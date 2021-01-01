पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोविड-19 वैक्सीनेशन:कोरोना टीकाकरण के मामले में अररिया जिला का राज्य में पांचवां स्थान

अररिया4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रथम चरण में टीकाकरण के लिये चिह्नित 9364 लोगों में 4627 लोगों के टीकाकरण का कार्य पूरा
  • टीकाकरण के मामले में सिकटी प्रखंड भरगामा और जोकीहाट का प्रदर्शन भी बेहतर

टीकाकरण के मामले में जिले का प्रदर्शन राज्य के अन्य जिलों की तुलना में काफी बेहतर है। टीकाकरण के मामले में अररिया राज्य के पांचवें जिले में शुमार है। कोरोना टीकाकरण के पहले चरण में जिले के 9364 लोगों को टीकाकृत किये जाने का लक्ष्य निर्धारित है। इसमें बीते सोमवार तक चिह्नित 4627 लोगों को कोरोना का टीका लगाने का कार्य पूर्ण हो चुका है। खास बात ये कि अब तक टीकाकरण को लेकर कहीं से भी कोई शिकायत प्राप्त नहीं हुई है। टीका लगाने के मामले में स्वास्थ्य अधिकारियों के जिम्मेदार रवैया के कारण बीते कुछ दिनों से इसमें अप्रत्याशित वृद्धि दर्ज की गयी है। प्रथम चरण में टीकाकरण के शत-प्रतिशत लक्ष्य प्राप्ति की उम्मीदें काफी बढ़ गयी हैं।

प्रथम चरण में चिह्नित 49 प्रतिशत लोगों का टीकाकरण संपन्न
जिले में कोरोना टीकाकरण के प्रथम चरण में 9364 लोगों को टीकाकृत किये जाने का लक्ष्य निर्धारित है। निर्धारित लक्ष्य की तुलना में 4627 लोगों को बीते सोमवार तक टीकाकृत किया जा चुका है। लिहाजा टीकाकरण के मामले में जिले की उपलब्धि 49 प्रतिशत है। जो राज्य के अन्य जिलों की तुलना में बेहतर है। जिला मूल्यांकन व अनुश्रवण पदाधिकारी सभ्यसाची कुमार पंडित ने बताया कि कोरोना टीकाकरण को लेकर जिले में कुल 21 टीकाकरण सत्र स्थल का संचालन किया जा रहा है। ताकि चिह्नित लोगों को उनके नजदीकी सत्र स्थल पर टीकाकृत किया जा सके। उन्होंने बताया कि जिले के सभी नौ प्रखंड के चिह्नित लाभुकों को टीकाकृत किये जाने का इंतजाम संबंधित प्रखंडों में ही किया गया है। ताकि उन्हें इसे लेकर किसी तरह की कोई परेशानी का सामना नहीं करना पड़े।

सिकटी में कुल 503 लोग चिह्नित में 410 लोगों का हुआ टीकाकरण
कोरोना टीकाकरण के मामले में जिला के सिकटी प्रखंड का प्रदर्शन अव्वल है। जोकीहाट व भरगामा प्रखंड की उपलब्धि भी उल्लेखनीय है। डीएमईओ सभ्यसाची के मुताबिक सिकटी प्रखंड में प्रथम चरण में टीकाकरण के लिये कुल 503 लोग चिह्नित हैं। इसमें 410 लोगों का टीकाकरण बीते सोमवार तक संपन्न हो चुका है। टीकाकरण के मामले में सिकटी प्रखंड की उपलब्धि 80 प्रतिशत है। इसी तरह भरगामा प्रखंड में 69 प्रतिशत टीकाकरण का कार्य संपन्न हो चुका है। टीकाकरण के लिये चिह्नित 791 लोगों में कुल 543 लोगों को टीका लगाने का कार्य पूर्ण हो चुका है। जोकीहाट प्रखंड में चिह्नित 790 में से कुल 440 लोगों को कोरोना का टीका लगाया जा चुका है। इसी तरह फारबिसगंज में 49 प्रतिशत, पलासी में 51 प्रतिशत, नरपतगंज में 47 प्रतिशत, कुर्साकांटा में 48 प्रतिशत, रानीगंज में 42 प्रतिशत टीकाकरण का कार्य सोमवार तक संपन्न होने की जानकारी उन्होंने दी।

कोविड 19 टीकाकरण में 190 लोगों को लगाया गया टीका

कुर्साकांटा | कोविड-19 वैक्सीनेशन को लेकर पंचायत सरकार भवन कुर्साकांटा में बनाए गए केंद्र पर मंगलवार को कुल 190 व्यक्ति का कोविड– 19 का टीका लगाया गया। पीएचसी प्रभारी डॉ जमील अहमद ने बताया कि प्रखंड क्षेत्र में पहले चरण में 537 लोगों को टीका लगाना है,जिसमें से पहले दिन 260 लोगों का टीकाकरण किया गया था।शेष बचे लोगों में से मंगलवार को कुल 190 व्यक्ति का टीकाकरण किया गया।बताया कि जारी गाइड लाइन के तहत टीकाकरण में स्वास्थ्य कर्मी व आंगनबाड़ी सेविका सहायिका शामिल थीं। उन्होंने बताया कि कोविड-19 टीकाकरण को लेकर जिला स्वास्थ्य समिति से मिले निर्देश का पालन करते हुए टीकाकरण का कार्य पूर्ण किया जा रहा है।कहा कि टीकाकरण शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से संपन्न हो इसके लिये पीएचसी कुर्साकांटा समेत जनप्रतिनिधियों व स्थानीय प्रशासन का सहयोग मिल रहा है। मौके पर बीडीओ मधु कुमारी, सीडीपीओ कुमारी स्नेहलता, एलएस ममता आनंद,केयर के स्वाति कुमारी, पिरामल से गौतम कुमार झा, बीएचएम मो परवेज आलम, बीसीएम सरिता कुमारी, डॉ सावन कुमार, डॉ राजेश रौशन, डॉ ओमप्रकाश पंडित, डॉ रेखा कुमारी ,डॉ वसीम अख्तर, डॉ अब्दुल रब्बान, एएनएम मनीषा कुमारी, रिंकी कुमारी, पूर्णिमा कुमारी, पिंकी कुमारी, गायत्री कुमारी, एलटी संजय कुमार झा, अमरेंद्र झा, मिलिंद मोनू, मनोज कुमार साह आदि मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser