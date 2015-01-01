पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:अररिया आ रही 529 लीटर विदेशी शराब जब्त, दो धराए

अररिया4 घंटे पहले
  • अररिया जोकीहाट मार्ग पर चेकिंग में पकड़ा

बैरगाछी ओपी पुलिस ने रविवार की रात बंगाल से अररिया की ओर आ रही 529 लीटर विदेशी शराब जब्त करने में सफलता पाई है। इस दौरान पुलिस ने शराब के दो रंग दो धंधेबाजों को भी गिरफ्तार किया है। गिरफ्तार धंधेबाजों में मोहम्मद समरुद्दीन एवं मानिक बर्मन दोनों माटी गड़ा थाना क्षेत्र के लेलन कॉलोनी का रहने वाला बताया जा रहा है। जरूरी कार्रवाई के बाद सोमवार को दोनों को न्यायिक हिरासत में जेल भेज दिया गया। बैरगाछी ओपी प्रभारी हरेंद्र कुमार ने बताया कि रात्रि गश्ती के दौरान अररिया जोकीहाट मार्ग पर सघन चेकिंग अभियान चला रही थी। वाहन चेकिंग के दौरान एक पिकअप वैन को रोककर तलाशी ली गई। तलाशी के क्रम में गाड़ी पर सवार दोनों भागने का प्रयास किया। लेकिन पुलिस दोनों को दबोच लिया। संदेह होने पर जब गाड़ी की तलाशी ली गई तो उसके अंदर शराब के कार्टन बरामद हुए। पिकअप में इंपीरियल ब्लू ब्रांड के 34 कार्टन बरामद हुए। जिसमें 375 एमएल का 816 बोतल और मैकडॉवेल का बोतल बरामद हुआ। जिसमे कुल 529 लीटर 500 ग्राम शराब बरामद हुई। एसएचओ ने बताया कि शराब माफियाओं के विरुद्ध उनकी पुलिस लगातार काम कर रही है। जिसके कारण बैरगाछी पुलिस को लगातार सफलता भी मिल रही है। पुलिस पिकअप भान को भी जब्त कर लिया। चेकिंग अभियान में कई अन्य पुलिस कर्मी शामिल थे।

