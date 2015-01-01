पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जुर्माने:नाबालिग से यौन शोषण मामले में आठ वर्ष सश्रम कारावास

अररिया21 मिनट पहले
अपर जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश षष्टम सह विशेष न्यायालय पोस्को अधिनियम अररिया शशिकांत राय ने नाबालिग लड़की का यौन शोषण कर, गर्भवती करने और पांच महीने की गर्भावस्था में गर्भपात कराने के दोषी को अरुण मंडल उर्फ भूतवा को 8 साल की कठोर कारावास और 25 हजार रुपये जुर्माने की सजा सुनाई गई है।

जुर्माने की रकम नहीं देने पर दोषी को 3 माह तक की अतिरिक्त साधारण कारावास भुगतने का निर्णय सुनाया है। साथ ही न्यायालय ने पीड़िता को जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकार अररिया की ओर से 25 हजार रुपये पीड़िता मुवावजा अधिनियम के अंतर्गत दिलवाने का भी निर्देश निर्णय में जारी किया है। दोषी बैधनाथपुर, भरगामा थाना क्षेत्र के बैजनाथ पुर का रहनेवाला है। मामला अररिया महिला थाना कांड संख्या 70/2017 से संबंधित हैं। जिसके सूचक पीड़ित मां नीलम देवी ने घटना के संबंध में उल्लेख करते हुए कहा कि-दोषी उसकी पुत्री को जबरन यौन शोषण किया। जब वह पांच महीने की गर्भवती हो गई तो दूध में दवाई पिला दिया। जब पीड़िता की हालत खराब हो गई तब उसे इस बात की जानकारी पीड़ित ने दी। दोषी करार दिए जाने के बाद सजा की बिन्दु पर बचाव पक्ष के अधिवक्ता रतन लाल दास ने न्यायालय को बताया कि दोषी लगभग 2 साल तक जेल में रहा है। कोई आंखों देखी साक्ष्य भी न्यायालय में पेश नहीं किया गया। बल्कि सुनी सुनाई बात पर ही अभियुक्त मुकदमा फेस कर रहा है। इसलिए कम से कम सजा दी जाए। इस पर विषय लोक अभियोजक पोस्को अधिनियम श्याम लाल यादव ने न्यायालय को बताया कि इस तरह के अपराध चोरी छुपे ही किए जाते हैं।

