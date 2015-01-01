पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पुरातत्व:चांदन नदी में मिला प्राचीन भवन का अवशेष

अमरपुर42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भदरिया गांव के पास मिला अवशेष, एसडीअाे सहित अन्य अधिकारियाें ने लिया जायजा

अमरपुर के भदरिया गांव स्थित चांदन नदी के बीचाें-बीच अचानक एक प्राचीन भवन के अवशेष मिलने से क्षेत्र में उत्सुकता बढ़ गयी है। शुक्रवार शाम जैसे ही गांव के अालाेक ने देखा, ताे तुरंत जानकारी अमरपुर सीअाे अाैर भागलपुर टीएनबी काॅलेज इतिहास के प्राे. रवि शंकर चाैधरी काे दिया। एसडीअाे मनाेज कुमार चाैधरी काे सूचना मिली, ताे वे पदाधिकारियाें के साथ शनिवार काे भदरिया गांव जायजा लेने पहुंचे।

उन्हाेंने भी इसे देख प्राचीन हाेने की बात कहते हुए लाेगाें काे इसके साथ छेड़छाड़ ना करने की अपील करते हुए कहा कि पटना से पुरातत्विक विदाें काे बुलाकर इसकी जांच करायी जाएगी। उन्हाेंने पूरी बारिकी से इसकी जांच की, जहां त्रिभुजाकर, वर्गाकर एवं चर्तुजाकार के ईट मिले। वहीं जितनी लंबाई चौडाई क्षेत्र में अवशेष मिले है, उसे देखने से लग रहा है कि 12 कमरे का मकान जरुर होगा।

1200 भिक्षुओं के साथ भगवान बुद्ध आए थे

इसकी जानकारी जैसे ही लोगों की मिली जानने की उत्सुकतावश दर्जनों लोगों की भीड़ भी एकत्रित हो गयी थी। भागलपुर से आये इतिहास के प्रो. रवि शंकर चाैधरी का इसे देखने के बाद कहना था कि बौद्ध ग्रंथों में वर्णित है कि भद्दिय व भदरिया एक उन्नत ग्राम था, जहाे मेण्डक एक बड़े श्रेष्ठी याने व्यापारी थे।

बौद्ध ग्रंथों में यह भी वर्णित है कि वैशाली के बाद भगवान बुद्ध चारिका करते हुए लगभग 1200 भिक्षुओं के साथ भद्दिय (भदरिया) आये थे। इसकी भी चर्चा है कि श्रेष्ठी मेण्डक ने भद्दिय आगमन पर भगवान बुद्ध के स्वागत के लिये अपनी सात वर्षीय पोती विशाखा को भेजा था, जो आगे चलकर बुद्ध की एक प्रमुख शिष्या के रूप में विख्यात हुई। विशाखा के पिता का नाम धनंजय तथा माता का नाम सुमना था।

हालांकि जब तक पटना पुरात्वविक विद की टीम यहां आकर जांच नहीं करती है, तबतक किसी भी निष्पकर्ष पर पहुंचना बहुत ही मुश्किल है। छठी-सातवीं शताब्दी का बताया जा रहा हालांकि इस गांव के बाैद्ध धर्म से जुड़ाव से कुछ लाेगाें काे यकीन भी हाे रहा है कि हाे ना हाे कि ये 6-7वी शताब्दी का ही हाेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें