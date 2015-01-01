पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विधानसभा चुनाव:एनडीए प्रत्याशी अचमित की जीत पर कार्यकर्ताओं में जश्न

अररिया41 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
चुनाव जीतने के बाद प्रमाण पत्र के साथ विधायक अचमित ऋषिदेव साथ में एनडीए कार्यकर्ता।
  • दूसरी बार मिला जीत का सेहरा, कार्यकर्ताओं ने एक दूसरे को लगाए अबीर गुलाल

मंगलवार की शाम को रानीगंज विधानसभा चुनाव के मतगणना के रुझान आते ही एनडीए कार्यकर्ताओं में पार्टी के जीत पर जश्न का माहौल दिखा। एनडीए उम्मीदवार जदयू के अचमित ऋषिदेव के दोबारा जीत पर मंगलवार की शाम बीजेपी व जदयू कार्यकर्ताओं में एक दूसरे को अबीर गुलाल लगाकर खुशी का इजहार किया।

मतगणना का हाल जानने के लिए रानीगंज विधानसभा क्षेत्र में लोगों ने टीवी पर मतगणना का समाचार देखने के लिए घर में ही अपने आपको कैद रखा। दिन का पारा चढ़ते के साथ-साथ मतगणना के नतीजों के लिए लोगों की धड़कन तेज गति से धड़कने लगी। लोगों ने अपने अपने प्रत्याशी के जीत की खबर सुनने के लिए बेताब दिखे। मंगलवार को दोपहर बाद मतगणना समाप्ति होने पर एनडीए प्रत्याशी की जीत की खबर से चारों ओर पार्टीकार्यकर्ताओं झूम उठे। मालूम हो कि एनडीए प्रत्याशी अचमित ऋषिदेव ने चुनाव प्रचार के दौरान सबका साथ सबका विकास का नारा, विकास के नाम पर लोगों से फिर से जीत दिलाने के लिए वोट मांगा था। गितवास बीजेपी मंडल अध्यक्ष गनोरी मंडल ने बोला की जनता ने पीएम मोदी व सीएम नीतीश कुमार के विकास के नाम पर जनता ने अपार समर्थन दिया है। क्योंकि गरीबो के हित में एनडीए सरकार काम किया है। वही जेडीयू नेता रितेश ठाकुर उर्फ सरदार ने बताया कि विकास के साथ-साथ गरीबों में भेद भाव नहीं करने वाली पार्टी है। एनडीए ने जिस तरह राज्य में कल्याणकारी योजना चलाकर गरीबों को लाभ पहुंचाया है। उसी का नतीजा है जीत का सेहरा। जीत का जश्न मनाने में राजू मंडल, रितेश ठाकुर, उमेश मिश्रा, सुमन झा, गुड्डू मंडल, कृष्ण कुमार सेनानी, गनोरी मंडल,उदय शंकर उदय, शंकर झा, रणवीर मिश्रा, मणि सिंह, हैप्पी नायक, आदित्य दत्ता, चंदन गुप्ता, , मायानंद सिंह, आकाश बाबा, बादल साह, पंकज साह आदि कार्यकर्ताओं ने खुशी मनाया।

