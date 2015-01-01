पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मतगणना आज:हर विस के मतगणना हॉल में लगाए गए 14 टेबुल, अलग से आरओ का काउंटर

अररिया4 घंटे पहले
मतगणना हॉल में लगाया गया गिनती के लिए टेबुल।
  • कृषि उत्पादन बाजार समिति में सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम, वज्रगृह से हॉल तक मजदूर ले जाएंगे ईवीएम व वीवीपेट

मंगलवार को होने वाले बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के मतगणना को लेकर कृषि उत्पादन बाजार समिति परिसर में सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम किए गए हैं। प्रत्येक विधानसभा के लिए अलग-अलग मतगणना हॉल बनाया गया है। प्रत्येक मतगणना हॉल में मतों की गिनती के लिए 14-14 टेबुल लगाए गए हैं। प्रत्येक मतगणना हॉल में इन 14 टेबल के अलावा एक टेबल एआरओ का होगा। जबकि एक टेबल ईटीबीपीएस मतों की गिनती के लिए अलग से लगेगा। प्रत्येक मतगणना हॉल में सीसीटीवी लगाया गया है और पूरे मतगणना प्रक्रिया की वीडियोग्राफी भी कराई जाएगी। प्रेक्षक और डीएम अलग कमरे में बैठकर निगरानी करेंगे।

काउंटिंग एजेंट मोबाइल लेकर मतगणना हाल में नहीं जा सकते
कोई उम्मीदवार,उनके अभिकर्ता या फिर कोई काउंटिंग एजेंट मोबाइल लेकर हाल में नहीं जा सकते हैं। यही नहीं कोई भी विजयी जुलूस बिना अनुमति के नहीं निकाला जाएगा। वज्रगृह से मतगणना हॉल तक ईवीएम मशीन और वीवीपैट मशीन ले जाने के लिए मजदूर तैनात किए गए हैं । मशीन ढोने वाले मजदूर को अलग-अलग विधानसभा में अलग-अलग कलर का जैकेट दिया गया है, ताकि से पहचान हो सके कि यह मजदूर किस विधानसभा का मशीन ले जा रहा है।

फारबिसगंज विस क्षेत्र में होगी 35 राउंड की गिनती
हरेक विधानसभा के मतगणना हॉल में 14 टेबुल लगा है। एक राउंड में कुल 14 बूथ की गिनती होगी। कुल मतदान केंद्र और लगाए गए टेबुल के आंकड़ों को मिलाकर देखा जाए तो सबसे ज्यादा 35 राउंड फारबिसगंज विधानसभा की गिनती में लगेगा। उसके बाद रानीगंज में 34 राउंड, नरपतगंज में 33 राउंड, अररिया में 33 राउंड, जोकीहाट में 30 राउंड और सिकटी में 28 राउंड की गिनती होगी।

मतगणना की तैयारियों का प्रेक्षकों ने लिया जायजा आयोग ने अलग से तीन और प्रेक्षक किए तैनात

अररिया | मंगलवार को होने वाले मतगणना के लिए भारत निर्वाचन आयोग ने अलग से तीन और मतगणना प्रेक्षक की तैनाती की है। पहले से तैनात किए गए तीनों प्रेक्षकों को मतगणना प्रेक्षक बना दिया गया। कुल मिलाकर अब सभी विधानसभा के लिए एक-एक प्रेक्षक होंगे। सोमवार की शाम कृषि उत्पादन बाजार समिति परिसर में बने मतगणना स्थल पर पहुंचकर सभी प्रेक्षकों ने अपने-अपने मतगणना हॉल जाकर तैयारियों का जायजा लिया। सभी प्रेक्षक ने संबंधित विधानसभा के निर्वाची पदाधिकारी से पूरी जानकारी ली और आवश्यक निर्देश भी दिए। अररिया विधानसभा के मतगणना हॉल में पहुंचे प्रेक्षक अखिलेश तिवारी ने आरओ सह एसडीओ को कई सुझाव दिए। जबकि डीएम और एसपी ने सुरक्षा के मद्देनजर सभी हॉल, कंट्रोल रूम, वज्र गृह आदि का जायजा लिया।

