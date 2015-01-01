पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बढ़ता संक्रमण:जिले में 8 नए मामलों के साथ कोरोना के 53 एक्टिव मामले

अररिया3 घंटे पहले
  • जिले में अब कोरोना संक्रमण के संक्रमित हो चुके हैं 6861 लोग, 6789 हुए स्वस्थ
  • होम आइसोलेशन में 49 व आइसोलेशन सेंटर पर 04 मरीज इलाजरत

जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण अभी भी जारी है। मंगलवार को संक्रमण के आठ नये मामले सामने आये हैं। इस तरह जिले में अब तक कोरोना संक्रमित लोगों की संख्या बढ़ कर 6861 पर जा पहुंचा है। अलग बात है कि इसमें से 6789 मरीज संक्रमण से जुड़ी चुनौतियों को मात देकर पूरी तरह स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं। गौरतलब है कि जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण के हर दिन नये मामले सामने आ रहे हैं। लिहाजा संक्रमण की चपेट में आने का खतरा अब भी पूर्ववत बरकरार है। संक्रमण से बचाव को लेकर प्रशासनिक तौर पर जरूरी एहतियाती कदम उठाये जा रहे हैं। जिले में कोरोना एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या फिलहाल 53 है।

अब तक 03 लाख 96 हजार 139 लोगों की हुई जांच
जिले में कोरोना संबंधी जांच के लिये अब तक 03 लाख 99 हजार 276 लोगों का सैंपल लिया गया है। इसमें से 03 लाख 96 हजार 139 लोगों का रिपोर्ट प्राप्त हो चुका है। इस संबंध में जानकारी देते हुए डीपीएम रेहान असरफ ने कहा कि प्राप्त जांच नतीजों में कुल 03 लाख 89 हजार 280 लोगों का रिपोर्ट निगेटिव प्राप्त हुआ है। जांच रिपोर्ट के आधार पर अब तक जिले में 6861 लोगों में कोरोना संक्रमण की पुष्टि हुई है। इसमें से 6789 लोगों के पूरी तरह स्वस्थ होने की जानकारी उन्होंने दी। जिला स्वास्थ्य समिति की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक जांच के लिये अब तक लिये गये 1233 जनरल सैंपल में 83 का रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव मिला है। तो 38 हजार 505 पुल सैंपल में 1311 का रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव मिला है। जांच के लिये 17 हजार 277 ट्रूनेट सैंपल लिये गये हैं। इसमें 989 लोगों में संक्रमण की पुष्टि हुई है। तो 03 लाख 42 हजार 261 रेपिड सैंपलों में से 4 हजार 478 का रिपोर्ट पॉजेटिव प्राप्त हुआ है।

हर दिन औसतन 3 हजार लोगों की हो रही जांच
डीपीएम रेहान असरफ ने बताया जिले में औसतन हर दिन तीन हजार लोगों की जांच हो रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि रोग को लेकर लोगों में जागरूकता आयी है। लिहाजा रोग संबंधी किसी तरह का लक्षण दिखने पर लोग कोरोना संबंधी जांच के तरजीह दे रहे हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण की दर में कमी आयी है। फिलहाल जिले का पॉजेटिव रेट 1.72 है।

बचाव और उपायों के प्रति लोगों को किया जागरूक
सिविल सर्जन डॉ. रूपनारायण कुमार ने कहा कि संक्रमण से जुड़े मामलों को लेकर स्वास्थ्य विभाग गंभीर है। प्रथम चरण में कोरोना टीकाकरण की सफलता को लेकर भी विभागीय तौर पर जरूरी प्रयास किये जा रहे हैं। प्रथम चरण में टीकाकरण की प्रक्रिया में सभी सरकारी व गैर सरकारी चिकित्सा कर्मियों के साथ-साथ आईसीडीएस कर्मियों को शामिल करने की योजना है। अब तक दस हजार लोगों का डेटाबेस तैयार होने की जानकारी उन्होंने दी।

