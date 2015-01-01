पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टैरो राशिफल:गुरुवार को मिल सकती हैं खुशियां, काम में सफलता के साथ ही प्रशंसा भी मिलेगी

33 मिनट पहले
  • 12 नवंबर को वृष राशि के लोग अपनी भावनाओं पर काबू रखें, मिथुन राशि के लोग अपने काम पूरे कर पाएंगे

टैरो कार्ड्स के मुताबिक गुरुवार, 12 नवंबर को मेष राशि के लोगों को कई खुशियां मिल सकती है। इन लोगों को काम में सफलता के साथ ही तारीफ भी मिलेगी। टैरो कार्ड रीडर प्रणिता देशमुख के अनुसार वृष राशि के लोगों को अपनी भावनाओं पर काबू रखना होगा। मिथुन राशि के लोग अपने काम पूरे कर पाएंगे। जानिए मेष से मीन राशि तक, सभी 12 राशियों के लिए कैसा रहेगा गुरुवार, 12 नवंबर का दिन...

मेष - FOUR OFWANDS

दिन भर खुशी भरा माहौल बना रहने की वजह से मन की प्रसन्नता बढ़ेगी। कम प्रयत्नों में आपको अधिक यश मिल सकता है। परिवार के लोगों के साथ मेलजोल बना रहेगा। रिश्तेदार और मित्र परिवार के साथ मेल मिलाप बढ़ने की वजह से रिश्तों की गहराई बढ़ेगी। सबके साथ मिलकर प्रगति का आनंद मनाया जा सकता है।

करियर: काम पूरा होगा और बॉस द्वारा आपके काम की तारीफ की जाएगी।

लव: नवविवाहितों के लिए खुशियां देने वाला दिन रहेगा।

हेल्थ: शारीरिक बीमारी को ठीक करने का प्रयास सफल रहेगा।

लकी कलर: ब्राउन

लकी नंबर: 4

वृषभ - KING OF CUPS

अपनी भावनाओं पर काबू करना आपके लिए थोड़ा मुश्किल हो सकता है। अपने काम के बारे में योग्यता होने के बावजूद भी श्रेय मिल पाना आज कठिन हो सकता है। लोगों की टिप्पणियों का असर खुद पर अधिक ना होने दें। छोटी-छोटी बातों से भी आपकी नाराजगी बढ़ सकती है। जिसका असर अपने काम पर ना होने दें।

करियर: व्यापार से जुड़ी समस्याएं दिनभर सता सकती है।

लव: पार्टनर द्वारा उचित सम्मान न मिलना आपको दुखी करेगा।

हेल्थ : पिता की सेहत संबंधी चिंता बढ़ सकती है।

लकी कलर: नीला

लकी नंबर : 2

मिथुन - NINE OF CUPS

मन में किए निश्चित से आप कठिन कामों को अंजाम दे पाएंगे। आपके लिए बनाकर रखा टारगेट पूरा करना आपके लिए आसान हो सकता है। परिस्थिति का अवलोकन किए बिना कोई भी कार्य की शुरूआत ना करें। लोगों के प्रति आपका विश्वास बढ़ेगा, फिर भी सतर्कता रखनी जरूरी होगी।

करियर: सरकारी कर्मचारियों के लिए प्रगति का दिन होगा।

लव: पुनर्विवाह के बारे में किए गए प्रयत्न में सफलता मिलेगी।

हेल्थ: बैठे काम अधिक होने की वजह से शरीर में सुस्ती और वजन बढ़ सकता है।

लकी कलर: सफेद

लकी नंबर: 8

कर्क - KNIGHT OF SWORDS

जीवन में प्रगति देखने के लिए किए गए प्रयासों में सफलता दिखेगी। अपने लक्ष्य के प्रति बढ़ने के लिए मार्ग खुलेंगे। काम संबंधित प्रगति दिखने की वजह से पैसों से जुड़ा रिस्क लेने में डरेंगे नहीं। मेहनत और लगन से काम को उचित अंजाम तक पहुंचाना आपके लिए आसान होगा। बनाई हुई योजना को अमल में लाने के पूरे प्रयास आपके द्वारा किए जाएंगे।

करियर: व्यवसाय के लोगों के लिए लाभदाई दिन होगा।

लव: रिलेशनशिप में प्रगति दिखेगी।

हेल्थ: वाहन को चलाते समय सावधानी बरतें।

लकी कलर : लाल

लकी नंबर : 4

सिंह - EIGHT OF CUPS

अपने काम से काम रखना ही आपके लिए योग्य होगा। आपकी कही बातों को आप कि आप ही के खिलाफ इस्तेमाल करके करीबी लोगों को दूर करने की साजिश किसी व्यक्ति द्वारा की जा सकती है; जिसे मात दे पाना आपके लिए आज मुश्किल होगा। आपकी भावनाएं सरल होने के बावजूद भी रिश्तो में गलतफहमी बढ़ सकती है।

करियर: यदि व्यापार में मुनाफा न मिल रहा हो तो उसे जल्द से जल्द बंद करने की कोशिश करें।

लव: पार्टनर की तरफ से अपेक्षा अनुसार ध्यान ना मिल पाना आपके लिए चिंता बढ़ा सकता है।

हेल्थ: ऑपरेशन द्वारा बड़ी बीमारी ठीक की जा सकती है।

लकी कलर: लाल

लकी नंबर : 7

कन्या - TWO OF PENTACLES

बड़े निर्णय लेते समय दुविधा का सामना करना पड़ सकता है। पैसों की आवक और जावक में संतुलन नहीं होने से आपकी पैसों से जुड़ी चिंता बढ़ सकती है। लेकिन, उसका हल भी आपको जल्दी मिल पाएगा।

करियर: पैसों का निवेश करते समय दूर दृष्टि से करें।

लव: रिलेशनशिप से जुड़ा निर्णय लेते समय परिवार वालों के साथ एकमत होना मुश्किल हो सकता है।

हेल्थ: अपच और एसिडिटी सता सकती है।

लकी कलर: ऑरेंज

लकी नंबर: 1

तुला - FIVE OF SWORDS

परिवार से संबंधित झगड़ों को सुलझाने में आप सफल रहेंगे। आपकी कड़वी वाणी की वजह से लोग दुखी होंगे, लेकिन आप उनको सच्चाई भी दिखा पाएंगे। करीबी रिश्तेदारों में आपके बारे में नाराजगी बढ़ सकती है, लेकिन इसका खास असर आप पर नहीं होगा। व्यापार संबंधित निर्णय सही होंगे।

करियर: विदेश से जुड़े व्यापार में सतर्कता रखकर ही काम करें।

लव: पार्टनर की इमोशनल इमेच्योरिटी की वजह से आप के झगड़े बढ़ सकते हैं।

हेल्थ : पेट से संबंधित इंफेक्शन को ठीक होने में वक्त लगेगा। डॉक्टर की सलाह से ही दवा लें।

लकी कलर: हरा

लकी नंबर: 5

वृश्चिक - JUDGEMENT

परिवार और काम संबंधित आपकी जिम्मेदारी बढ़ेगी, लेकिन लोगों का साथ मिलने की वजह से पूरा काम जल्दी निपटा पाना आपके लिए आसान होगा। आपके व्यक्तित्व का प्रभाव बना रहेगा। आपकी वाणी के प्रभाव से लोगों का दिल जीतना आपके लिए आसान होगा।

करियर: वाणिज्य क्षेत्र से जुड़े लोग काम संबंधित अवसर प्राप्त कर सकते हैं।

लव: रिलेशनशिप में पारदर्शिता रखना आपके लिए जरूरी होगा।

हेल्थ: बच्चों को सर्दी-जुकाम जैसी तकलीफ हो सकती है।

लकी कलर: नीला

लकी नंबर : 2

धनु - THE FOOL

परिवार द्वारा साथ मिल पाना मुश्किल हो सकता है, लेकिन मित्र परिवार आपके साथ खड़ा रहेगा पैसों संबंधित तकलीफ दूर होने की वजह से काम पर आपका फोकस बना रहेगा। आपको पीछे खींचने के लिए किए गए प्रयत्न में लोगों को असफलता मिलेगी और किन लोगों से बचकर रहना है, इस बात का पता आपको चल सकता है।

करियर: विद्यार्थियों की उच्च शिक्षण की मनोकामना पूरी होगी।

लव: वैवाहिक जीवन में गंभीर न होना, आपके पार्टनर को चिंता दिला सकता है।

हेल्थ: बालों से संबंधित समस्या सता सकती है।

लकी कलर: पीला

लकी नंबर: 6

मकर - THE STAR

भौतिक और आध्यात्मिक प्रगति के प्रयत्न में आपको यश मिलेगा। दोनों बातों में संतुलन बनाए रखना आपके लिए आसान होगा। योग्य गुरु द्वारा आपको मार्गदर्शन मिलता रहेगा जो आपकी भौतिक जीवन की अड़चनें भी दूर कर सकता है।

करियर: मार्केटिंग और बैंकिंग क्षेत्र से जुड़े लोगों के लिए चुनौती भरा दिन हो सकता है।

लव: हाल ही में किसी से हुई मैत्री रिलेशनशिप में तब्दील हो सकती है।

हेल्थ: स्त्रियों को अपनी सेहत के बारे में सतर्कता रखना जरूरी है।

लकी कलर: सफेद

लकी नंबर: 3

कुंभ - SIX OF PENTACLES

आप पर बना लोन कम करने के लिए या मिटाने के लिए परिवार द्वारा आपको पैसों की मदद मिल सकती है। यदि आप नहीं प्रॉपर्टी लेना चाहते हैं तो होम लोन और पैसों की चिंता आपकी जल्दी दूर होगी। मित्रों में दिया हुआ उधर वापस मिलने लगेगा। पैसों का उपयोग किस तरह से करना है। इस बात पर आपका आज अधिक ध्यान बना रहेगा।

करियर: नौकरी द्वारा आर्थिक प्रगति हो सकती है, लेकिन डेस्टिनेशन में बदलाव नहीं आएगा।

लव: पार्टनर की अपेक्षाओं को समझकर पूरा करने की कोशिश करें।

हेल्थ: वजन बढ़ने की वजह से बीपी संबंधित तकलीफ हो सकती है।

लकी कलर: हरा

लकी नंबर: 6

मीन - THE EMPRESS

आपके आसपास के लोग और उनके गुणों को अपने फायदे के लिए कैसे इस्तेमाल किया जाए या आपको बखूबी आता है, इसलिए लोगों पर अपनी पकड़ बनाए रखना आपके लिए आसान होता है। व्यापार से जुड़ा महिला वर्ग अपना वर्चस्व कायम रखने में सफल होगा, राजकीय क्षेत्र के व्यक्ति अपने कार्य द्वारा सम्मान पा सकते हैं।

करियर: एग्रीकल्चर व्यवसाय से जुड़े लोग विदेश में अपना कार्य बढ़ाने की कोशिश करें।

लव: जीवनसाथी द्वारा मिले सुझाव को नजरअंदाज ना करें।

हेल्थ: परिवार को आगे बढ़ाने के लिए उचित समय रहेगा।

लकी कलर: नीला

लकी नंबर: 2

