मारपीट:बकाया मांगने पर दबंगों ने पीटकर किया जख्मी

अमरपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • अमरपुर नपं के वार्ड नंबर 13 का मामला

अमरपुर नगर पंचायत के वार्ड नम्बर तेरह में दबंगों ने दो भाईयों को पीटकर जख्मी कर दिया है। जख्मी नकुल यादव एवं शिवचरण यादव का प्राथमिक उपचार स्थानीय रेफरल अस्पताल में किया गया। अस्पताल परिसर में ज़ख्मी शिवचरण यादव ने बताया कि मेरे ही वार्ड के बुच्ची झा ने मेरे पिता महेन्द्र यादव से दस हजार रुपये कर्ज लिया था। मंगलवार के दिन मेरे पिता अपना बकाया रकम बुच्ची झा के घर पर मांगने गया तो उन्होंने मेरे पिता को गाली गलौज एवं अभद्र व्यवहार करते हुए अपने घर से भगा दिया। जब मेरे पिता घर पर आकर घटना की जानकारी हमलोगों को दिया। तो मैं और मेरे बड़े भाई नकुल यादव बुच्ची झा के घर पर पुछताछ करने गये। तो इनके घर पर पूर्व से ही सन्नी हलवाई, सोनु कसेरा, टनटन मिश्रा, राहुल कुमार, पियुष कुमार, प्रिंस कुमार लाठी डंडा से लैस होकर बैठे हुए थे। हम दोनों भाई को देखते ही उक्त लोग भद्दी-भद्दी गालियां देने लगे। जिसका विरोध करने पर उक्त सभी लोग लोहे की हथौड़ा एवं हसुआ से मार पीटकर हम दोनों भाईयों को जख्मी कर दिया। मामले की लिखित आवेदन जख्मी ने थाने में देते हुए कार्यवाई की मांग की है।

