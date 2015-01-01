पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उपलब्धि:प्रधानमंत्री मातृत्व वंदना योजना के क्रियान्वयन में अररिया जिला राज्य में ग्यारवें स्थान पर रहा

अररिया4 घंटे पहले
  • संस्थागत प्रसव को बढ़ावा देने व मातृ-शिशु मृत्यु दर में कमी लाना मुख्य उद्देश्य

प्रधानमंत्री मातृत्व वंदना योजना के क्रियान्वयन के मामले में अररिया राज्य में ग्यारहवें स्थान पर है। जिले में संस्थागत प्रसव को बढ़ावा देने व मातृ-शिशु मृत्यु दर के मामलों में कमी लाने के लिये केंद्र व राज्य सरकार द्वारा संचालित विभिन्न योजनाओं में प्रधानमंत्री मातृत्व वंदना योजना खासा महत्वपूर्ण है। योजना के तहत मातृत्व व बाल स्वास्थ्य से जुड़ी आवश्यकताओं को पूरा करने के लिये गर्भवती महिला व स्तनपान करने वाली महिलाओं को आर्थिक सहायता प्रदान करना है। ताकि प्रसव संबंधी जटिलताओं को कम किया जा सके। साथ ही गर्भवती महिला स्वस्थ व सेहतमंद बच्चे को जन्म दे सके। इस संबंध में जानकारी देते हुए प्रधानमंत्री मातृत्व वंदना योजना के जिला समन्वयक शोएब रूमी ने कहा कि यह योजना स्वस्थ भारत की परिकल्पना का बुनियाद है। जिले में उक्त योजना के क्रियान्वयन के मामले में तेजी से सुधार हो रहे हैं। यही कारण है कि इस मामले में राज्य स्तर पर जारी रैकिंग में अररिया ग्यारहवें पौदान पर जा पहुंचा है।

वित्तीय वर्ष के दौरान 52 हजार 338 महिलाएं हुई लाभान्वित
जिला समन्वयक शोएब रूमी ने बताया चालू वित्तीय वर्ष के दौरान अब तक जिले की 52 हजार 338 महिलाएं योजना लाभ से लाभान्वित हुई हैं। जिले के सभी नौ प्रखंडों के कुल 2811 आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों के माध्यम से इस योजना का संचालन किया जा रहा है। योजना के तहत जिला का निर्धारित लक्ष्य 42 हजार 150 की तुलना में अब तक 52 हजार 338 महिलाओं को इसका लाभ प्रदान किया गया है। मामले में जिले की उपलब्धि 124 प्रतिशत है। अररिया प्रखंड में कुल 7238, भरगामा प्रखंड में 5695, फारबिसगंज में 9357, जोकीहाट में 4941, कुर्साकांटा में 3365, नरपतगंज में 6923, पलासी में 3226, रानीगंज में 7811 व जिले के सिकटी में अब तक 3785 महिलाओं को योजना लाभ उपलब्ध कराया जा चुका है।

तीन किश्तों में दी जाती है पांच हजार की सहायता राशि
जिला समन्वयक शोएब रूमी ने कहा कि ग्रामीण इलाकों के काममाजी महिलाएं प्रसव के दौरान समुचित आराम के साथ-साथ गर्भस्थ शिशु व अपने सेहत की बेहतर देखभाल व पोषण संबंधी आवश्यकताओं को पूरा कर सके इसके लिये योजना के तहत तीन अलग-अलग किस्तों में पांच हजार की सहायता राशि गर्भवती महिलाओं को प्रदान की जाती है। गर्भवती महिलाओं को नजदीकी आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र के माध्यम से अपना पंजीकरण कराना होता है। पंजीकरण के उपरांत उन्हें एक हजार रुपये की सहायता राशि प्रदान की जाती है। गर्भधारण के छह माह से पूर्व उन्हें 2000 व तीसरे किश्त 2000 रुपये का भुगतान नवजात के जन्म पंजीकरण व प्रथम चक्र का टीकाकरण पूर्ण होने उपरांत प्रदान किया जाता है।

