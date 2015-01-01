पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

टैरो राशिफल:बुधवार को मिथुन राशि के लोगों को बच्चों के संबंध में सतर्क रहना होगा, मीन राशि के लोगों को ज्यादा मेहनत करनी होगी

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 25 नवबंर को किन लोगों को मिलेगी सफलता और किसे रहना होगा सावधान, जानिए टैरो कार्ड्स से

टैरो कार्ड्स के मुताबिक मेष राशि के लोग सामाजिक कामों में शामिल होंगे। मिथुन राशि के लोगों को बच्चों के संबंध में सावधान रहना होगा। टैरो रीडर प्रणिता देशमुख से जानिए सभी 12 राशियों के लिए कैसा रहेगा बुधवार, 25 नवंबर का दिन...

मेष - SIX OF PENTACLES

सामाजिक कार्यों में आज आपको अधिक रुचि रहेगी। सामाजिक कार्यों का हिस्सा बनने की वजह से आपको मानसिक समाधान तो प्राप्त होगा ही और जीवन में आपके बारे में क्या-क्या सकारात्मक घटनाएं हुई है। इस बात का भी एहसास होने की वजह से आपके अंदर सकारात्मक भावना जाग जाएगी।

करियर : किसी की सहायता लिए बिना करियर में प्रगति कर पाएंगे।

लव : आपकी और पार्टनर की प्रगति एक दूसरे को आनंदित करेगी।

हेल्थ : परिवार के किसी सदस्य को किडनी संबंधित तकलीफ हो सकती है।

लकी कलर : लाल

लकी नंबर : 7

वृषभ - FIVE OF PENTACLES

जिन लोगों ने कठिन परिस्थिति में आप का साथ दिया था, उन लोगों के बारे में ध्यान रखना आपका भी कर्तव्य बनता है। दूसरों को भले ही आर्थिक सहायता आप ना कर पाए, फिर भी अपने सहयोग द्वारा उनका दुख दूर करना आपके लिए आज संभव हो सकता है।

करियर : विद्यार्थियों को करियर के बारे में मार्गदर्शन लेने की आवश्यकता होगी।

लव : आपको खुश करने के लिए अपने पार्टनर द्वारा प्रयत्न किया जा सकता हैं।

हेल्थ : शुगर संबंधित तकलीफ नियंत्रण में रहेगी।

लकी कलर : ऑरेंज

लकी नंबर : 5

मिथुन - PAGE OF WANDS

बच्चों की किसी विषय में बढ़ती रूचि और उत्साह को आप की प्रेरणा की आवश्यकता होगी। बच्चों के साथ बिताया समय आपको आनंद देगा और उनको खुद के प्रति आत्मविश्वास बढ़ाने के लिए महत्वपूर्ण साबित होगा। जिन बातों को आप काफी समय से सीखना चाहते थे, उस विषय में कोई शुरुआत आज के दिन हो सकती है।

करियर : आपके करियर को अधिक गंभीरता से लेने की आवश्यकता होगी।

लव : पति-पत्नी में छोटी बातों पर विवाद हो सकते हैं। किसी भी बात को अधिक ना खींचें।

हेल्थ : त्वचा संबंधित तकलीफ डॉक्टर के उपचार द्वारा दूर की जा सकती है।

लकी कलर : पीला

लकी नंबर : 3

कर्क - QUEEN OF PENTACLES

आर्थिक विषय में सक्षम बनना फिलहाल एक मात्र उद्देश्य होना चाहिए। आर्थिक परिस्थिति में आया सकारात्मक बदलाव आपके अंदर भी बदलाव दिखाएगा। आपका बढ़ता आत्मविश्वास आपके आसपास सकारात्मक उर्जा बनाए रखेगा। खुद के प्रति नाराजगी को दूर कर पाना आपके लिए संभव हो सकता है।

करियर : मीडिया से जुड़े लोगों को आर्थिक सफलता मिलेगी।

लव : व्यक्तिगत बातों के साथ रिलेशनशिप पर भी ध्यान देना होगा।

हेल्थ : मानसिकता में हो राह सकारात्मक बदलाव सेहत पर भी अपना प्रभाव दिखाएगा।

लकी कलर : लाल

लकी नंबर : 8

सिंह - SEVEN OF PENTACLES

जिन बातों में आप अभी तक संयम बनाए रखे थे। उन बातों में अचानक से सकारात्मक बदलाव दिखेगा जो आपको अपेक्षा से अधिक फल प्रदान कर सकता है। यदि आप सरकारी नौकरी की चाह रखते हैं तो इस बात के लिए थोड़ी और मेहनत और इंतजार करना होगा। लेकिन सफलता आपको जरूर मिलेंगे।

करियर : नेचुरल प्रोडक्ट से जुड़े लोगों को अपने विषय के बारे में अधिक ज्ञान प्राप्त करने का मौका मिलेगा।

लव : पार्टनर्स के बीच बनी दूरियां मिटने लगेगी।

हेल्थ : जॉन्डिस या टाइफाइड जैसी बीमारियों से बचकर रहें।

लकी कलर : ऑरेंज

लकी नंबर : 7

कन्या - THE HIEROPHANT

युवाओं के लिए आज का दिन खास महत्वपूर्ण रहेगा। आज आप जिस भी बात में हाथ डालेंगे, उसका सोना बना पाएंगे। परिवार संबंधित आपकी जिम्मेदारियां बढ़ेंगी लेकिन इसकी खास तकलीफ आपको नहीं होगी। समाज में आपको नाम और सम्मान दोनों मिलेगा। जिन लोगों के साथ कुछ दिनों से संबंध ठीक नहीं चल रहे थे, उनके साथ मनमुटाव मिटाने का मौका प्राप्त होगा।

करियर : उच्च शिक्षण द्वारा करियर के नए अवसर प्राप्त हो सकते हैं।

लव : विवाह संबंधित आए रिश्ते में प्रगति दिखेगी।

हेल्थ : यूरिन इन्फेक्शन को दूर करने के लिए पानी का उचित प्रयोग करते रहें।

लकी कलर : सफेद

लकी नंबर : 9

तुला - FIVE OF SWORDS

कम से कम समय में अधिक काम को खत्म करने का आपका प्रयास सफल होगा। जिसके द्वारा आप को खुद के लिए वक्त निकालना आसान हो सकता है। आपकी हॉबी द्वारा पैसा कमाने का मौका भी आज प्राप्त हो सकता है।

करियर : काम की काम की जगह हो रहे विवादों से दूर रहें।

लव : आपकी रिलेशनशिप के बारे में दूसरों द्वारा दी गई सलाह को अधिक गंभीरता से नालें।

हेल्थ : शरीर में खून की कमी महसूस हो सकती है।

लकी कलर : पर्पल

लकी नंबर : 3

वृश्चिक - THREE OF WANDS

आपके जीवन में आया ठहराव आपको आप आगे की बातों के बारे में तैयारी करने का एक मौका है। इसलिए परिस्थिति और खुद का अवलोकन करके खुद को और बेहतरीन बनाने का प्रयास करते रहें। परिवार संबंधित काम की वजह से आपको यात्रा का मौका मिल सकता है।

करियर : आप की जगह कनिष्ठ कर्मचारियों को महत्वपूर्ण बातों के बारे में पता नहीं लगने दें।

लव : रिलेशनशिप में आपका योगदान महत्वपूर्ण रहेगा।

हेल्थ : धूल द्वारा हुआ इंफेक्शन ठीक होने में वक्त लगेगा।

लकी कलर : लाल

लकी नंबर : 3

धनु - THE TOWER

परिवार से संबंधित कोई बात आपको अचानक से पता चल सकती है। जिसका प्रभाव आप पर नकारात्मक तरीके से होगा। करीबी रिश्तेदार द्वारा आपका आर्थिक फायदा उठाया जा सकता है। इसलिए अपनी क्षमता से अधिक पैसों की मदद करना आपकी भी ठीक नहीं होगा।

करियर : काम संबंधित योजनाओं में किसी और की वजह से आखिरी वक्त में बदलाव करना पड़ सकता है।

लव : पार्टनर और आपके बीच गलतफहमी बढ़ सकती है।

हेल्थ : घुटने और जोड़ों का दर्द सता सकता है।

लकी कलर : पर्पल

लकी नंबर : 2

मकर - TEN OF WANDS

हर विषय में दूसरों की राय लेना आप को कमजोर बना रही है और आपकी निर्णय क्षमता पर भी इसका असर दिख रहा है। इसलिए किसी एक बात को तय करके उसी बात पर कायम रहना आपका आत्मविश्वास फिर से वापस दिला सकता है।

करियर : आपकी टीम द्वारा योग्य सहयोग ना मिलना काम को पूरा करने में देर लगा सकता है।

लव : अपने व्यक्तिगत दायरे से निकलकर रिलेशनशिप को ठीक करने का प्रयास करें।

हेल्थ : रीड की हड्डी की तकलीफ हो सकती है।

लकी कलर : सफेद

लकी नंबर : 1

कुंभ -THREE OF CUPS

हर बात का आनंद किस तरह से उठाया जा सकता है यह बात आप खुद का उदाहरण रखकर दूसरों को सिखा पाएंगे। आपके द्वारा किए गए कामों का बच्चों द्वारा अनुकसण किया जा रहा है, इसलिए अपने बर्ताव को ठीक रखने की कोशिश करें।

करियर : काम संबंधित बड़ी जिम्मेदारी पूरी करने का आनंद आप अपने सहयोगियों के साथ मना पाएंगे।

लव : रिलेशनशिप में आए सकारात्मक बदलाव का आनंद आप ले पाएंगे।

लव : गलत आदतों से दूर रहने की कोशिश करें।

लकी कलर : हरा

लकी नंबर : 5

मीन - SEVEN OF WANDS

अपनी योजना को सही रास्ते पर बनाए रखने के लिए आपको अधिक प्रयत्न करने की जरूरत होगी। छोटे भाई या बहन के साथ विवाद बढ़ सकते हैं। दूसरों को अपने विचार बताते समय उनके विचारों का भी ख्याल आपको करना होगा। अपनी जिद को अधिक महत्व ना दें।

करियर : इवेंट मैनेजमेंट से जुड़े लोगों को आखरी वक्त भागा दौड़ी करनी पड़ सकती है।

लव : पार्टनर की भावनाओं को समझ पाना आपके लिए कठिन हो सकता है।

हेल्थ : सिर दर्द और माइग्रेन शाम को बढ़ सकता है।

लकी कलर : हरा

लकी नंबर : 7

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें