भदरिया गांव आएंगे मुख्यमंत्री:सीएम आज करेंगे पुरातात्विक स्थल का अवलोकन

अमरपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कार्यक्रम स्थल पर मौजूद वरीय पदाधिकारी।
  • चांदन नदी में मिले पुरावशेष का जायजा लेने आएंगे सीएम नीतीश कुमार

अमरपुर के भदरिया गांव के पुरातात्विक स्थल का अवलोकन बिहार के सीएम नीतीश कुमार शनिवार को करेंगे। यह जानकारी बांका डीएम सहर्ष भगत ने पत्र के माध्यम से देते हुए जिले के अधिकारियों को सीएम के आगमन की ससमय तैयारी पूरी करने का निर्देश दिया है। इससे पूर्व सीएम शुक्रवार को भदरिया गांव आने वाले थे। लेकिन मौसम खराब रहने के कारण वे नहीं आ पाए। अब वे शनिवार को यहां आएंगे। डीएम ने जारी पत्र में कहा है कि भदरिया गांव के पुरातात्विक स्थल का सीएम का परिभ्रमण कार्यक्रम शुक्रवार को निर्धारित था लेकिन अपरिहार्य कारणों से अब वह कार्यक्रम 12 दिसम्बर को निर्धारित किया गया है। सभी पदाधिकारी व कर्मियों को 9 बजे से अपने कर्तव्य के निर्वहन हेतु उपस्थित रहने का निर्देश दिया गया है। इधर, भदरिया गांव के चांदन नदी के बीचों-बीच मिले पुराने भवनों के अवशेषों का शुक्रवार को भागलपुर प्रमंडलीय आयुक्त वंदना किनी एवं बिहार विरासत समिति के एक्जीक्युटिव डायरेक्टर बी चौधरी ने डीएम सुहर्ष भगत एवं एसपी अरविन्द कुमार गुप्ता के साथ निरीक्षण किया। आयुक्त ने बताया कि शुक्रवार को मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार का भदरिया गांव में दौरा घने कोहरे की वजह से रद्द हो गया। चांदन से प्रथम दृष्टया से पता चलता है कि यह दो हजार वर्ष पूर्व कुषाण काल के अवशेष हैं।

दो बजे डीएम को मिली सीएम के नहीं आने की सूचना
करीब दो बजे डीएम को अपरिहार्य कारणों से मुख्यमंत्री की नहीं आने की सूचना प्राप्त हुई। सूचना मिलते ही अहले सुबह से इंतजार कर रहे आम लोगों में मायूसी छा गई। वहीं सुबह से ही बांका डीएम सुहर्ष भगत, बांका एसपी अरविंद कुमार गुप्ता समेत अन्य जिलों से आये वरीय पदाधिकारी चांदन नदी के तट पर जमें रहे। तट पर पुलिस पदाधिकारियों के द्वारा सुरक्षा का चाक-चौबंद व्यवस्था किया गया था ताकि मुख्यमंत्री के सुरक्षा में किसी तरह की चूक न रह सके। लेकिन मुख्यमंत्री के नहीं आने से सारी तैयारी, मेहनत और खर्च किये गये पैसे व्यर्थ चला गया।

