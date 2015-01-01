पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अररिया में 54 फीसदी मत लेकर विजयी हुए अबिदुररहमान:हर सीट पर भाजपा को पिछले चुनाव के मुकाबले मिले अधिक मत

अररिया44 मिनट पहले
  • नरपतगंज विधानसभा सीट पर 10 फीसदी मतों के अंतर से हुई कांग्रेस की हार
  • जोकीहाट में भाई की उम्मीदवारी से राजद को हुआ नुकसान

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के परिणाम अररिया जिले में भी चौंकाने वाले हुए हैं। 2015 के चुनाव में भाजपा और लोजपा मिलकर चुनाव लड़ी थी और राजद, कांग्रेस, जदयू ने मिलकर चुनाव लड़ा था। लिहाजा पिछले चुनाव में और इस बार के चुनाव में गठबंधन की राजनीति थोड़ी अलग थी।

लेकिन 2015 के चुनाव परिणाम देखें और इस बार के चुनाव परिणाम का मिलान करें तो भारतीय जनता पार्टी के उम्मीदवार पिछले चुनाव से इस बार कहीं अधिक मत लाए हैं। सभी 3 सीट पर भाजपा ने पिछले चुनाव से ज्यादा मत प्राप्त किया है। हालांकि जदयू ने भी रानीगंज में वोट प्रतिशत थोड़ा बढ़ाया है लेकिन राजद के भी वोट बढ़े हैं। जिले के 6 विधानसभा सीट पर सबसे ज्यादा 54 फ़ीसदी से अधिक मत लेकर कांग्रेस के उम्मीदवार आबिदुररहमान अररिया सदर से एक बार फिर विधायक चुने गए हैं।कांग्रेस को अररिया सीट पर कुल मतदान का आधा से भी अधिक मत अर्थात 54.84 फीसदी वोट मिले हैं।वहीं जदयू को अररिया में 29.33 वोट मिले।वहीं 2015 में अररिया सीट पर एनडीए के लोजपा उम्मीदवार को 52623 वोट मिले थे। इस बार जदयू साथ थी तो मात्र तीन हजार मत की बढ़ोतरी हुई। नरपतगंज विधानसभा की बात करें तो 2015 के चुनाव में भाजपा के जनार्दन यादव 64299 मत लेकर पराजित हुए थे। वहीं 90250 मत लेकर राजद के अनिल यादव जीते थे। लेकिन इस बार के चुनाव में अनिल कुमार यादव को कुल 69787 मत मिले जो 34.79 फीसद है। जबकि भाजपा को इस बार 49.09 फीसद अर्थात कुल 98397 मत मिले जो अब तक का रिकार्ड रहा।फारबिसगंज विधानसभा में तो इस बार भाजपा ने रिकार्ड कायम किया। विद्यासागर केसरी दूसरी बार विधायक बनने वाले मायानंद ठाकुर के बाद दूसरे व्यक्ति हैं।

2015 में 85929 वोट लेकर विधायक बने थे।इस बार 102212वोट लेकर 49.53 फीसद वोट लेने में कामयाब हुए।कांग्रेस के जाकिर को 39.98 फीसद मत इस बार के मिले।सिकटी विधानसभा में इस बार भारतीय जनता पार्टी के विजय कुमार मंडल को 84128 मत मिले हैं जो कुल वोटिंग का 46.92% है। जबकि राजद के शत्रुघ्न प्रसाद सुमन को 70518 मत मिले हैं जो उन 39.33 फीसदी है। 2015 के आंकड़ों पर गौर करें तो विजय कुमार मंडल को 76995 मत मिले थे। जबकि उस वक्त के जदयू उम्मीदवार शत्रुघ्न प्रसाद सुमन को 68889 मत मिले थे। कुल मिलाकर भाजपा को सभी 3 सीट पर 2015 के मुकाबले अधिक मत प्राप्त हुए हैं।

