प्राप्त होगा। अध्यात्म में आज आपकी खास रूचि रहेगी। आध्यात्मिक क्षेत्र में आगे बढ़ने के लिए किए गए प्रयत्न को आज सफलता मिलेगी। आज के दिन भागादौड़ी थोड़ी कम रखें, पूरी तरह से आराम करने के बाद ही आपको सकारात्मक ऊर्जा भी प्राप्त होगी।

करियर: आपके मन जैसा काम मिलने की वजह से सकारात्मकता महसूस होगी।

लव: पार्टनर द्वारा आनंद प्राप्त हो सकता है।

हेल्थ: सेहत में सकारात्मक बदलाव दिखेगा।

लकी कलर: पीला

लकी नंबर: 9

धनु - THE FOOL

आज आपके विचार ही आपके दुश्मन बने रहेंगे। हर किसी व्यक्ति के बारे में नकारात्मक होना आपको आपके अंदर की नकारात्मकता भी दिखाता है, इस बात का ध्यान रखें। दूसरों को बदलने की जिद और किसी भी रिलेशनशिप को खराब होने के लिए दूसरों को जिम्मेदार ठहराना आपको प्रिय व्यक्तियों से दूर कर रहा है। खुद के द्वारा हुई गलतियों की जिम्मेदारी उठाना सीखना होगा।

करियर: महत्वपूर्ण काम में आज देरी हो सकती है, संयम बनाकर आगे बढ़ें।

लव: गुस्से को काबू करना सीखे, वरना रिलेशनशिप पर इसका गलत असर पड़ सकता है।

हेल्थ: आंखों से संबंधित इंफेक्शन तकलीफ दे सकते हैं।

लकी कलर: ऑरेंज

लकी नंबर: 1

मकर - TEN OF SWORDS

जितनी परिस्थिति आपको कठिन लग रही है, उतनी कठिनाइयां आपके जीवन में नहीं है, केवल आपके विचारों द्वारा आप खुद को तकलीफ दे रहे हैं, इसलिए रोजमर्रा की जिंदगी से थोड़ा ब्रेक लेकर फिर से अपने लक्ष्य के बारे में सोचना होगा।

करियर: काम को वक्त पर पूरा ना करने की वजह से आपके ऊपर तनाव बना रहेगा।

लव: खुद के विचारों द्वारा आप अपना अकेलापन बढ़ा रहे हैं, जिसकी वजह से पार्टनर में भी नकारात्मकता बढ़ रही है।

हेल्थ: कमर संबंधित तकलीफ हो सकती है।

लकी कलर: लाल

लकी नंबर: 3

कुंभ - TWO OF SWORDS

आज आपको अपनी गलती सुधारने का अवसर फिर से प्राप्त होगा इसलिए आपके द्वारा हुए गलत कामों को ठीक करने की कोशिश करते रहें। नए काम की शुरुआत करने के लिए अभी समय ठीक नहीं है। इसलिए पैसों का निवेश करना कुछ दिनों के लिए टालें।

करियर: आपके साथ काम करने वालों पर जरूरत से अधिक विश्वास दिखा कर काम संबंधित बातें ना बताएं।

लव: रिलेशनशिप संबंधित हुई गलतियों को दूर करने की कोशिश करनी होगी।

हेल्थ: शरीर में बढ़ती गर्मी का असर त्वचा पर दिख सकता है।

लकी कलर : सफेद

लकी नंबर: 4

मीन - JUSTICE

आपके द्वारा किए गए कामों के बारे में दूसरों के द्वारा प्रशंसा मिलने की अपेक्षा रखना, आपके लिए तकलीफदायक हो रहा है। इसलिए अपना काम करते रहें और बड़ा यश प्राप्त करने की सोच रखकर आगे बढ़ें। आपको आपके अंदर की सच्चाई और काम के प्रति निष्ठा को बढ़ाना होगा।

करियर: व्यवसाय से जुड़े लोगों को और मेहनत करनी होगी।

लव: पार्टनर के साथ हुए झगड़े को और ना खींचें।

हेल्थ: एंजाइटी बढ़ने की वजह से उसका असर नींद पर भी दिख सकता है।

लकी कलर: गुलाबी

लकी नंबर : 1

