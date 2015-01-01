पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुर्घटना:सड़क दुर्घटना में युवक जख्मी, भागलपुर रेफर

अमरपुर5 घंटे पहले
बांका-अमरपुर मुख्य पथ पर महगामा मोड़ के पास सड़क दुर्घटना में युवक बुरी तरह से जख्मी हो गया। लोगों की मदद से युवक को रेफरल अस्पताल लाया गया। जहां डॉ. अशोक साह ने चौकर गांव निवासी चंदन कुमार का प्राथमिक उपचार कर उसकर स्थिति गंभीर देखते हुए उसे भागलपुर रेफर कर दिया।

