आक्रोश:सड़क निर्माण नहीं होने से दिघनी गांव के 485 लोगों ने किया वोट का बहिष्कार

अलौली4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
वोट बहिष्कार के बाद वीरान पड़ा दिघनी गांव का मतदान केंद्र।
  • मतदानकर्मी मतदाताओं के आने का करते रहे इंतजार, छाई रही वीरानी

प्रखंड अंतर्गत चातर पंचायत के दिघनी गांव के ग्रामीणों ने मंगलवार को हुए मतदान का बहिष्कार कर दिया। इस दौरान मतदान केंद्र पर मतदानकर्मी मतदाताओं के पहुंचने का इंतजार करते रहे लेकिन बूथ पर वीरानी छाई रही। अधिकारियों को जब वोट बहिष्कार की सूचना मिली तो वे गांव पहुंचकर लोगों को समझाने- बुझाने का प्रयास किए। ग्रामीणों से साफ शब्दों में कहा कि अबतक कई बार धरना दिया गया लेकिन हम लोगों के यहां सड़क नहीं बन पाई। ग्रामीणों ने कहा कि आजादी के बाद अबतक इस गांव में रोड नहीं बन पाया है। ग्रामीण शंकर राम ने बताया कि वोट के समय में कई नेता आते हैं और वादा करके चले जाते हैं। हमारे गांव आने के लिए न तो रोड है और न ही पढ़ाई के लिए स्कूल है। इ विदित हो कि यहां 485 से अधिक मतदाता हैं, लेकिन किसी ने लोकतंत्र के महापर्व में हिस्सा नहीं लिया।

