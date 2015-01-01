पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारी:कोविड पोर्टल पर अब तक 9 हजार 191 लोगों का डेटाबेस अपलोड, कर्मियों का 70 % डेटाबेस तैयार

अररिया6 घंटे पहले
  • सीएस, एसीएमओ, डीआईओ सहित सहयोगी संस्था के जिलास्तरीय प्रतिनिधि लेंगे कार्यशाला में भाग
  • 17 व 18 दिसंबर को होगा दो दिवसीय उन्मुखीकरण सह प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम का आयोजन

जिले में कोरोना टीकाकरण की तैयारी युद्धस्तर पर जारी है। पहले चरण में सरकारी व निजी चिकित्सा केंद्रों पर कार्यरत कर्मियों के साथ-साथ आईसीडीएस कर्मियों को टीकाकृत किये जाने की योजना है। इसके लिये कर्मियों का डेटाबेस तैयार किया जा रहा है. जिले में कर्मियों का डेटा बेस तैयार करने का कार्य लगभग 70 प्रतिशत पूर्ण हो चुका है।

कोविन पोर्टल पर अब तक 09 हजार 191 लोगों का डेटाबेस अपलोड जा चुका है। कोविड टीकाकरण की सफलता को लेकर जिला टास्क फोर्स की तर्ज पर प्रखंड स्तरीय टास्क फोर्स का गठन किया गया है। टीकाकरण का कार्य आरंभ होने से पहले इसे लेकर लोगों को जागरूक करने की कोशिशें भी शुरू हो चुकी है। साथ ही टीकाकरण से संबंद्ध अधिकारी व कर्मियों को जरूरी प्रशिक्षण देने का कार्य भी शुरू होने वाला है।

दो दिवसीय उन्मुखीकरण कार्यक्रम होगा आयोजित
कोरोना टीकाकरण से संबंधित दो दिवसीय उन्मुखीकरण सह प्रशिक्षण कार्यशाला का आयोजन 17 व 18 दिसंबर की तिथि निर्धारित की गयी है। इसे लेकर राज्य स्वास्थ्य समिति के स्तर से सिविल सर्जन, एसीएमओ, डीआईओ व डीपीएम को पत्र जारी कर जरूरी दिशा निर्देश दिये गये हैं। दो दिवसीय उन्मुखीकरण कार्यक्रम का आयोजन वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से किया जायेग।

सीएस सहित संबंधित अधिकारी लेंगे कार्यशाला में भाग
प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम के पहले दिन 17 को सुबह 11 बजे से दोपहर 02 बजे तक आयोजित प्रशिक्षण में सीएस, एसीएमओ, डीआईओ, डीपीएम, जिला प्रतिरक्षण कार्यालय के डाटा संकलक व सहयोगी संस्थानों के जिलास्तरीय प्रतिनिधि भाग लेंगे। तो दूसरे दिन 18 को एनआईसी के माध्यम से दिये जाने वाले प्रशिक्षण में डीआईओ, जिला प्रतिरक्षण कार्यालय के डाटा संकलक व सहयोगी संस्थाओं के प्रतिनिधी भाग लेंग।

जिलास्तरीय प्रशिक्षक देंगे प्रशिक्षण
राज्य स्वास्थ्य समिति द्वारा जारी पत्र में ऑनलाइन माध्यम से आयोजित इस उन्मुखीकरण सह प्रशिक्षण कार्यशाला में संबंधित अधिकारियों को ससमय अपनी उपस्थिति सुनिश्चित कराने का निर्देश दिया गया है। प्रशिक्षण के उपरांत कर्मियों को कोविड टीकाकरण से जुड़ा जरूरी प्रशिक्षण दिया जायेगा।

