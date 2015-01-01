पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टैरो राशिफल:बुधवार को मेष राशि के लोगों का आत्मविश्वास बना रहेगा, वृष राशि के लोगों को झेलना पड़ सकता है नुकसान

33 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 11 नवंबर का दिन सभी 12 राशियों के लिए कैसा रहेगा, टैरो कार्ड्स से जानिए

बुधवार, 11 नवंबर को टैरो कार्ड्स के मुताबिक मेष राशि के लोगों का आत्मविश्वास बना रहेगा। वृष राशि के लोगों को नुकसान उठाना पड़ सकता है। टैरो कार्ड रीडर प्रणिता देशमुख के अनुसार जानिए सभी 12 राशियों के लिए कैसा रहेगा बुधवार...

मेष - KING OF SWORDS

कठिन काम को उचित अंजाम तक ले जाना आज आपका लक्ष्य बना रहेगा, जिसके लिए आप अपनी सारी मेहनत और उपलब्ध मार्ग का उपयोग करेंगे। आपका आत्मविश्वास और डेडिकेशन बना रहेगा। परिवार में भी आपका वर्चस्व बना रहेगा।

करियर: काम को आप अधिक गंभीरता से लेंगे।

लव: रिलेशनशिप और परिवार संबंधित तकलीफों को दूर करना आप का एकमात्र लक्ष्य बना रहेगा।

हेल्थ: पेट की छोटी मोटी तकलीफ सता सकती है।

लकी कलर : लाल

लकी नंबर: 8

वृषभ - QUEEN OF CUPS

किसी एक बात पर ही अड़े रहना और उसी बारे में सोचना आपके विचार शक्ति को संकुचित कर रहा है। आपके जीवन के प्रति हर पहलुओं पर आपको ध्यान देने की आवश्यकता होगी। परिवार संबंधित आपकी जिम्मेदारी बढ़ सकती है। पैसों संबंधित किया व्यवहार गलत होने की वजह से थोड़ा नुकसान आपको झेलना पड़ेगा।

करियर: एचआर और रिक्रूटिंग फील्ड से जुड़े लोग काम संबंधित तनाव का सामना कर सकते हैं।

लव: पार्टनर के स्वभाव के कुछ पहलुओं को पुरी तरह से अपना पाना आपके लिए मुश्किल होगा।

हेल्थ: पैरों का दर्द सता सकता है।

लकी कलर: सफेद

लकी नंबर: 2

मिथुन - THE FOOL

आपका अधिकतर वक्त अपने मित्र परिवार के साथ ही बीतेगा, जो आपके विचारों को नई दिशा देने के लिए मददगार हो सकता है। करियर संबंधित रिस्क लेते समय अनुभवी व्यक्तियों से चर्चा करें और मन में आ रहे विचारों की तरफ ध्यान दें। यह आपके लिए यूनिवर्स द्वारा मिल रहा मार्गदर्शन हो सकता है।

करियर: मित्र के साथ व्यापार संबंधित योजना बन सकती है।

लव: लव मैरिज संबंधित निर्णय परिवार के खिलाफ जाकर आप निर्णय ले सकते हैं।

हेल्थ: नवजात शिशु को बदलते वातावरण की वजह से तकलीफ हो सकती है।

लकी कलर: पीला

लकी नंबर: 3

कर्क - THE MAGICIAN

आपको पास काम संबंधित नई संधि प्राप्त होगी, जिसका उपयोग करने के लिए आपको हर प्रकार से मदद भी मिलेगी। काम और पैसों संबंधित बनाई योजनाओं पर काम करने से व्यक्तिगत जीवन में आप को प्रगति दिखेगी। इस साल के लिए बनाए गए आपके सारे लक्ष्य जल्दी पूरी हो सकते हैं।

करियर: काम से जुड़ी संधि का फायदा जल्द से जल्द उठाएं।

लव: मनचाहे व्यक्ति से विवाह संबंधित निर्णय हो सकता है।

हेल्थ: आपकी सेहत में सुधार दिखेगा।

लकी कलर : लाल

लकी नंबर: 8

सिंह - THE HIGH PRIESTESS

सही और गलत रास्ते को चुन पाना आपके लिए मुश्किल हो सकता है, आपके अटके हुए कामों को आगे ले जाने के लिए गलत मार्ग द्वारा कोई मदद करने की कोशिश करेगा। अपने निर्णय से जुड़ा परिणाम और अपनी निर्णय क्षमता पर ध्यान देकर ही आगे बढ़े। कोर्ट संबंधित काम की वजह से मन पर तनाव बना रहेगा।

करियर: नौकरी संबंधित नए और पुराने दोनों अवसर आपके लिए योग्य होंगे।

लव: पार्टनर द्वारा माइंड गेम खेला जा सकता है। रिलेशनशिप से जुड़ी अनचाहे बातों से दूर रहे।

हेल्थ: सर्दी जुकाम जैसी तकलीफें हो सकती है।

लकी कलर : लाल

लकी नंबर : 2

कन्या - THE WORLD

आपने तय किए हुए अधिकतर कार्यों में प्रगति दिखेगी और महत्वपूर्ण काम को आज दिन की शुरुआत में ही आप खत्म कर पाएंगे। जो आपको आगे के लक्ष्य को प्राप्त करने के लिए मददगार होगा। आज आपका अधिकतर समय परिवार के साथ बीतेगा। परिवार में बना खुशहाली का माहौल एक दूसरे के साथ संबंध दृढ बनाने के लिए उपयुक्त होगा।

करियर: काम संबंधित कोई महत्वपूर्ण ट्रेनिंग मिलेगी। जो आपको आगे जाकर बढौती दिला सकती है।

लव: परिवार संबंधित प्रगति दिखने की वजह से पति पत्नी में संबंध मधुर रहेंगे।

हेल्थ: त्वचा संबंधित एलर्जी सता सकती है।

लकी कलर: नीला

लकी नंबर: 7

तुला - PAGE OF WANDS

विद्यार्थियों के लिए आज का दिन विशेष लाभदायक रहेगा। एकाग्रता बढ़ने की वजह से कठिन विषय में भी आपकी रुचि बढ़ सकती है। योग्य व्यक्ति द्वारा मिला मार्गदर्शन आपके कार्य संबंधित महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय लेने के लिए उपयुक्त होगा। आपके लक्ष्य को प्राप्त करने के लिए हर प्रकार से आप क्यों आपको मार्गदर्शन और मदद मिल सकती है।

करियर: नौकरी करने वाले और व्यापारियों को एक वक्त पर एक ही काम पर ध्यान देकर पूरी एकाग्रता से करना जरूरी होगा।

लव: रिलेशनशिप से जुड़े निर्णय लेते समय दूसरों की भावनाओं को भी समझ कर आगे बढ़े।

हेल्थ: बच्चों के सेहत संबंधित समस्याएं दूर होंगी।

लकी कलर- ब्राउन

लकी नंबर : 6

वृश्चिक - DEATH

अपने गुस्से को काबू में रख कर थोड़ा नरमी से पेश आ कर परिस्थिति पर नियंत्रण और आपके पक्ष पर पक्ष में निर्णय लिया जा सकता है। जो लोग आपके विरुद्ध है उनके साथ भी मतभेद मिटाने के लिए आप सफल रहेंगे। आपकी योग्यता साबित करने का मौका आपको मिल सकता है। अपनी जिम्मेदारियों से मुंह ना फेरे।

करियर: नौकरी करने वालों को नई नौकरी ढूंढने की आवश्यकता होगी।

लव: विवाह संबंधित निर्णय लेते समय बुजुर्गों द्वारा डाला गया दबाव आप को नाराज करा सकता है।

हेल्थ: पेट संबंधित इंफेक्शन होने की संभावना।

लकी कलर: सफेद

लकी नंबर: 5

धनु - EIGHT OF CUPS

आपकी सेहत पर आज आपको खास ध्यान देने की आवश्यकता होगी। शरीर में हो रहा इंबैलेंस आपको भावनात्मक रूप से और मानसिक रूप से भी कमजोर कर रहा है। आपके आसपास बन रहे परिस्थिति कठिन ना होने के बावजूद भी आप केवल उसकी नकारात्मक बातों पर ही ध्यान देंगे। इसलिए किसी भी बात से जुड़े नकारात्मक विचारों पर अधिक ध्यान ना दें।

करियर: करियर संबंधित लक्ष्य को पाने के लिए नए मार्ग का अवलंब करना होगा।

लव: आपके और पार्टनर के बीच मतभेद बढ़ सकते हैं।

हेल्थ: बीपी और खून संबंधित तकलीफ हो सकती है।

लकी कलर: हरा

लकी नंबर: 8

मकर - KNIGHT OF SWORDS

काम की रफ्तार को बढ़ाना होगा। आपके द्वारा निर्णय निर्णय पर कायम रहकर अपना काम करते रहना आपके लिए भी मुश्किल हो सकता है। इसलिए सोच विचार करके काम संबंधित कमिटमेंट दे। व्यक्तिगत जीवन में कोई ना कोई तकलीफों का सामना आज आपका हो सकता है। फिर भी परिस्थिति पर आप ही का नियंत्रण बना रहेगा।

करियर: बॉस से बात करते समय अपने शब्दों का प्रयोग सोच समझकर करें।

लव: आपके रिलेशनशिप के प्रति आपकी रूचि कम होने लगेगी।

हेल्थ: वात संबंधित तकलीफ हो सकती है।

लकी कलर: पीला

लकी नंबर: 1

कुंभ - FOUR OF CUPS

आपको क्या चाहिए और आपके सामने क्या ऑप्शन से इन सब में संतुलन ना बना रहना आपको नाराजगी दिला सकता है। फिर भी अपने विचारों को सकारात्मक बनाए रखें और लक्ष्य से जुड़ी बातों में प्रगति लाने के लिए विजुलाइजेशन की प्रैक्टिस करते रहे। आपके सपनों को वास्तविकता का रूप देना आपके लिए कठिन हो सकता है, लेकिन मुमकिन है इस बात को ध्यान रखें और अपना काम करते रहे।

करियर: विदेश में काम करने का अवसर मिलने में विलंब हो सकता है।

लव: पार्टनर के विचारों को समझ पाना आपके लिए मुश्किल होगा जो आपकी चिंता बढ़ा सकता है।

हेल्थ: नींद ठीक ना होने की वजह से उत्साह की कमी महसूस हो सकती है।

लकी कलर: मैरून

लकी नंबर: 4

मीन - ACE OF PENTACLES

घर संबंधित बड़ी खरीदारी होगी। आपको मिल जाए। पैसों का पूरा आनंद आप उठा पाएंगे। आर्थिक प्रगति की वजह से परिवार के भी दुख दूर हो सकते हैं। आप पर बना कर्ज मिटाने की आपकी कोशिश सफल रहेगी। भविष्य में आर्थिक स्थिरता पाने के लिए आज से ही प्रयत्न शुरू करें।

करियर: व्यापारियों के लिए आज का दिन विशेष लाभदायक होगा।

लव: पार्टनर की जरूरतों पर पैसा खर्च हो सकता है।

हेल्थ : नेचुरोपैथी या नैसर्गिक औषधी से सेहत में सुधार दिखेगा।

लकी कलर: पीला

लकी नंबर: 2

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

