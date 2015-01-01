पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शनिवार का राशिफल:पुष्य नक्षत्र होने से 7 राशियों हो लेन-देन और निवेश में हो सकता है ज्यादा फायदा

  • वृश्चिक सहित अन्य 5 राशि वालों के लिए ठीक-ठाक रहेगा दिन, संभलकर भी रहना होगा

7 नवंबर, शनिवार को पुष्य नक्षत्र होने से मित्र नाम का शुभ योग रहेगा। इसके साथ ही सूर्य-चंद्रमा की स्थिति से रवियोग भी बन रहा है। ग्रह-नक्षत्रों की शुभ स्थिति मेष, कर्क, सिंह, कन्या, तुला, मकर और कुंभ राशि वाले लोगों के लिए ज्यादा फायदेमंद हो सकती है। एस्ट्रोलॉजर डॉ. अजय भाम्बी के मुताबिक इन 7 राशि वालों को लेन-देन, निवेश और खरीदारी में अन्य राशियों की तुलना में ज्यादा फायदा मिल सकता है। इनके अलावा वृष, मिथुन, वृश्चिक, धनु और मीन राशि वाले लोगों के लिए दिन ठीक-ठाक ही रहेगा। इन 5 राशि वालों को फायदा तो होगा लेकिन संभलकर भी रहना होगा।

एस्ट्रोलॉजर डॉ. अजय भाम्बी के मुताबिक 12 राशियों का फल

मेष - पॉजिटिव- आपकी संतुलित दिनचर्या तथा सकारात्मक दृष्टिकोण की वजह से अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों को भी इंटरव्यू व कैरियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता मिलने की पूरी संभावना है, इसलिए अपनी पढ़ाई के प्रति एकाग्रचित्त रहें।
नेगेटिव- बेहतर होगा कि इस समय दोस्तों के साथ व्यर्थ के घूमने-फिरने में समय नष्ट ना करें। तथा हाथ में आई उपलब्धियों को बेहतर तरीके से हासिल करें। आलस और मनोरंजन में समय व्यतीत करने की वजह से बनते कामों में रूकावट आ सकती हैं।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसाय संबंधी कुछ नए ऑर्डर और अनुबंध प्राप्त होंगे। आर्थिक स्थिति भी बेहतर रहेगी। परंतु नौकरी पेशा व्यक्ति अपने कार्यों को बहुत अधिक ध्यान पूर्वक करें अन्यथा गलती होने से नुकसान हो सकता है।
लव- वैवाहिक जीवन सुखमय व्यतीत होगा। प्रेम संबंधों में भी और अधिक प्रगाढ़ता आएगी।
स्वास्थ्य- गिरने या वाहन आदि से चोट लगने की आशंका बन रही है। यह समय बहुत अधिक सावधानी बरतने का है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- हरा, भाग्यशाली अंक- 5

वृष - पॉजिटिव- घर में कोई मांगलिक कार्य संपन्न होने की योजना बनेगी। बड़े बुजुर्गों से कोई मूल्यवान वस्तु आशीर्वाद के रूप में प्राप्त होगी। इससे आपको आत्मिक सुख की अनुभूति भी महसूस होगी। संतान का संस्कारी व्यवहार मन को खुशी और सुकून देगा।
नेगेटिव- परंतु ध्यान रखें कि अकारण ही किसी बाहरी व्यक्ति से कहासुनी हो सकती हैं। अपने गुस्से और वाणी पर कंट्रोल रखें तथा बेहतर रहेगा कि दूसरों के मामले में दखलअंदाजी भी ना करें। कोई लक्ष्य भी आपके हाथ से निकल सकता है।
व्यवसाय- अपनी व्यवसायिक कार्यशैली को किसी के समक्ष जाहिर ना करें। तथा दिखावे की प्रवृत्ति से भी दूर रहें, अन्यथा आपका ही कोई कर्मचारी इस योजना को लीक कर सकता है। विरोधी भी आपकी उन्नति को देखकर जलन की भावना रखेंगे।
लव- जीवनसाथी की घर के प्रति समर्पण भावना वातावरण को खुशनुमा बनाकर रखेगी। तथा आपसी संबंध भी सुमधुर रहेंगे।
स्वास्थ्य -बदलते वातावरण की वजह से थकान व सुस्ती हावी रहेगी। व्यवस्थित दिनचर्या और व्यायाम पर भी अपना ध्यान दें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- बादामी, भाग्यशाली अंक- 4

मिथुन - पॉजिटिव- आपका उदारवादी तथा सहयोगी व्यवहार सामाजिक कार्यों में एक बेहतरीन मिसाल की तरह सामने आएगा। समाज में आपका मान-सम्मान भी बढ़ेगा। बच्चों का भी पढ़ाई के प्रति एकाग्रचित्त स्वभाव देखकर मन में सुकून रहेगा।
नेगेटिव- परंतु अचानक ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण काम बनते-बनते रुक सकता है। जिसकी वजह से तनाव रह सकता है। किसी प्रकार के धन संबंधी लेनदेन को आज स्थगित ही रखें अन्यथा कोई नुकसान जैसी स्थिति बन सकती है।
व्यवसाय- कार्यक्षेत्र में आज कोई भी नया काम शुरू ना करें। बेहतर होगा कि वर्तमान गतिविधियों पर ही अपना ध्यान दें। अभी आर्थिक स्थिति सामान्य ही रहेगी। नौकरी सेवारत व्यक्ति अपने काम को बखूबी अंजाम देने में समर्थ रहेंगे।
लव- वैवाहिक संबंध मधुर रहेंगे। परंतु किसी बाहरी व्यक्ति की वजह से कोई दिक्कत उत्पन्न हो सकती है, इस बात का अवश्य ध्यान रखें।
स्वास्थ्य- स्वास्थ्य उत्तम रहेगा। किसी भी प्रकार की चिंता ना करें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- ऑरेंज, भाग्यशाली अंक- 7

कर्क - पॉजिटिव- आज रोजमर्रा की दिनचर्या से हटकर हॉबी से संबंधित कार्यों में विशेष रूचि रहेगी। अपने लिए भी कुछ समय व्यतीत करने से आपको आत्मिक खुशी महसूस होगी। इस समय तरक्की के लिए भी कुछ नए मार्ग प्रशस्त होने जा रहे हैं।
नेगेटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण वस्तु के खोने की आशंका है। इसलिए अपनी चीजों की खुद संभाल करना अति आवश्यक है। आज किसी भी प्रकार की यात्रा को स्थगित ही रखें, क्योंकि आपको कोई भी फायदा नहीं होने वाला है।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसाय में आपको अपनी मेहनत के अनुरूप उचित परिणाम भी हासिल होंगे। इसलिए समय का सदुपयोग करें। परंतु इस बात का ध्यान भी रखें कि आपकी कोई गोपनीय बात बाहर लीक ना हो जाए।
लव- पति-पत्नी के बीच भावनात्मक संबंध मजबूत रहेंगे। प्रेम संबंधों को मर्यादित बनाकर रखें।
स्वास्थ्य- शारीरिक थकान की वजह से कमजोरी महसूस करेंगे। इसलिए समय-समय पर उचित आराम भी लेना आवश्यक है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- हरा, भाग्यशाली अंक- 5

सिंह - पॉजिटिव- आज कोई भी निर्णय लेने से पहले उस पर अच्छी तरह सोच-विचार अवश्य करें, इससे परिस्थितियां पूर्णता आपके पक्ष में रहेंगी। काफी दिन से चल रही व्यस्तता से आज राहत भी मिलेगी। और शांति और सुकून भरा दिन व्यतीत होगा।
नेगेटिव- घर के बड़े बुजुर्गों के मान-सम्मान में किसी भी प्रकार की कमीं ना करें। नकारात्मक विचारों को अपने अंदर ना पनपने दें, इससे घर का वातावरण दूषित हो सकता है। युवाओं को अपने कैरियर के प्रति और अधिक ध्यान देने की आवश्यकता है।
व्यवसाय- मार्केटिंग संबंधी कामों में ध्यान देने की अपेक्षा कार्यक्षेत्र में अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत करें। दूसरों की सलाह व हस्तक्षेप की अपेक्षा अपनी योजनाओं को ज्यादा प्राथमिकता दें। नौकरी में किसी यात्रा के लिए आर्डर मिल सकते हैं।
लव- जीवनसाथी का सहयोग आपकी कई परेशानियों को हल करेगा। तथा आपसी संबंध भी मधुर बने रहेंगे।
स्वास्थ्य- शारीरिक और मानसिक थकान हावी रहेगी। इसलिए कुछ समय मनोरंजन तथा आराम में भी व्यतीत करें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- गुलाबी, भाग्यशाली अंक- 6

कन्या - पॉजिटिव- आज अपनी दिनचर्या संबंधी कार्यों पर दोबारा विचार करके उसमें और अधिक सुधार लाने का प्रयत्न करें, इससे आपको सकारात्मक परिणाम जल्दी ही हासिल होंगे। विद्यार्थियों का अपनी शिक्षा के प्रति एकाग्रचित्त होना उन्हें कोई उपलब्धि भी प्रदान कर सकता है।
नेगेटिव- माता-पिता तथा वरिष्ठ व्यक्ति से किसी भी प्रकार का मतभेद ना होने दें बल्कि उनका मान-सम्मान अवश्य बनाकर रखें। आज किसी भी प्रकार की यात्रा को स्थगित रखें, क्योंकि नकारात्मक परिणाम ही मिलने वाले हैं।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसायिक विकास के लिए किसी प्रभावशाली व्यक्ति का सहयोग तथा आपके संपर्क सूत्र बहुत अधिक लाभदायक साबित होने वाले हैं। नौकरी पेशा व्यक्तियों को भी आपके द्वारा किये गये किसी कार्य के उचित परिणाम हासिल होने से कोई परितोष भी प्राप्त हो सकता है।
लव- पारिवारिक जीवन को व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें। विपरीत लिंगी व्यक्ति के साथ मेल मिलाप आपकी बदनामी का कारण बन सकता है।
स्वास्थ्य- तनाव और डिप्रेशन की स्थिति से बचने के लिए मेडिटेशन और योगा पर भी अधिक ध्यान दें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- स्लेटी, भाग्यशाली अंक- 9

तुला - पॉजिटिव- आपका कोई रुका हुआ काम अचानक ही किसी मित्र के सहयोग से संपन्न होगा। जिससे आप बहुत अधिक तनावमुक्त महसूस करेंगे। अपने दायित्वों का निर्वाह भी बखूबी करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। लोग भी आपकी प्रतिभा के कायल होंगे।
नेगेटिव- पड़ोसी के साथ किसी बात को लेकर कहासुनी हो सकती है। जिसकी वजह से मन कुछ परेशान रहेगा तथा अपने कामों में ध्यान लगाना भी मुश्किल होगा। कोर्ट केस संबंधित मामले अभी उलझे ही रहेंगे।
व्यवसाय- कार्यक्षेत्र में उत्पादन क्षमता में मन मुताबिक उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। कर्मचारियों तथा सहयोगियों का भी भरपूर सहयोग रहेगा। परंतु सरकारी सेवारत लोगों पर किसी प्रकार की इंक्वायरी होने की संभावना है, इसलिए सावधान रहें।
लव- विवाह योग्य व्यक्तियों के लिए कोई शुभ समाचार प्राप्त हो सकता है। प्रेम संबंधों में नजदीकियां बढ़ेगी।
स्वास्थ्य- बदलते मौसम का आपके स्वास्थ्य पर भी नकारात्मक प्रभाव पड़ सकता है। अपनी दिनचर्या को बहुत अधिक व्यवस्थित रखने की आवश्यकता है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- पीला, भाग्यशाली अंक- 3

वृश्चिक - पॉजिटिव- आज का दिन काफी व्यस्तता पूर्ण रहेगा। आपका पूरा ध्यान अपने काम और आर्थिक गतिविधियों पर केंद्रित रहेगा। तथा इनके उत्तम परिणाम भी हासिल करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। किसी मित्र द्वारा खूबसूरत उपहार मिलने से हार्दिक खुशी महसूस होगी।
नेगेटिव- बिना मतलब दूसरों के कार्यों में हस्तक्षेप ना करें, इससे आपका भी नुकसान और मानहानि हो सकती है। किसी भी नकारात्मक परिस्थिति में गुस्से के बजाय धैर्य और संयम बनाकर रखना उचित रहेगा। वरिष्ठ व्यक्तियों को अपनी सेहत के प्रति ज्यादा सजग रहने की जरूरत है।
व्यवसाय- मशीनरी, लोहे आदि से जुड़े व्यवसाय में कुछ नुकसान होने की स्थिति बन रही हैं। इसमें बहुत सावधानी पूर्वक कार्य करें तथा कर्मचारियों की गतिविधियों को भी नजरअंदाज ना करें। नौकरी पेशा व्यक्ति भी सावधान रहें कोई इंक्वायरी हो सकती हैं।
लव- पारिवारिक वातावरण सौहार्दपूर्ण बना रहेगा। तथा आपसी संबंधों में भी बेहतर सामंजस्य रहेगा।
स्वास्थ्य- तनावपूर्ण स्थितियों से अपने आप को दूर रखें। क्योंकि इसका असर आपकी कार्य क्षमता पर भी पड़ सकता है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- आसमानी, भाग्यशाली अंक- 8

धनु - पॉजिटिव- आपका संतुलित व्यवहार किसी भी परिस्थिति में बेहतर सामंजस्य बनाकर रखने में सक्षम रहेगा। किसी भी पारिवारिक विशेष मुद्दे को सुलझाने में आपकी विशेष भूमिका रहेगी। युवा वर्ग अपने कैरियर संबंधी किसी कामयाबी को लेकर बहुत ही प्रसन्न रहेंगे।
नेगेटिव- किसी भी गलत बात को समझाने में गुस्से की बजाय सूझबूझ से काम लें, अन्यथा अकारण ही लोग आपके खिलाफ हो सकते हैं। पैसे के लेनदेन में भावुकता की बजाए समझदारी से काम लें। क्योंकि कोई आपका नाजायज फायदा भी उठा सकता है।
व्यवसाय- प्रभावशाली लोगों के साथ संबंध खराब ना करें क्योंकि इसका असर आपकी व्यवसायिक गतिविधियों पर भी पड़ेगा। इस समय बिजनेस संबंधी हर फैसले को सावधानीपूर्वक लेने की आवश्यकता है। कंपटीशन के दौर का असर व्यवसाय पर भी पड़ रहा है।
लव- दांपत्य जीवन खुशनुमा रहेगा। परिवार में डिसिप्लिन बनाकर रखना आपका विशेष दायित्व है।
स्वास्थ्य- वाहन सावधानीपूर्वक चलाएं। तथा पोलूशन जैसे दूषित वातावरण से भी अपना बचाव रखें।
भाग्यशाली रंग- नीला, भाग्यशाली अंक- 8

मकर - पॉजिटिव- कुछ राजनीतिक लोगों से मुलाकात होगी जिससे आपकी लोकप्रियता बढ़ेगी तथा जनसंपर्क का दायरा भी विस्तृत होगा। संतान की तरफ से कोई कैरियर संबंधी शुभ समाचार मिलने से प्रसन्नता रहेगी तथा तनावमुक्त महसूस करेंगे।
नेगेटिव- किसी भी प्रकार की उधारी से दूर रहे। धन के लेनदेन संबंधी कार्य में धोखे का शिकार हो सकते हैं। परंतु कोई काम करने में ज्यादा सोच-विचार करने में समय व्यर्थ ना करें, इससे कोई बेहतरीन उपलब्धि भी हाथ से निकल सकती हैं।
व्यवसाय- कार्यस्थल पर लिए गए फैसले बेहतर साबित होंगे और कामयाबी भी मिलेगी। आज मार्केटिंग तथा पेमेंट कलेक्ट करने जैसे कार्यों पर अपना अधिक समय व्यतीत करें। आर्थिक स्थिति भी पहले से अधिक बेहतर बनेगी।
लव- घर का माहौल अनुशासित और खुशनुमा रहेगा। प्रेम संबंध में छोटी सी बात को लेकर नोकझोंक हो सकती है।
स्वास्थ्य- स्वास्थ्य ठीक रहेगा। कभी-कभी आलस या बेचैनी अनुभव हो सकती है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- केसरिया, भाग्यशाली अंक- 3

कुंभ - पॉजिटिव- कोई भी निर्णय लेने से पहले उस पर अच्छी तरह सोच-विचार अवश्य करें, इससे परिस्थितियां पूर्णतः आपके पक्ष में रहेंगी। काफी दिन से चल रही व्यस्तता से आज कुछ राहत मिलेगी। शांति और सुकून भरा दिन व्यतीत होगा।
नेगेटिव- कभी-कभी मन में नकारात्मक विचार उत्पन्न हो सकते हैं, कुछ समय मेडिटेशन में व्यतीत करने से काफी हद तक राहत महसूस करेंगे। घर के बड़े बुजुर्गों का मान-सम्मान बनाए रखें तथा स्वास्थ्य का भी ध्यान रखना आवश्यक है।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसायिक दृष्टिकोण से दिन उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह गोचर आपके लिए कुछ महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियों का निर्माण कर रहे हैं। महत्वपूर्ण आर्डर व अनुबंध प्राप्त हो सकते हैं। दूसरों पर विश्वास करने की बजाय आपके द्वारा लिए गए निर्णय बेहतर साबित होंगे।
लव- विवाहित जीवन सुमधुर रहेगा। तथा पारिवारिक व्यक्तियों का सहयोग आपकी काफी समस्याओं को हल करने में भी सक्षम रहेगा।
स्वास्थ्य- शारीरिक और मानसिक थकान हावी रहेगी। कुछ समय अपनी रुचि संबंधी कार्यों में व्यतीत करने से खुशी हासिल होगी।
भाग्यशाली रंग- लाल, भाग्यशाली अंक- 9

मीन - पॉजिटिव- आज कोई महत्वपूर्ण व लाभदायक सूचना प्राप्त होगी। जो आपके लिए पारिवारिक और व्यवसायिक दृष्टि से कुछ महत्वपूर्ण परिस्थितियां बनाने में भी सहायक रहेगी। दोस्तों व जानकारों के साथ अपने संबंधों को और अधिक मजबूत करें। यह संबंध आपकी तरक्की में सहायक होंगे।
नेगेटिव- परंतु अपने स्वभाव पर नियंत्रण रखें। क्योंकि कभी-कभी आपकी संवेदनशीलता आपको लक्ष्य से भटका सकती हैं। और किसी से भी धन संबंधी लेनदेन को भी स्थगित रखना ही उचित रहेगा।
व्यवसाय- व्यवसायिक गतिविधियों में कोई भी काम शुरू करने से पहले अच्छी तरह सोच-विचार कर ले या किसी की सलाह अवश्य लें। क्योंकि आज कोई निर्णय गलत होने से भारी नुकसान होने की आशंका है। विद्यार्थियों को कहीं नौकरी संबंधी विभागीय परीक्षा में मनोनुकूल परिणाम प्राप्त हो सकते हैं।
लव- पारिवारिक जीवन को खुशनुमा बनाने में आपकी भूमिका विशेष महत्वपूर्ण रहेगी। परंतु व्यर्थ के प्रेम संबंधों में अपना समय नष्ट ना करें।
स्वास्थ्य- ज्यादा दिमागी काम करने की वजह से सिर में दर्द तथा भारीपन रहेगा। मेडिटेशन इसका बेहतरीन उपचार है।
भाग्यशाली रंग- सफेद, भाग्यशाली अंक- 6

