पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि:सीआरपीएफ जवान चंद्रशेखर को अंतिम विदाई

अमरपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पुलवामा के तराल में तैनात जवान का शव पहुंचते ही लोग हुए भावुक, लगे जयकारे

जम्मू-कश्मीर के पुलवामा जिले के तराल में 180 बटालियन में पदस्थापित धन्नीचक निवासी सीआरपीएफ जवान चंद्रशेखर कुमार का शव गुरुवार को अमरपुर थाना पहुंचा। सीआरपीएफ के कई अधिकारी भी आए थे। शव को पहले अमरपुर थाना अाया। सूचना मिलते ही हजारों ग्रामीण साथ चलते हुए पैदल धन्नीचक गांव पहुंचे। ग्रामीणों वीर चंद्रशेखर अमर रहे, भारत माता की जय, वन्दे मातरम के नारे लगा रहे थे। अधिकारियों ने बताया कि सीआरपीएफ जवान चन्द्रशेखर की मौत बाथरूम में गिरने से हुई। शव के गांव पहुंचते ही विभिन्न दलों के नेता, प्रत्याशीगण, पंचायत के मुखिया एवं अन्य ग्रामीणों ने शव पर पुष्प अर्पित करते हुए भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित किया।

अंतिम दर्शन करने के लिए उमड़ी भीड़
अंतिम दर्शन के लिए कुमरखाल, चौरवैय, बल्लिकित्ता, वैदाचक, शोभानपुर, सिहुड़ी आदी गांवों से ग्रामीण उमड़े। उनकी मां कामा देवी, पत्नी सोनम देवी, पिता हलधर यादव, भाई किसन कुमार समेत अन्य परिजनों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल हो गया। फौजी की सात वर्षीय पुत्री वैष्णवी एवं पांच वर्षीय पुत्र विराज पिता के शव से लिपटकर उन्हें जगाने का प्रयास कर रहे थे। यह दृश्य देख सबकी आंखें नम थीं।

लोजपा नेता ने पीड़ित परिवार को ढांढ़स बंधाया
मौके पर लोजपा नेता डॉ मृणाल शेखर ने कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ पहुंच कर शहीद के पार्थिव शरीर पर पुष्प अर्पित किया। कहा इस दु:ख की घड़ी में अमरपुर क्षेत्र की जनता आपके साथ है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की संसद में लगे मोदी-मोदी के नारे? न्यूज चैनल का दावा पड़ताल में झूठ निकला - फेक न्यूज़ एक्सपोज़ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें