महापर्व:उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ ही सम्पन्न हो गया 4 दिवसीय महापर्व

  • छठ गीतों से वातावरण रहा भक्तिमय, नप व जिला प्रशासन भी दिखा मुस्तैद
  • कोरोना को लेकर श्रद्धालुओं ने छठ घाटों पर जाने से किया परहेज

चार दिवसीय छठ महापर्व के अंतिम दिन शनिवार सुबह जिले भर के घाटों पर भगवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य दिया गया। इसी के साथ छठ महापर्व संपन्न हो गया। विधि-विधान से सूर्योपासना और अर्घ्य के बाद व्रतियां और श्रद्धालु अपने-अपने घरों की ओर लाैट गए। लोक आस्था का महापर्व छठ का शुभारंभ 18 नवंबर को नहाय खाय के साथ शुरू हुआ था। इसके अगले दिन 19 नवंबर को खरना का व्रत था।

खरना की पूजा के बाद 36 घंटे का कठिन निर्जला व्रत शुरू हुआ। 20 नवंबर की शाम छठ घाटों पर व्रतियों ने डूबते हुए सूरज को अर्घ्य दिया। शनिवार सुबह उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ ही छठ महापर्व का समापन हुआ। शनिवार तड़के 3:00 बजे से ही व्रतियांं और श्रद्धालु घाटों पर पहुंच सूर्य देवता और छठी माई की उपासना शुरू की। इसके बाद सूर्य देवता का इंतजार शुरू हुआ। सूर्योंदय का समय सुबह 6:03 था। सूर्योदय के बाद अर्घ्य का सिलसिला चल पड़ा।

शुक्रवार की संध्या और शनिवार की सुबह अर्घ्य को लेकर डीएम और एसपी लगातार शहर के छठ घाटों पर भ्रमणशील दिखे। डीएम प्रशांत कुमार सीएच, एसपी हृदयकान्त स्वयं सुबह सुबह घाटों का निरीक्षण कर विधि-व्यवस्था पर नजर बनाए हुए थे। जबकि एसडीओ शैलेश चन्द्र दिवाकर, एसडीपीओ पुष्कर कुमार भी घाटों का जायजा ले रहे थे। डीएम,एसपी ने परमान नदी के घाट पर अर्घ्य भी दिया।

नगर परिषद प्रशासन की तरफ से बेहतर व्यवस्था

लोक आस्था का महापर्व छठ के मौके पर नगर परिषद अररिया प्रशासन की तरफ से छठ घाटों पर बेहतर व्यवस्था किया गया था। छठ घाटों तक पहुंच पथ के अलावा पहुंच पथ में और घाटों पर रोशनी की व्यवस्था की गई थी। इसके अलावा चेंजिंग रूम बनाया गया था। यही नहीं शहर के परमान नदी,एबीसी नहर पर कंट्रोल रूम की व्यवस्था थी कंट्रोल रूम में दंडाधिकारी की तैनाती के अलावा स्वास्थ्य विभाग का भी एक दस्ता मुस्तैद दिखा। मुख्य पार्षद रितेश कुमार राय लगातार पूरे कार्यों की मॉनिटरिंग करते देखे गए।

छठ घाटों पर बांटी गई खिचड़ी

छठ के दिन शुक्रवार की संध्या अर्घ्य के बाद घाटों पर खिचड़ी का आयोजन किया गया। बाबा जी कुटिया में नानू बाबा की तरफ से आयोजित इस कार्यक्रम में सैकड़ों लोगों ने हिस्सा लिया। जबकि शहर के काली बाजार घाट पर चानो राय, गुंजा, सनोज, मनोज, दिलीप, राजा, चीकू, अमित जायसवाल, अमित कुमार, गोपाल प्रसाद , कुणाल श्रीवास्तव आदि लोगों की तरफ से आयोजन किया गया।

छठ घाट पर एसडीआरएफ की टीम मोटरबोट से किया निगरानी

अररिया | लोक आस्था का महापर्व छठ पूजा में शुक्रवार को शाम के समय व शनिवार को अहले सुबह से अर्घ्य देने के बाद भी बहुत देर तक लगातार एसडीआरएफ की टीम मोटरवोट से निगरानी करते नजर आए। शहर के बस स्टैंड स्थित एबीसी नहर व परमान नदी के छठ घाट पर एसडीआरएफ की अलग-अलग टीम मोटरवोट से पानी में निगरानी कर रहे थे।

वहीं छठ घाट के समीप बने कंट्रोल रूम से भी नगर परिषद के द्वारा बार-बार ध्वनि के माध्यम से लोगों को पानी में बेवजह नहीं घुसने व सतर्क रहने की अपील कर रहे थे। वहीं शहर के छठ घाटों पर पुलिस जवान भी पूरी मुश्तैदी के साथ सक्रिय नजर आए।

छठ घाटों पर दिखा दिवाली जैसा दृश्य

छठ पर्व को लेकर शहर से गांव तक धूम रही। पूरे घाट पर दिये कि रोशनी जगमगा रही थी। इस दौरान बच्चों में काफी उत्साह देखा गया। छठ घाट पर छोटे-छोटे बच्चे जहां पटाखे फोड़ रहे थे। वहीं महिलाएं छठ गीत गा रही थी। इससे पूरा माहौल छठमय बना रहा है। इस बीच व्रतियों ने उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देकर पूजा संपन्न किया। इसके बाद प्रसाद का वितरण किया गया।

