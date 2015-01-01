पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जायजा:पंचायतों में चल रही योजनाओं का डीएम ने लिया जायजा

रेणुग्राम6 घंटे पहले
मनरेगा पीओ व जेई से जानकारी लेते डीएम।

मुख्यमंत्री की महत्त्वाकांक्षी योजना में शामिल जल जीवन हरियाली योजनाओं का हाल जानने के लिए बुधवार को जिलाधिकारी प्रशांत कुमार सीएच फारबिसगंज के आधा दर्जन से अधिक पंचायतों का दौरा किया। उनके साथ मनरेगा और डीआरडीए के अधिकारी भी शामिल थे।

डीएम ने इस निरीक्षण के दौरान तालाब, पोखर जीर्णोद्धार के साथ-साथ वृक्षारोपण, पीसीसी सड़क निर्माण, आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र भवन निर्माण को लेकर जानकारी लिया। डीएम ने बुधवार को प्रखंड के हलहलिया, रहिकपुर ठीलामोहन, पश्चिमी औराही आदि इलाकों का जायजा लिया। डीएम के साथ मनरेगा के कार्यपालक अभियंता रामजी सुधाकर, प्रोग्राम आफिसर शंभु भगत, डीपीओ देवकृष्ण जी,पीटीए चंन्द्रशेखर रजक, जेई रेवती रमन पीआरएस आलोक कुमार आदि शामिल थे।

योजनावार लिया पीओ से जानकारी

डीएम ने हलहलिया पंचायत में अधिकारियों से मनरेगा के कई योजनाओं की जानकारी योजनावार ली। उन्होंने हलहलिया के वार्ड नंबर-8 नरसिंह नाथ मंदिर के तलाब जीर्णोद्धार की जानकारी ली। बताया गया कि दो वर्ष पुरानी 2017-18 की है। डीएम ने मनरेगा पीओ से योजना के विषय मे जानकारी लिया।

उन्होंने ने बताया कि यह योजना छह लाख चालीस हजार रुपए का प्राक्कलित राशि का था, कार्य का अभिलेख खोल कर चलाया जा रहा था। लेकिन प्राक्कलित राशियों में से मात्र एक लाख एकत्तर हजार पांच सौ रूपए का मिट्टी खुदाई का कार्य कर योजना को बंद कर दिया गया था।

इसपर डीएम ने खर्च की गई राशियों का अभिलेख, संधारण, भुगतान पंजी सहित विभिन्न कागजातों को देख पीओ सहित पीआरएस से सवाल जबाव किए। उन्होंने रहिकपुर पंचायत के बरदाहा के अलावे औराही पंश्चिम के रानी पोखर राजेंद्र विश्वास के निजी जमीन में वृक्षारोपण, तालाब जीर्णोद्धार, आंगनबाड़ी केन्द्र निर्माण आदि की भी समीक्षा की।

समीक्षा के दौरान 36 लाख रुपए की लागत से जीर्णोद्धार हुए रानी पोखर, दो लाख की लागत से राजेंद्र विश्वास के तालाब, एक लाख चौरानबे हजार तीन सो रुपए की लागत से वृक्षारोपण सहित तकरीबन दस लाख रुपए की लागत से निर्मित आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र की समीक्षा की। डीएम ने कहा कि जल जीवन हरियाली योजना की जांच लगातार उनके स्तर से की जा रही है।

