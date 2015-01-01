पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:ट्रक के चपेट में आने से बाइक सवार युवक की मौत, दूसरे की हालत गंभीर

परवाहा5 घंटे पहले
  • फारबिसगंज रानीगंज मुख्यमार्ग के दोगाछी समीप हुई घटना

फारबिसगंज-रानीगंज मुख्य मार्ग पर दोगाछी के बजरंगबली चौक समीप शुक्रवार को तेज रफ्तार ट्रक के चपेट में आने से एक बाइक पर सवार दो युवक गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। एक युवक की घटनास्थल पर मौत हो गई। दुर्घटना इतनी भयावह थी कि बाइक के टुकड़े टुकड़े हो गए। घटना में घायल युवक को इलाज के लिए अस्पताल भेज दिया गया है। मृतक की पहचान निरंजन कुमार ऋषिदेव पिता होली ऋषिदेव लेलुह टोला रानीगंज एवं गम्भीर रूप से घायल की पहचान सुभाष कुमार पिता छोटकन ऋषिदेव वार्ड संख्या चार खजुरी निवासी के रूप में हुई है। घटना के बाद ट्रक चालक फरार बताया जाता है। घटना के संबंध में बताया जाता है कि हीरो सुपर बाइक संख्या बीआर 38 एम 1263 पर सवार दोनों युवक रानीगंज से फारबिसगंज की ओर आ रहे थे। इसी दौरान मंदिर समीप मोड़ पर पहुंचते हीं फारबिसगंज की ओर से जा रहे तेज रफ्तार ट्रक संख्या एनएल 01जी 5186 में आमने-सामने टक्कर हो गई। जिससे बाइक चला रहे युवक की मौत घटनास्थल पर ही हो गई एवं पीछे बैठे व्यक्ति गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गया। गंभीर रूप से घायल को स्थानीय ग्रामीण के सहयोग से इलाज के लिए अस्पताल भेजा गया है। घटना की सूचना पर फारबिसगंज थानाध्यक्ष निर्मल कुमार यादवेंदु, परवाहा पुलिस कैम्प में तैनात एएसआई विश्वमोहन पासवान सहित अन्य पुलिस बल ने घटनास्थल पर पहुंच घटना की पड़ताल किये। वही थानाध्यक्ष एन के यादवेंदु ने बताया कि दुर्घटना में मृतक के शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा गया है। घटना के बाद ट्रक चालक फरार हो गया है। पुलिस मामले की छानबीन कर रही है।

