आज का राशिफल:शिव और अमृत योग बनने से कई लोगों के लिए फायदे वाला दिन रहेगा बुधवार

27 मिनट पहले
  • 12 में से 7 राशियों को मिल सकता है सितारों का साथ, परेशानियों से भी मिल सकती है राहत

4 नवंबर, बुधवार को तिथि, वार, नक्षत्र और ग्रहों की विशेष स्थिति से कई शुभ योग बन रहे हैं। जिनसे वृष, मिथुन, वृश्चिक, धनु, मकर, कुंभ और मीन राशि वाले लोगों को फायदा होगा। एस्ट्रोलॉजर डॉ. अजय भाम्बी के मुताबिक इन 7 राशि वालों को कई मामलों में सितारों का साथ मिल सकता है। कामकाज में आ रही परेशानी भी खत्म हो सकती है। सोचे हुए काम पूरे होंगे। तरक्की के मौके मिल सकते हैं। रुका हुआ पैसा भी मिलने के योग बन रहे हैं। इनके अलावा मेष, कर्क, सिंह, कन्या और तुला राशि वाले लोगों पर सितारों का मिला-जुला असर रहेगा। इन 5 राशि वालों को पूरे दिन संभलकर रहना होगा।

एस्ट्रोलॉजर डॉ. अजय भाम्बी के मुताबिक 12 राशियों का फल

मेष - पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे।
नेगेटिव- परंतु सफलता पाने की जल्दबाजी में कोई भी अनुचित कार्य और आपका उत्तेजित व्यवहार आपकी योजना पर पानी फेर सकता है। किसी विपरीत लिंगी व्यक्ति से व्यवहार करते समय मर्यादा का ध्यान अवश्य रखें।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसाय के विस्तार संबंधी किसी भी योजना को आज स्थगित ही रखें। आर्थिक स्थिति में वृद्धि होगी। आज का दिन मार्केटिंग संबंधी कार्यों तथा पेमेंट एकत्रित करने के लिए बहुत ही उचित है।
लव- पति-पत्नी के बीच किसी बात को लेकर तकरार उत्पन्न हो सकती है। संबंधों के बीच इगो को ना आने दें। प्रेम संबंधों में भी समय नष्ट ना करें।
स्वास्थ्य- मौसम में बदलाव की वजह से अपच व भूख ना लगने जैसी परेशानी महसूस होगी। खानपान बहुत अधिक संयमित रखें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- लाल, भाग्यशाली अंक- 3

वृष - पॉजिटिव- धन आगमन के नए स्रोत प्राप्त होंगे। किसी निकट संबंधी के घर समारोह में आमंत्रित होने का अवसर प्राप्त होगा। काफी समय बाद लोगों से मिलना-जुलना बहुत ही खुशी प्रदान करेगा। संतान संबंधी कोई समस्या भी किसी के योगदान से हल हो सकती हैं।
नेगेटिव- परंतु किसी बाहरी व्यक्ति की बातों पर बहुत अधिक विश्वास ना करें। कोई भी निर्णय लेने से पहले उसके अच्छे-बुरे पहलुओं पर अवश्य विचार कर लें। अति आत्मविश्वास की स्थिति से भी बचें।
व्यवसाय- अपने संपर्क सूत्रों को और अधिक मजबूत करें। साथ ही मार्केटिंग संबंधी कार्यों पर आज अधिक ध्यान केंद्रित करने से रुके हुए काफी काम पूरे हो सकते हैं। परंतु किसी भी डील को फाइनल करने से पहले उसकी कार्यप्रणाली को अवश्य समझ लें।
लव- अत्यधिक व्यस्तता की वजह से परिवार से संबंधित कार्यों में अपने जीवनसाथी तथा पारिवारिक सदस्यों की मदद अवश्य लें। इससे उनके अंदर जिम्मेदारी समझने की भावना भी आएगी।
स्वास्थ्य- स्वास्थ्य ठीक रहेगा। अत्यधिक काम की वजह से शारीरिक व मानसिक थकान रह सकती है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- सफेद, भाग्यशाली अंक- 8

मिथुन - पॉजिटिव- अपनी कार्य क्षमता पर पूर्ण विश्वास रखकर अपनी योजनाओं को कार्य रूप दें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। साथ ही व्यस्तता के बावजूद आप अपने घर-परिवार की खुशियों के लिए भी समय अवश्य निकालें।
नेगेटिव- बच्चों पर अधिक नियंत्रण रखने की अपेक्षा उनके साथ दोस्ताना व्यवहार करें। क्योंकि डांट-फटकार व अत्यधिक अनुशासन रखने से उनके स्वाभिमान को ठेस पहुंच सकती हैं। तथा हीनता की भावना भी उपज सकती हैं।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसाय में अभी कुछ नया करने की अपेक्षा वर्तमान गतिविधियों पर ही अपना ध्यान केंद्रित रखेंगे तो बेहतर रहेगा। क्योंकि इस समय ग्रह गोचर और परिस्थितियां अभी ज्यादा अनुकूल नहीं है। परंतु फिर भी कोई रुका हुआ काम अचानक से ही बन जाएगा। जिससे काफी हद तक मानसिक संतोष रहेगा।
लव- पारिवारिक सदस्यों को भी कुछ प्राइवेसी अवश्य दें। इससे पारिवारिक वातावरण सुखद बना रहेगा। अविवाहितों के लिए विवाह संबंधी खुशखबरी मिल सकती हैं।
स्वास्थ्य- स्वास्थ्य ठीक रहेगा। डायबिटीज तथा थायराइड की समस्या जिन लोगों को है, वे अपना विशेष ध्यान रखें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- हरियाली हरा, भाग्यशाली अंक- 8

कर्क - पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई कोर्ट केस संबंधी मसला चल रहा है, तो उसका फैसला आपके पक्ष में होने के योग बन रहे हैं। इसलिए अपने पक्ष को मजबूत करके रखें। किसी पुराने दोस्त के मिलने से खुशनुमा यादें पुनः ताजा होंगी।
नेगेटिव- ध्यान रखें कि किसी पड़ोसी या बाहरी व्यक्ति के साथ किसी मुद्दे को लेकर कहासुनी हो सकती हैं। बेहतर होगा कि अपना अधिकतर समय काम और घर पर ही व्यतीत करें। संतान संबंधी किसी समस्या को हल करने में आपका सहयोग आवश्यक है।
व्यवसाय- कार्यक्षेत्र पर पूरी गंभीरता से ध्यान देना अति आवश्यक है। क्योंकि इस समय ग्रह स्थिति ज्यादा अनुकूल नहीं है। किसी प्रकार के नुकसान की भी आशंका बन रही है। नौकरी सेवारत व्यक्तियों को अपना काम बेहतरीन तरीके से पूरा करने पर प्रोत्साहन प्राप्त होगा।
लव- जीवन साथी के साथ संबंधों को मधुर बनाकर रखने में आपकी महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका रहेगी। विवाहेत्तर संबंधों से दूर रहें, अन्यथा इसका नकारात्मक प्रभाव आपके परिवारिक जीवन पर पड़ सकता है।
स्वास्थ्य- बदहजमी तथा पेट से संबंधित समस्या रहेगी। बाहर के खाने-पीने की चीजों से परहेज रखें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- बदामी, भाग्यशाली अंक- 3

सिंह - पॉजिटिव- किसी पारिवारिक या रिश्तेदारों के साथ चल रहे किसी मसले को सुलझाने के लिए समय उत्तम है। किसी महत्वपूर्ण व्यक्ति का सहयोग आपके कार्यों को और अधिक सुगम बनाएगा। बच्चों को किसी उपलब्धि के मिलने से प्रसन्नता अनुभव होगी।
नेगेटिव- कोई भी निर्णय लेने में दिल की बजाय दिमाग से काम लें। भावुकता में आकर आप अपना नुकसान कर सकते हैं तथा कोई अन्य व्यक्ति भी आपका नजायज फायदा उठा सकता है। बच्चों की गतिविधियों पर भी कड़ी नजर रखना जरूरी है।
व्यवसाय- प्रॉपर्टी से संबंधित कार्य में कोई महत्वपूर्ण डील फाइनल हो सकती है। अगर कार्य क्षेत्र की आंतरिक व्यवस्था में कुछ बदलाव लाने का प्रयत्न कर रहे हैं तो वास्तु के नियमों का भी पालन अवश्य करें। सरकारी सेवारत व्यक्तियों के लिए यात्रा से संबंधित कोई आर्डर आ सकता है।
लव- अपनी व्यस्ततम दिनचर्या में से कुछ समय अपने घर तथा सदस्यों के लिए भी अवश्य निकालें। इससे आपसी संबंधों में और अधिक मजबूती आएगी।
स्वास्थ्य- स्वास्थ्य उत्तम रहेगा। परंतु घर के किसी सदस्य के स्वास्थ्य को लेकर चिंता रह सकती हैं।
भाग्यशाली रंग- ऑरेंज, भाग्यशाली अंक- 9

कन्या - पॉजिटिव- त्योहारों के वातावरण में घर की साज-सज्जा का सामान तथा उपहारों की खरीददारी में समय व्यतीत होगा। किसी महत्वपूर्ण प्रोजेक्ट पर पैसा लगाना भविष्य में बहुत अधिक फायदेमंद साबित होगा।
नेगेटिव- किसी मित्र या नजदीकी रिश्तेदार से कुछ गलतफहमी होने की वजह से कटुता आ सकती हैं। जिसकी वजह से मन व्यथित रहेगा। परंतु प्रयास करने पर तथा घर के बुजुर्गों की सलाह से रिश्ते पुनः मधुर भी हो सकते हैं। आपको अपनी भी वाणी पर कंट्रोल रखना आवश्यक है।
व्यवसाय- अभी कुछ समय से जो आप व्यवसाय में बदलाव संबंधी नीतियां बना रहे थे, आज उन पर काम करने का उचित समय है। नौकरी पेशा व्यक्तियों की भी अपने ऑफिस में स्थान परिवर्तन की संभावना लग रही है।
लव- अपना पूरा ध्यान परिवार की खुशियों में ही लगाएं। तथा विवाहेतर प्रेम संबंधों से दूर रहें, अन्यथा बच्चों पर भी नकारात्मक प्रभाव पड़ सकता है।
स्वास्थ्य- खांसी, जुखाम और बुखार जैसी स्थिति रहेगी। लापरवाही बिल्कुल ना करें और तुरंत इलाज लें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- हरा, भाग्यशाली अंक- 6

तुला - पॉजिटिव- आज अचानक ही कोई काफी समय से खोई हुई वस्तु मिल सकती हैं। सामाजिक व राजनीतिक क्षेत्र में आपका विशेष दबदबा बना रहेगा। व्यस्तता के बावजूद आप घर से संबंधित अपनी जिम्मेदारियों को समझकर संजीदगी और गंभीरता से पूरा भी करेंगे।
नेगेटिव- अचानक ही कोई बड़ा खर्च सामने आने से आर्थिक स्थिति डगमगा सकती है। परंतु यह समय धैर्य और संयम से काम लेने का है। अत्यधिक क्रोध व तनाव हावी होने से परिस्थितियां और अधिक गंभीर हो सकती हैं।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसाय में किसी भी प्रकार का रिस्क लेने से परहेज करें तथा रुपए-पैसे के मामले में किसी पर भी भरोसा करना उचित नहीं है। नौकरी पेशा व्यक्ति अपनी फाइलों व डाक्यूमेंट्स को संभालकर रखें अन्यथा उसका दुरुपयोग हो सकता है।
लव- घर के बुजुर्गों की सेवा व देखभाल में आपके जीवन साथी का पूरा सहयोग रहेगा। पति-पत्नी के आपसी संबंधों में भी मजबूती आएगी।
स्वास्थ्य- गिरने या वाहन से चोट लगने की स्थिति बन रही है। इसलिए अपना ध्यान रखें तथा वाहन ना ही चलाएं तो उचित रहेगा।
भाग्यशाली रंग- गुलाबी, भाग्यशाली अंक- 5

वृश्चिक - पॉजिटिव- आज कुछ अनुभवी तथा जिम्मेदार लोगों के मार्गदर्शन में आपको बहुत कुछ सीखने को मिल सकता है। आपको जीवन की एक अलग सच्चाई भी महसूस होगी। किसी नए विषय पर ज्ञान और आध्यात्मिक जानकारी पाने की भी रुचि बनी रहेगी।
नेगेटिव- सारा ध्यान अपने ऊपर केंद्रित रखने की वजह से आप परिवारिक व सामाजिक गतिविधियों में शामिल नहीं हो पाएंगे। इसकी वजह से मानहानि भी हो सकती है। परंतु आप इन बातों की परवाह ना करके अपनी मनमर्जी ही करेंगे।
व्यवसाय- आज व्यवसाय में आपका कुछ खास योगदान नहीं रहेगा। परंतु पारिवारिक लोगों की देखरेख में काम सुचारू रूप से चलते रहेंगे। नौकरी पेशा व्यक्ति भी दिक्कत आने पर अपने अधिकारियों से मदद लें, इससे अवश्य ही समस्या का समाधान होगा।
लव- पति-पत्नी के संबंध सौहार्दपूर्ण रहेंगे। तथा पारिवारिक जीवन भी खुशनुमा बना रहेगा।
स्वास्थ्य- बदलते मौसम की वजह से एलर्जी व बुखार रह सकता है। लापरवाही ना करें और अपना इलाज लें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- लाल, भाग्यशाली अंक- 4

धनु - पॉजिटिव- प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी योजना बन रही है तो आज समय बेहतरीन है। सुख सुविधा संबंधी वस्तुओं तथा उपहारों की खरीददारी में भी समय व्यतीत होगा। आपका कर्म और पुरुषार्थ आपके हर काम में सफलता और उपलब्धि हासिल करवाएगा।
नेगेटिव- नजदीकी रिश्तेदार अथवा भाइयों के साथ संबंध मधुर बनाकर रखें क्योंकि किसी प्रकार की खटास उत्पन्न होने जैसी स्थितियां बन रही हैं। बाहर के व्यक्तियों का अपने व्यक्तिगत रिश्तों में हस्तक्षेप ना होने दें।
व्यवसाय- आज अधिकतम समय मार्केटिंग तथा बाहरी गतिविधियों संबंधी रुके हुए काम को पूरा करने में व्यतीत करें। अभी आर्थिक स्थिति कुछ धीमी ही रहेगी परंतु आय के स्रोतों को बढ़ाने संबंधी योजनाओं को कार्यरूप देने के लिए समय उत्तम है।
लव- घर के किसी मुद्दे को लेकर पति-पत्नी के बीच तनाव रहेगा। बेहतर रहेगा कि आपस में बैठकर मामले सुलझाएं। किसी अन्य व्यक्ति को बीच में शामिल ना होने दें।
स्वास्थ्य- घबराहट तथा चक्कर आने जैसी समस्या रह सकती है। व्यस्तता के बावजूद अपने आराम के लिए समय अवश्य निकालें ।
भाग्यशाली रंग- पीला, भाग्यशाली अंक- 7

मकर - पॉजिटिव- आज आपकी सकारात्मक और संतुलित सोच आपको आगे बढ़ने तथा अपने कार्य को सुचारू रूप से संपन्न करने में मदद करेगी। भावुकता की बजाय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों में सहायक रहेगा।
नेगेटिव- किसी भी प्रकार के निवेश को फिलहाल टाल दें, क्योंकि इस समय धन संबंधी कुछ नुकसानदायक स्थितियां बन रही है। संपत्ति संबंधी विवाद के मामले में ध्यान रखें कि भाइयों के साथ संबंध खराब ना हो।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसायिक प्रतिष्ठान में अनुभवी और परिवार की वरिष्ठ जनों के सहयोग और सहमति से कार्य करने से काफी समस्याएं आसानी से हल हो जाएंगी। अगर कहीं पैसा निवेश करने की सोच रहे हैं तो समय बहुत ही उत्तम है।
लव- परिवार तथा रिश्तेदारों के मेल मिलाप तथा घूमने-फिरने का प्रोग्राम बनेगा। इससे परिवार में वातावरण खुशनुमा और सुखद बना रहेगा।
स्वास्थ्य- स्वास्थ्य उत्तम रहेगा। परंतु अभी अपनी दिनचर्या को संयमित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- आसमानी, भाग्यशाली अंक- 5

कुंभ - पॉजिटिव- आज सितारे तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में है। कुछ समय से चल रही परेशानियां आपके सकारात्मक दृष्टिकोण व संतुलित सोच से काफी हद तक सुलझ जाएंगी। आप पुनः एक नई ऊर्जा के साथ अपने काम पर ध्यान केंद्रित कर पाएंगे।
नेगेटिव- कभी-कभी आपका अति आत्मविश्वास तथा इगो आपके लिए ही परेशानी का कारण बन जाते हैं। अपनी इन कमियों में सुधार लाना अति आवश्यक है। भाइयों के साथ भी भूमि संबंधी मसलों को शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से सुलझाने का प्रयास करें।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसाय को बढ़ाने के लिए मीडिया तथा मार्केटिंग संबंधी कार्यों में विशेष ध्यान दें। आज नए अनुबंध और आर्डर मिलने के योग बन रहे हैं। नौकरी में भी किसी प्रकार की यात्रा का आर्डर आ सकता है।
लव- पारिवारिक वातावरण बहुत ही सकारात्मक बना रहेगा। प्रेम प्रसंगों को भी पारिवारिक स्वीकृति मिलेगी।
स्वास्थ्य- स्वास्थ्य उत्तम रहेगा। परंतु वर्तमान बदलते वातावरण से अपना बचाव अवश्य रखें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- जामुनी, भाग्यशाली अंक- 6

मीन - पॉजिटिव- आप अपने उसूलों व सिद्धांतों पर अडिग रहकर राजनीति तथा सामाजिक लोगों के बीच एक मिसाल कायम करेंगे। किसी मित्र की मुसीबत में उसका सहयोग करना आपको आत्मिक रूप से खुशी प्रदान करेगा। घर के वरिष्ठ व्यक्तियों का भी स्नेह और आशीर्वाद बना रहेगा।
नेगेटिव- संतान की कोई नकारात्मक गतिविधि पता चलने से मन व्यथित रहेगा। परंत आपका समझदारी व सूझबूझ से काम लेना समस्या का निवारण करने में काफी हद तक सक्षम रहेगा। इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना ज्यादा उचित है।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसायिक उद्देश्य को लेकर कोई नजदीकी यात्रा संभव हो सकती हैं। अगर किसी नए काम की शुरुआत की है तो उसके उचित परिणाम मिलने शुरू हो जाएंगे। भावुकता में बहकर कोई निर्णय ना लें। इससे बनते काम बिगड़ सकते हैं।
लव- व्यस्तता के कारण आप घर परिवार की देखभाल में उचित समय नहीं दे पाएंगे। परंतु आपका जीवन साथी परेशानियों को समझेगा और पूर्ण सहयोग भी करेगा।
स्वास्थ्य- अगर खांसी, जुकाम जैसी समस्या चल रही है तो लापरवाही बिल्कुल ना बरतें। जरा सी असावधानी बहुत बड़ी परेशानी का कारण बन सकती हैं।
भाग्यशाली रंग- बसंती, भाग्यशाली अंक- 9

