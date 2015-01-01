पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Venus And Mercury Will Remain In The Same Zodiac Till November 28, There Will Be Changes In Both The Weather And The Market

दो ग्रहों का असर:28 नवंबर तक शुक्र और बुध रहेंगे एक ही राशि में, मौसम और बाजार दोनों में होंगे बदलाव

एक घंटा पहले
  • बुध और शुक्र के कारण कहीं बारिश होगी तो कहीं ठंड बढ़ेगी, खरीदारी और निवेश भी ज्यादा होगा

16 नवंबर को शुक्र अपनी ही राशि यानी तुला में आ गया है। इस कारण अब शुक्र और बुध एक ही राशि में है। काशी के ज्योतिषाचार्य पं. गणेश मिश्र का कहना है कि इन दोनों ग्रहों का असर मौसम और बाजार पर पड़ेगा। शुक्र सुख-सुविधाएं, खरीदारी और खर्चे का कारक ग्रह है। वहीं, बुध के प्रभाव से अर्थव्यवस्था, लेन-देन और निवेश प्रभावित होता है। ग्रहों की ये स्थिति 28 नवंबर तक रहेगी। इसके बाद बुध राशि बदलकर वृश्चिक में चला जाएगा और अगले महीने शुक्र 11 दिसंबर को राशि बदलेगा।

सुख-सुविधा देने वाला ग्रह शुक्र

ज्योतिषाचार्य पं. गणेश मिश्र ने बताया कि शुक्र को सभी ग्रहों में सबसे चमकदार ग्रह माना जाता है। चूंकि शुक्र एक शुभ ग्रह है इसलिए इस ग्रह के कारण कई सुख सुविधाएं मिलती हैं। लेकिन खासतौर से प्रेम, भौतिक सुखों में इसकी मजबूती बढ़ती है। इसके साथ ही वैवाहिक जीवन में भी शुक्र की स्थिति का असर पड़ता है। दांपत्य जीवन सुखद रहता है। ये ग्रह विलासिता, सजावटी सामान और ग्लेमर पर भी प्रभाव दिखाता है।

आर्थिक स्थिति को प्रभावित करने वाला ग्रह बुध

बुध के कारण कई लोगों को धन लाभ के मौके मिलेंगे और इनकम भी बढ़ सकती है। व्यापारिक गतिविधियां में सुधार होगा। कामकाज में तेजी आएगी। लोगों को बुद्धि की वजह से फायदा होगा। राजनीति में बुद्धिमान लोगों का वर्चस्व बढ़ेगा। सरकारी नौकरी करने वाले लोगों को फायदा होगा। धैर्य और संयम में वृद्धि होगी। रोजगार के अवसर बढ़ेंगे। विद्यार्थियों का मन पढ़ाई में लगने लगेगा। बुध का सबसे ज्यादा असर बिजनेस पर पड़ता है। आर्थिक परेशानियां दूर होती है। बिजनेस में तरक्की होने लगती है।

मौसम में बदलाव के योग
पं. मिश्र बताते हैं कि जब भी किसी ग्रह की चाल में बदलाव होता है तो मौसम पर भी उसका असर पड़ता है। शुक्र का अपनी ही राशि में आना और उसमें पहले से मौजूद बुध के साथ युति करने से देश में कुछ जगह अचानक बारिश होने की संभावना है। इन दोनों मित्र ग्रहों के कारण थोड़े-थोड़े अन्तराल में बारिश का दौर जारी रहेगा। इन 2 ग्रहों के मिलन से हरियाणा, पंजाब, राजस्थान, हिमाचल, उत्तरप्रदेश और बिहार में बरसात के योग हैं। जबकि उत्तराखंड में बर्फबारी और दक्षिण भारत में अतिवृष्टि की भी आशंका बन रही है।

बुध-शुक्र के कारण बढ़ सकती है खरीदारी
शुक्र अपनी ही राशि में बुध के साथ आ गया है। इन दोनों ग्रहों के कारण बाजार में खरीदारी बढ़ने की संभावना है। निवेश और पैसों का फ्लो बढ़ेगा। सजावटी सामानों के साथ ही भौतिक सुख-सुविधाओं की चीजों की खरीदी ज्यादा होगी। सोना-चांदी की कीमतें भी बढ़ी हुई रहेंगी। सेहत संबंधी चीजें और ड्रायफ्रूट्स की खरीदी भी बढ़ सकती है।

