पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Jeevan mantra
  • Jyotish
  • Today, Saturn, Moon And Jupiter In The Same Constellation, These Planets Will Also Appear In The South west Direction In The Evening.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ग्रहचाल:आज शनि, चंद्रमा और बृहस्पति एक ही नक्षत्र में, शाम को दक्षिण-पश्चिम दिशा में नजर भी आएंगे ये ग्रह

12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मिला-जुला रहेगा इन तीन ग्रहों का फल, देश के कुछ हिस्सों में हो सकती है बर्फबारी

शांति, ज्ञान और न्याय के प्रतिक ग्रह आज एक ही नक्षत्र में है। आकाश मंडल में भी आज इनका मिलन होने जा रहा है। ज्योतिषाचार्य भी इसे बड़ी खगोलीय घटना मान रहे हैं। 17 दिसंबर यानी आज गुरुवार को शाम करीब दो घंटे यानी लगभग 6 से 8 बजे के बीच आकाश में दक्षिण-पश्चिम दिशा में में ये नजारा दिखाई देगा।

काशी के ज्योतिषाचार्य पं. गणेश मिश्र ने बताया कि आज चंद्रमा के नीचे की ओर पश्चिम में देवगुरु बृहस्पति और शनि ग्रह एक साथ रहेंगे। लेकिन आम आदमी को ये नजारा शाम को करीब 6 बजे के आसपास दिखाई देगा, जो अद्भुत होगा। इसमें बृहस्पति जो ज्ञान के देव हैं वे ज्यादा चमकीले और न्याय के देवता शनि हल्के नीले रंग में शांति के प्रतिक चंद्रमा के साथ नजर आएंगे। इस समय चंद्रमा अपनी तीसरी कला के साथ रहेगा।

ज्योतिष: दोपहर में ही हो जाएगा तीन ग्रहों का मिलन
ज्योतिषीय नजरिये से देखा जाए तो पं. मिश्र के मुताबिक इन तीनों ग्रहों का मिलन दोपहर में ही हो जाएगा। दिन में करीब 1.32 के बाद चंद्रमा भी शनि और गुरु के साथ उत्तराषाढ़ नक्षत्र के तीसरे चरण में आ जाएगा और शाम को 7.10 तक साथ में रहेगा। इससे पहले 19 नवंबर को ये तीनों ग्रह एक ही नक्षत्र में थे, लेकिन गुरु और शनि के नक्षत्र चरण (नक्षत्र के भाग) में भेद होने से ऐसा संयोग नहीं बना। आज दोपहर में ऐसा होगा जब गुरु-चंद्रमा और शनि तीनों ही ग्रह उत्तराषाढ़ नक्षत्र के तीसरे चरण में आ जाएंगे।

30 अक्टूबर से एक ही नक्षत्र में है गुरु-शनि
इस साल की शुरुआत से ही शनि उत्तराषाढ़ नक्षत्र में है। वहीं, बृहस्पति इस नक्षत्र में पहली बार मार्च से जुलाई के बीच था। इसके बाद 30 अक्टूबर से इसी नक्षत्र में है। लेकिन ये इस नक्षत्र के तीसरे हिस्से तक नहीं पहुंच पाया था। ऐसी स्थिति आज बन रही है जब शनि, चंद्रमा और गुरू उत्तराषाढ़ नक्षत्र के तीसरे हिस्से में एकसाथ रहेंगे।

गुरु-चंद्र और शनि का फल
गुरु-चंद्र और शनि का ये संयोग मिला-जुला फल देने वाला रहेगा। इन ग्रहों के प्रभाव से देश में धान्य और सुख बढ़ने की संभावना है। ज्ञान और न्याय के देवता की युति बनने से देश में चल रहे विवाद सुलझेंगे। शनि के प्रभाव से विवादों को लेकर न्यायालय बड़े फैसले ले सकता है। लेकिन शनि के कारण देश के लोगों और पशुओं में बीमारियां बढ़ने की आशंका बन रही है। दुर्घटनाएं बढ़ने के भी योग हैं।
तीन ग्रहों की इस युति के कारण देश के उत्तरी हिस्सों में बर्फबारी हो सकती है। ठंड और बढ़ेगी। कुछ जगहों पर बारिश भी हो सकती है। खाने की चीजें महंगी हो सकती हैं। सोना-चांदी और कीमती चीजों के दाम बढ़ सकते हैं। रुई, सूती कपड़े, मूंगफली, उड़द और मूंग के दाम भी बढ़ सकते हैं। देश के किसानों की चिंता बढ़ने के योग हैं। गुरु-शनि का एकसाथ होना शिक्षा व्यवस्था के लिए अशुभ फल देने वाला रहेगा। शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में असंतोष रहेगा और विवाद भी बढ़ेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-बांग्लादेश के बीच 55 साल से बंद रेल लिंक शुरू; मोदी बोले- ‘पड़ोसी पहले’ पॉलिसी में बांग्लादेश अहम - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें