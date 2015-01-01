पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लोकल फॉर वोकल:दीयों को ओर लौट रहे लोग, चाइनीज सामानों की मांग घटी

अमरपुर5 घंटे पहले
मिट्‌टी के दीये और अन्य सामान बेचते दुकानदार।
  • भारत-चीन रिश्ते में आई खटास और पीएम की अपील का स्थानीय बाजार में दिख रहा असर

भारत-चीन के रिश्ते में आई खटास और पीएम मोदी के लोकल फॉर वोकल की अपील का रंग अब स्थानीय बाजारों में भी दिख रहा है। आम तौर पर दीपावली-छठ के मौकों पर चाइनीज लाइट की जमकर बिक्री हुआ करती थी। लेकिन बीते कुछ वर्षों से इसमें गिरावट आई है। इस साल यह गिरावट साफ तौर पर नजर आ रहा है। लोग दीयों की ओर लौट रहे हैं। इससे कुम्भकारों की उम्मीद जगी है। आम लोग चाइनीज सामानों को छोड़ देसी सामान को तवज्जो दे रहे हैं। यही कारण है कि दीपावली में लोग चाइनीज सामान छोड़ देसी व मिट्टी से तैयार किए गए दीये से लेकर गणेश लक्ष्मी की प्रतिमा एवं अन्य पूजा के सामानों का उपयोग धड़ल्ले से करते नजर आ रहे हैं। देसी सामानों के उपयोग से जहां एक तरफ आम लोग राहत महसूस कर रहे हैं तो वहीं दूसरी तरफ कुम्भकार जातियों के लोगों में खुशी की लहर दौड़ गई है। कुम्भकार जागो पंडित, दिनेश पंडित, अजय पंडित, प्रकाश पंडित, बताते हैं कि कई वर्षों से कुम्भकारों के पुश्तैनी धंधा पर ग्रहण लग गया था। आम लोगों के बीच शहरी आबोहवा पूरी तरह से सिर चढ़कर बोल रहा था। मिट्टी से बने बर्तन, दीये, खिलौने आदि का बहिष्कार करते हुए चाइनीज सामानों का व्यवहार सजावट लेकर खाना पकाने में स्टील्स, सिल्वर, सहित धातु से तैयार सामानों का उपयोग करने लगे।

मजबूरी में हम कुंभकार चले गए थे दूसरे राज्य
दूसरी तरफ महंगाई की मार हम गरीबों के लिए परिवार चलाना भी मुश्किल हो गया था। जिस कारण हम कुम्भकार जातियों का पुश्तैनी धंधा मृतप्राय हो गया था। जिसके चलते मजबूरन हम लोगों के बाल-बच्चे अन्य राज्यों में मजदूरी करने के लिए पलायन कर गये। लेकिन विगत वर्षों से आम लोगों ने चाइनीज सामानों का बहिष्कार करना शुरू कर दिया है। आम लोगों में देसी मिट्टी से बने बर्तनों का उपयोग करने की लालसा खर कर गई है। जिस कारण हम कुम्भकार जातियों का मिट्टी के दीये, खिलौने एवं बर्तनों की डिमांड स्थानीय बाजारों में बढ़ गई है।

