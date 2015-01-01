पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रहें सावधान:मौसम में हुआ बदलाव, दिन में गर्मी तो रात में ठंड लोगों को बरतनी होगी विशेष सावधानी

अररिया35 मिनट पहले
  • ऐसे मौसम में बीपी, दम्मा व डाइबिटीज के मरीजों कह बढ़ सकती है परेशानी

बीते 10 दिनों से मौसम में परिवर्तन हुआ है, जिसके कारण दिन में लगभग 32 डिग्री सेल्सियस तापमान रहने के कारण दिन में लोग गर्मी महसूस करते हैं। वहीं रात में पारा गिरकर लगभग 19 डिग्री तक पहुंच जाता है। जिसके कारण लोगों को ठंड महसूस होता है, तो ऐसे मौसम में लोगों को खास सावधानी बरतने की जरूरत है।

ऐसे मौसम में रक्तचाप, दम्मा, डाइबिटीज व अन्य बीमारी से ग्रसित मरीजों को खान पान में सावधानी बरतने की जरूरत है। बीमारी से ग्रसित लोगों के साथ-साथ बुजुर्गों व बच्चों पर भी विशेष ध्यान देने की जरूरत है। खासकर दोपहिया वाहन चालकों को सुबह शाम वाहन चलाते वक्त गर्म कपड़े पहने, कान, हाथ पैर आदि को भी को ढकने कर रखने की जरूरत है। जो वाहन चालक लापरवाही बरतेंगे उन्हें सर्दी, खांसी व जुकाम जैसे बीमारी होने की ज्यादा संभावना है। सदर अस्पताल में पदस्थापित डॉक्टर विनोद कुमार मिश्रा ने लोगों से इस ठंड से बचाव की अपील की है। उन्होंने बताया कि ठंड अभी प्रथम पड़ाव में है। ऐसे समय में दिन में गर्मी और रात में ठंड होने से लोगों में बीमारी बढ़ने की संभावना बहुत अधिक होता है। ऐसे में ठंड से बचाव के लिए लोगों को सुबह शाम गर्म कपड़ा पहनना चाहिए। सुबह शाम पीने में गर्म पानी का प्रयोग करना है। काढ़ा का सेवन करना चाहिए, रात में लोगों को रोटी की सेवन करना चाहिए। खाना भी अधिक मात्रा में नहीं खाना चाहिए, ज्यादा खाने से पेट में गैस बनने की संभावना अधिक होता है। गैस बनने के कारण पेट की पाचन शक्ति पर भी असर पड़ता है।ऐसे समय में बच्चों, बुजुर्गों, रक्तचाप के मरीज, दम्मा, गठिया व डाइबिटीज आदि के मरीजों को खानपान में विशेष सतर्कता बरतने की सलाह दी है।

