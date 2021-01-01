पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Jeevan mantra
  Jyotish
  Wednesday, 3 February Rashifal, Aaj Ka Rashifal, Daily Tarot Horoscope, Aries Rashifal, Leo Horoscope, Budhwar Ka Rashifal

टैरो राशिफल:मेष राशि के लोगों के लिए बुधवार को परेशानियां बढ़ सकती हैं, सिंह राशि के लोग नकारात्मक विचारों से बचें

एक घंटा पहले
  • टैरो कार्ड्स के मुताबिक सभी 12 राशियों के लिए कैसा रह सकता है बुधवार, 3 फरवरी का दिन

टैरो कार्ड्स के मुताबिक बुधवार, 3 फरवरी को मेष राशि के लोगों की परेशानियां बढ़ सकती हैं। सिंह राशि के लोगों को नकारात्मक से बचना होगा। टैरो कार्ड रीडर प्रणिता देशमुख से जानिए सभी 12 राशियों के लिए कैसा रह सकता है बुधवार, 3 फरवरी का दिन...

मेष - THE CHARIOT

मन में कई तरह की बातें चलती रहेगी। जिसकी वजह से किसी भी बात पर काम कर पाना आपके लिए थोड़ा कठिन होगा। लेकिन, इसका असर आपके काम पर अधिक नहीं दिखेगा। व्यक्तिगत जीवन में स्थिरता महसूस होगी। यात्रा से संबंधित योजना बनाई जा सकती है।

करियर : काम से संबंधित बातों को पूरा करने के लिए थोड़ी भागदौड़ करनी पड़ सकती है। लेकिन, काम आप की अपेक्षा अनुसार पूरे होंगे।

लव : पार्टनर और आपके विचारों में भिन्नता नजर आएगी। फिर भी आप एक दूसरे का साथ नहीं छोड़ेंगे।

हेल्थ : पीठ और कमर से संबंधित तकलीफ हो सकती है।

लकी कलर : पीला

लकी नंबर : 7

वृषभ - NINE OF PENTACLES

पैसों से संबंधित बातें आज शाम तक सुलझ जाएंगी। कई सारे कामों में प्रगति देख पाना आपके लिए समाधान का कारण होगा। आपके अंदर भावनात्मक स्थिरता महसूस होगी। जिसकी वजह से आप खुद के प्रति बनी हुई नकारात्मक भावनाओं को दूर कर पाएंगे।

करियर : महिलाओं को व्यापार में विशेष फायदा मिलेगा।

लव : शादीशुदा व्यक्तियों का जीवन सुख और शांति भरा होगा।

हेल्थ : पैरों में दर्द या हड्डी से संबंधित तकलीफ हो सकती है।

लकी कलर : हरा

लकी नंबर : 1

मिथुन - TWO OF SWORDS

परिस्थिति से भागे नहीं, सामना करना होगा। मित्रों से मदद न मिलने की वजह से तकलीफदायक रह सकता है। लेकिन, आपको किसी व्यक्ति पर जरूरत के वक्त निर्भर रहना है और किस पर नहीं, इस बात का एहसास पूरी तरह से आज हो सकता है।

करियर : एचआर क्षेत्र के व्यक्तियों के लिए व्यस्त दिन रह सकता है।

लव : रिलेशनशिप से संबंधित निर्णय ले पाना आपके लिए कठिन होगा। इसलिए बढ़ती समस्या की तरफ लापरवाही न करें।

हेल्थ : शुगर संबंधी तकलीफ हो सकती है।

लकी कलर : सफेद

लकी नंबर : 2

कर्क - THE TOWER

व्यक्तिगत जीवन से जुड़ी कुछ बातें जैसे आपने सोची थी, वैसी नहीं होना या परिस्थिति के बारे में और आंकलन करने के बाद जिन बातों की तरफ आपने पहले ध्यान नहीं दिया था, वह बातें आज आपको पता चलेंगी। ये बातें आपके लिए शुरूआत में तकलीफ दायक रहेगा। लेकिन, सच्चाई को आप आसानी से अपना कर आगे बढ़ पाएंगे।

करियर : काम से संबंधित बातों में उत्साह महसूस होगा।

लव : आपके और पार्टनर के बीच संवाद ठीक रहने की वजह से संबंधों में मधुरता बनी रहेगी।

हेल्थ : बालों से संबंधित समस्या तकलीफ दे सकती है।

लकी कलर : नीला

लकी नंबर : 5

सिंह - THE SUN

जो नकारात्मक बातें मन में दबी हैं। ऐसी बातों के बारे में आप किसी के साथ आज खुलकर चर्चा करके तकलीफ को कम करने की कोशिश करेंगे। भुतकाल से संबंधित बातों को सुलझाने में भी आज आप सफल रहेंगे।

करियर : युवा व्यक्तियों को अपने करियर पर ध्यान देने की आवश्यकता होगी।

लव : पार्टनर और आप दोनों एक दूसरे की प्रेरणा का स्थान बने रहेंगे।

हेल्थ : पेट से संबंधित समस्या हो सकती है।

लकी कलर : ऑरेंज

लकी नंबर : 9

कन्या - THE STAR

आज आपको विविध क्षेत्र के लोगों से जुड़े रहने का मौका प्राप्त हो सकता है। जिसके द्वारा आप का व्यक्तित्व सुधारने के लिए भी महत्वपूर्ण सहयोग मिलेगा। काम से संबंधित नए अवसर की भी प्राप्ति हो सकती है। जो काम अभी तक अटके हुए थे, उनको पूरा करने की कोशिश सफल हो सकती है।

करियर : काम से संबंधित कोई भी निर्णय भावुक होकर न लें।

लव : रिलेशनशिप से संबंधित जो भी तनाव थे, उनको दूर करने के लिए आपके द्वारा कोशिश की जाएगी।

हेल्थ : गला और छाती से संबंधित तकलीफ हो सकती है।

लकी कलर : लाल

लकी नंबर : 2

तुला - DEATH

आपके द्वारा हुई गलतियों को मानकर उन्हें ठीक करने की कोशिश करनी होगी। परिवार के लोगों की आप के प्रति नाराजगी बढ़ सकती है। जाने-अनजाने में बोली गई बात का असर आपके करीबी रिश्ते पर दिख सकता है।

करियर : काम की जगह होने वाले बाद विवादों में अधिक न उलझें।

लव : पार्टनर की अपेक्षाओं को समझने की कोशिश करें।

हेल्थ : किडनी और यूरिन इन्फेक्शन से संबंधित तकलीफ का सामना हो सकता है।

लकी कलर : गुलाबी

लकी नंबर : 3

वृश्चिक - QUEEN OF PENTACLES

मौज-मस्ती और अपने जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए जरूरत से अधिक पैसा खर्च होगा। इसलिए पैसों से संबंधित व्यवहार करते समय सतर्कता रखनी होगी और पैसे किस बात पर खर्च हो रहे हैं, इस बात का भी ध्यान रखना होगा।

करियर : व्यापारी वर्ग को धन लाभ होगा।

लव : आपके विचारों को पार्टनर के सामने प्रकट कर पाना आपके लिए कठिन हो सकता है।

हेल्थ : खून से संबंधित तकलीफ होगी।

लकी कलर : हरा

लकी नंबर : 4

धनु - TWO OF WANDS

घर से संबंधित या प्रॉपर्टी से संबंधित निर्णय आज आपके द्वारा लिए जाएंगे। जो आपके लिए और परिवार के लिए भी फायदेमंद साबित हो सकते हैं। अटके हुए पैसे मिलने की आशंका बन रही है। इसलिए पैसों से संबंधित अधिक चिंता न करें।

करियर : आपके कार्यक्षेत्र में आपको बढ़ोतरी मिल सकती है।

लव : काम से संबंधित बातों में व्यस्त होने की वजह से रिलेशनशिप पर पूरा ध्यान दे पाना आपके लिए कठिन होगा।

हेल्थ : शरीर पर लगी चोट तकलीफ दे सकती है।

लकी कलर : मैरून

लकी नंबर : 6

मकर - TEN OF PENTACLES

परिवार के साथ बिताया वक्त आपको आनंद दिलाएगा। परिवार के सभी व्यक्तियों की किसी ना किसी क्षेत्र में प्रगति दिखने की वजह से पार्टी का आयोजन किया जा सकता है। दूर के रिश्तेदारों के साथ मुलाकात होगी। घर पर अचानक से मेहमान आने की वजह से भी आनंदित वातावरण बना रहेगा।

करियर : बिल्डर या कांट्रेक्टर से संबंधित क्षेत्र में बड़ा आर्थिक फायदा नजर आएगा।

लव : प्रिय व्यक्ति के साथ भूतकाल में हुए झगड़े को सुलझाने की कोशिश सफल रहेगी।

हेल्थ : बुजुर्गों को अपनी सेहत पर ध्यान देने की आवश्यकता होगी।

लकी कलर : ऑरेंज

लकी नंबर : 1

कुंभ - THE HANGEDMAN

किसी को दिए हुए वचन में आप जरूर से अधिक अटक रहा है, जिसकी वजह से आप अपनी बातों पर ध्यान नहीं दे पाएंगे। तय नियमों का पालन भी ठीक से ना हो पाने से आपके अंदर बेचैनी पैदा हो सकती है। आध्यात्मिक क्षेत्र से जुड़े लोगों को प्रगति प्राप्त होगी।

करियर : कॉन्ट्रैक्ट बेसिस पर काम करने वालों को नौकरी से संबंधित सकारात्मक बातें पता चल सकती है।

लव : रिलेशनशिप में जिस तरह से आप बदलाव देखना चाहते हैं, वह दिखना शुरू होगा।

हेल्थ : युवाओं को अपने खान-पान पर ध्यान देने की आवश्यकता होगी।

लकी कलर : नीला

लकी नंबर : 8

मीन - KNIGHT OF WANDS

आपकी खुद के प्रति सकारात्मकता बढ़ेगी, जिसकी वजह से काम से संबंधित बातों में रिस्ख लेना आपके लिए संभव हो सकता है। बड़ा आर्थिक फायदा प्राप्त होने के बावजूद भी आप रुकेंगे नहीं, काम को और बेहतरीन करने की कोशिश आपके द्वारा किए जा सकती है।

करियर : मेटल से संबंधित व्यापार में पैसों का लेनदेन करते समय किसी को साक्षी रखकर या व्यवहार से संबंधित दस्तावेज बनाकर ही आगे बढ़ें।

लव : युवाओं को रिलेशनशिप के प्रति सकारात्मक सा महसूस होगा।

हेल्थ : नींद से संबंधित तकलीफ कम होने लगेगी।

लकी कलर : सफेद

लकी नंबर : 7

