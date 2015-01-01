पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जयंती को राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा दिवस के रूप में मनाया गया:राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा दिवस के रूप में मनाई गई अबुल कलाम की जयंती

रेणुग्राम37 मिनट पहले
फारबिसगंज प्रखंड के सुदूर इलाकों में स्थित तिरसकुंड पंचायत के प्राथमिक विद्यालय आदिवासी टोला मधुरा में मौलाना अबुल कलाम की जयंती को राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा दिवस के रूप में मनाया गया। इस अवसर पर उनके तैलीय चित्र पर माल्यार्पण किया गया। वहीं प्रधानाध्यापक कुमार राजीव रंजन ने मौलाना अबुल कलाम आजाद की जीवनी का जिक्र करते हुए कहा कि वे देश के प्रथम शिक्षा मंत्री थे।

इनका जन्म 11नवम्बर1888को मक्का शहर में हुआ था। शिक्षा मंत्री के साथ साथ उच्च विचार वाले अग्रणी नेताओं में इनकी गिनती होती है। ये भारत के स्वतंत्रता आंदोलन में गांधी के सिद्धांतों का समर्थक हुए तथा अलग मुस्लिम राष्ट्र के सिद्धांतों का विरोध करने वाले मुस्लिम नेताओं में से एक थे। वे हिंदू-मुस्लिम एकता के लिए अनेक कार्य किए। प्रधानाध्यापक ने कहा आज हर एक नागरिक को शिक्षित होने की जरूरत है इससे देश की उन्नति होगी। आज हमारे देश में अनपढ़ अज्ञानता की वजह से लूटमार, बलात्कार, हत्या इत्यादि घटनाएं आए दिन बढ़ते जा रहे हैं। अगर शिक्षा के दीए हर घर में जल जाए तो देश का कोई कोना अंधियारा नहीं रहेगा। इस अवसर पर अनिल काकोधर, उर्दू के मशहूर उपन्यासकार एवं कवि अल्ताफ़ हुसैन हाली व सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता अनसुया साराभाई को भी याद किया गया।इस अवसर पर सामुदायिक शिक्षक चार्लेस किस्कू, रसोइया लुखी देवी आरती देवी लखन मुर्मू,श्याम सुन्दर कुमार,प्रीतम मंडल व ग्रामीण उपस्थित थे।

