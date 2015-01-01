पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:गश्ती के दौरान वाहन से 198 लीटर शराब जब्त, दो युवक गिरफ्तार, जेल

पटेगना3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जानकारी देते एसडीपीओ ।
  • बैरगाछी ओपी पुलिस को बैरगाछी चौक के समीप मिली सफलता

बैरगाछी ओपी पुलिस ने मंगलवार दिवा गश्ती के दौरान जोकीहाट की ओर से आ रही एक सूमो से बड़ी मात्रा में अंग्रेजी शराब पकड़ने में कामयाबी पाई है। मौके से ही दो व्यक्ति को भी गिरफ्तार किया। मौके पर एसडीपीओ पुष्कर कुमार ओपी पहुंचकर धराए गए युवकों से पूछताछ कर ओपीध्यक्ष को आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश दिए। ओपीध्यक्ष हरेंद्र कुमार ने बताया कि पुलिस गाड़ी संख्या बीआर 38 डी 9081 नम्बर की सूमो को तलाशी के लिए चौक पर रोका। इस बीच चालक वाहन लेकर तेजी से अररिया की ओर भागने लगा। पुलिस भी तत्परता दिखाते वाहन का पीछा करके दबोच लिया। पुलिस ने वाहन की तलाशी ली तो उसमें शराब बरामद हुआ। कुल शराब 198 शराब बरामद की गई। ओपी अध्यक्ष ने बताया कि गुप्त सूचना मिली थी कि बंगाल की ओर से शराब का एक खेप आ रही है। सूचना पर वाहन जांच लगवाया गया था। बताया कि दोनों गिरफ्तार युवक निरंजन यादव पिता उमेश यादव मधेपुरा जिले के शंकरपुर वार्ड-9 का निवासी है। जबकि शंकर कुमार यादव पिता अरुण यादव सुपौल जिले के जदिया थाना क्षेत्र के गुडया वार्ड 11 का निवासी है। दोनों के विरुद्ध कांड अंकित कर न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया गया। इस अभियान में ओपी अध्यक्ष हरेन्द्र कुमार सअनि सन्तोष ठाकुर व जवान मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें