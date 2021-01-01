पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हत्या:देवर के प्यार में पत्नी ने पति को मार डाला पोल से बांधकर ग्रामीणों ने दोनों को पीटा

अमरपुर
अमरपुर के गौरीपुर गांव के एक युवक की हत्या देवर भाभी ने झारखंड के चिरूडीह में कर दिया। - Dainik Bhaskar
अमरपुर के गौरीपुर गांव के एक युवक की हत्या देवर भाभी ने झारखंड के चिरूडीह में कर दिया।
  • अमरपुर के गौरीपुर गांव के एक युवक की हत्या देवर भाभी ने झारखंड के चिरूडीह में कर दी
  • दूसरे थाने का केस बता पुलिस ने नहीं दर्ज की एफआईआर, नाराजगी

अमरपुर थाना क्षेत्र के गौरीपुर गांव निवासी विवाहिता ने देवर के प्यार में पड़कर देवर संग मिल पति की हत्या कर दी। वहीं शव को छिपाने के लिए एक कुएं में पत्थर से बांधकर फेंकने की बात, परिजनों व ग्रामीणों के दबाव में कबूल किया है। जिसके बाद परिजनों व ग्रामीणों ने देवर व भाभी को अमरपुर पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया। लेकिन अमरपुर पुलिस हत्यारोपी देवर को रखने को तैयार नहीं है, जबकि भाभी का एक पुराना शराब बनाने का केस मिलने की बात कह उसे जेल भेज रही है। जानकारी के अनुसार गौरीपुर गांव निवासी विभाष मंडल पिछले एक माह पूर्व अपने भाई निवास मंडल व पत्नी चंदा देवी के पास देवघर के रीखिया थाना क्षेत्र स्थित चिरुडीह मजदूरी करने गए थे। करीब एक साल से उनकी पत्नी व बच्चे देवर के साथ रह रहे थे। वहीं पत्नी व देवर ने मिलकर विभाष मंडल की हत्या की। इधर, ससुर मंगल मंडल को एक सप्ताह पूर्व बताया कि विभाष मंडल की तबीयत खराब हो गयी है, जिसे एक आयुष चिकित्सक से दिखा रहे हैं, लेकिन इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गयी। परिजनों व ग्रामीणों को शक हुआ और परिजन व ग्रामीण मुखिया सूर्यदेव सिंह के साथ इसकी जानकारी अमरपुर थाना को दी। अमरपुर पुलिस ने यह कहकर आवेदन नहीं लिया।

आक्रोशित ग्रामीणों ने की पिटाई
रविवार को विभाष मंडल की पत्नी चंदा देवी व देवर निवास मंडल गौरीपुर गांव परिजनों के दबाब में आए। वहां पहले से आक्रोशित ग्रामीण व परिजनों ने दोनों को बंधक बना पोल से बांधकर जमकर पिटाई की। दोनों से पूछताछ शुरू की। देवर ने कहा कि विभाष शराब पीकर आया था। उसके साथ हाथापाई हुई और दीवार से चोट लग गई। आयुष डॉक्टर से उसका इलाज शुरू कराया लेकिन इस दौरान उसकी मौत हो गयी।

देवर ने भाभी के प्यार में पत्नी काे छाेड़ा
देवर भाभी के बीच अवैध संबंध था। जिसकी जानकारी हाेने पर परिजनाें ने देवर निवास की शादी भी कुछ साल पूर्व करा दी थी। लेकिन भाभी के प्यार में पत्नी काे मारापीटा करता था। इससे शादी उसकी टूट गयी थी। पिछले एक साल से वह अपनी भाभी काे ही साथ लेकर देवघर में रह रहा था।

थाने में दर्ज होगी एफआईआर

घटना का बांका से कोई संबंध नहीं है। चूंकि घटनास्थल दूसरे जगह है, इसलिए प्राथमिकी उसी थाना क्षेत्र में दर्ज कर अनुसंधान किया जाएगा। -अरविंद कुमार गुप्ता, एसपी बांका

