हादसा:बाइक चालक को ट्रक ने मारी ठोकर, मौत

अररिया2 घंटे पहले
अररिया-फारबिसगंज एनएच 57 फोरलेन सड़क में हड़िया चौक के पास सोमवार को पेट्रोल पंप से तेल लेकर लौटने के क्रम में एक अज्ञात ट्रक ने मोटरसाइकिल सवार को ठोकर मार दिया। जिससे पति-पत्नी घायल हो गए। स्थानीय लोगों के सहयोग से इलाज के लिये सदर अस्पताल अररिया में भर्ती कराया। जहां मोटरसाइकिल चालक की स्थिति नाजुक रहने के कारण चिकित्सक ने रेफर कर दिया है। पूर्णिया के लिये एम्बुलेंस पर चढाया ही था घायल की मौत हो गयी। समाचार प्रेषण तक शव का पोस्टमार्टम नहीं हो सका था। जानकारी अनुसार सिमराहा थाना क्षेत्र के बोकडा टोला हल्दिया वार्ड नम्बर 2 निवासी मो शमीम के लगभग 23 वर्षीय पुत्र मो तौसिर आलम अपने ससुराल डम्हैली से पत्नी बीबी शवनम खातुन को लेकर लौट रहा था। हड़िया चौक के पास पंप से तेल लेकर लौटने के क्रम में फारबिसगंज की तरफ से आ रही ट्रक ने ठोकर मार कर फरार हो गया। जहां पति पत्नी दोनों घायल हो गया।अपने पति की मौत होने और पत्नी का रो-रो कर बुरा हाल है।

घायल युवक की इलाज के दौरान मौत

अररिया | अररिया फारबिसगंज फोरलेन सड़क पर महादेव चौक के निकट बीते रविवार की कार की ठोकर से घायल हुए युवक की इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई। मृतक सचिन कुमार सिंह शास्त्री नगर का रहने वाला था। जानकारी के अनुसार सचिन एक अन्य युवक के साथ बाइक से महादेव चौक के निकट क्रासिंग पार कर रहा था। इसी बीच पूर्णिया से फारबिसगंज की ओर जा रही एक कार ने बाइक को अपने चपेट में ले लिया।
कार के चपेट में आने से बाइक पर सवार दोनों युवक गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। आसपास के लोगों ने दोनों को इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल अररिया में भर्ती कराया। लेकिन दोनों की गंभीर स्थिति को देखते हुए चिकित्सक ने पूर्णिया रेफर कर दिया। जहां सचिन की इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई। वही रविवार की शाम खरैया बस्ती के दिलिप पासवान को एक अज्ञात चार पहिया वाहन ने उच्च पथ 57 हडियाबाडा पुल के पास ठोकर मार बुरी तरह घायल कर दिया। स्थानीय लोगों के सहयोग से इलाज के लिये उसे सदर अस्पताल अररिया में भर्ती कराया गया है। जहां चिकित्सक ने उसकी गंभीर हालत देखते हुए रेफर कर दिया है। जबकि सोमवार को सडक हादसे में गेहुंआ चातर के आरती देवी, बुधेश्वरी रामपुर के बीबी रोशन, मो उमेद, मो मुनाजिर, रामपुर मोहनपुर के पिन्टू कुमार भी घायल होकर इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल अररिया में भर्ती कराए गए हैं।

