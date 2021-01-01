पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:एनएच पर घने कोहरे की वजह से डिवाइडर से टकराई बाइक, युवक की मौके पर मौत

अररिया2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एनएच-57 स्थित गोढ़ी चौक के समीप हुई घटना, घर से ससुराल के लिए निकला था
  • दो साल पहले हुई थी शादी,चार माह का है पुत्र,परिजन हुए बदहवास

शहर के गोढ़ी चौक स्थित एनएच 57 पर रविवार देर शाम बाइक सवार युवक सड़क के डिवाइडर से टकरा गया। जिससे घटनास्थल पर ही युवक की मौत हो गई है। युवक कृष्णापुरी अपने घर से बाइक लेकर ससुराल पचकोड़ी चौक जा रहा था। मृतक की पहचान 32 वर्षीय निक्कू झा के रूप में हुई है। वह रिटायर सरकारी कर्मी दिनेश झा का इकलौता पुत्र था। इस हादसे में युवक के सर पर गहरी चोट लगी थी। दुर्घटना होने के बाद स्थानीय लोगों ने युवक को सदर अस्पताल पहुंचाया लेकिन डॉक्टर ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। उसकी शादी महज दो साल पहले हुई थी। उसे 4 महीने का एक पुत्र है। घटना की जानकारी मिलने के बाद परिवार व स्थानीय लोगों में कोहराम मच गया है। युवक मूल रूप से पूर्णिया जिले के श्रीनगर थाना क्षेत्र के मकसुदनपुर गांव के रहने वाले थे। निक्कू के पिता दिनेश झा अररिया कृषि विभाग में सरकारी कर्मी थे और दो साल पूर्व सेवानिवृत्त हुए हैं। वे लोग करीब 25 वर्षो से अररिया में ही रह रहे थे। पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम कराकर परिजनों को सौंप दिया है। मृतक का अंतिम संस्कार पैतृक गांव मकसुदनपुर में किया गया। स्थानीय शिवपुरी वार्ड संख्या 9 के सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता अविनाश आनंद ने बताया कि युवक सरल स्वभाव के व्यक्ति थे। इधर निक्कू की मौत के बाद उसके घर के अलावे ससुराल में भी माहौल गमगीन हो गया। युवक के ससुराल में भी परिजन घटना की सूचना मिलने के बाद बदहवास हो गया। दरअसल निक्कू सरल स्वभाव और मिलनसार व्यक्तित्व के लिए चर्चित थे। निक्कू की मौत पर शोक व्यक्त करने वालों में नगर पार्षद दीपा आनन्द, सतिकान्त झा, विनोद चौधरी, बसंत ठाकुर,रमेश कुमार अनु मिश्रा, अशोक झा, धीरेंद्र कुमार, नन्हें प्रियदर्शी, राजा यादव, कुमार मंगलम, जिम्मी शेखर, रौशन ठाकुर, सोनू ठाकुर, गौरव वर्मा, धीरज झा, नवीन वर्मा, सुभाष कुमार,सुबोध लाल कर्ण, प्रणव चौधरी, सीतेश वर्मा, इन्द्रकांत मिश्र, शिवलाल मण्डल,गोपाल लाल दास, अखिलेश पप्पू आदि शामिल है।

कार ने साइकिल सवार को मारी टक्कर इलाज के दौरान घायल बुजुर्ग की हुई मौत

जोकीहाट | एनएच 327ई पर जोकीहाट के तारन पुल के समीप सोमवार को बंगाल की ओर जा रही कार ने साइकिल को मारी ठोकर जिससे एक बुजुर्ग बुरी तरह से घायल होगए। घायल बुजुर्ग को इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल लाया गया। लेकिन चिकित्सकों ने हालात गंभीर देख कर प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद बेहतर इलाज के लिए पूर्णिया रेफर कर दिया। जहां इलाज के दौरान उनकी मौत हो गई। जानकारी के अनुसार कार पंजीयन संख्या डीएल 2सी ए जेड 3230 कार बंगाल की ओर जा रही थी अनियंत्रित हो कर साइकिल से टकरा गई। जिस में साइकिल सवार सत्तन पोद्दार लगभग उम्र 63 वर्ष पिता महाबीर पोद्दार ग्राम काकन बनिया टोली पंचायत बगडहरा वार्ड संख्या एक गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। पूर्णिया में इलाज के दौरान उनकी मौत हो गई है। दुर्घटनाग्रस्त कार को मृतक के घर के समीप छोड़कर चालक फरार हो गया है। इस घटना के बाद परिवार के लोगों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल है। मृतक अपने पीछे दो बेटे मनोज पोद्दार व मोती पोद्दार को छोड़ गए हैं।

