आरोप:मुखिया पर आवास योजना में कमीशन लेने का आरोप

अररिया4 घंटे पहले
  • वार्ड सदस्य ने शपथ पत्र बनाकर डीएम एसपी, एसडीओ व बीडीओ को दिया आवेदन

जिले के पलासी प्रखंड स्थित भीखा पंचायत की मुखिया वकीला खातून पर स्थानीय वार्ड संख्या-6 की वार्ड सदस्य शबरुन निशा ने कई गंभीर आरोप लगाते हुए डीएम, एसपी, एसडीओ व पलासी बीडीओ को डाक के माध्यम से आवेदन भेज कर कार्रवाई करने की गुहार लगाई है। वार्ड सदस्य ने आरोप के मामले में व्यवहार न्यायालय से शपथ पत्र बनवाकर दिया है। मुखिया पर लगाये गए आरोप में मुखिया द्वारा आवास सहायक से मिलकर पंचायत के सभी प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना के प्रत्येक लाभार्थियों से 20 हजार रुपए कमीशन लेने, वार्ड संख्या-6 में 10 प्रतिशत भी आवास निर्माण नहीं होने, सात निश्चय योजना से बनी सड़क में घटिया किस्म की निर्माण सामग्री प्रयोग करने, निर्माण स्थल पर योजना की शिलापट्ट नहीं लगाने आदि जैसे गंभीर आरोप लगाया है। वार्ड सदस्य ने अपने गलत अंगूठा लगाकर भी जालसाजी करने की आशंका जताई है।

