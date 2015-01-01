पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नाबालिग लड़की का दर्जनों लोगों ने किया अपहरण:लड़की को भगाने का आरोप बड़ी बहन ने लगाई गुहार

अररियाएक घंटा पहले
शहर के शिवपुरी स्थित वार्ड संख्या-9 की एक नाबालिग लड़की को दर्जनों लोगों ने खींचकर जबरन मोटरसाइकिल पर बिठाकर ले गए। जिसको लेकर नाबालिग की बड़ी बहन ने बीते 9 नवंबर को नगर थाना में आवेदन देकर दोषियों पर कानूनी कार्रवाई करने की गुहार लगाई है।

थाना में दिए गए आवेदन में लड़की की बड़ी बहन ने बताई है कि उनकी छोटी बहन अगरबत्ती फैक्ट्री में कार्य करती थी। काम करके बीते 9 नवंबर को वो अपने घर आ रही थी। लेकिन जय प्रकाश नगर स्थित काली मंदिर के समीप 1 दर्जन पुरूष व महिला उनके साथ मारपीट कर उसकी बहन को जबरन बाइक पर बिठाकर फरार हो गए। नगर थाना में दिए आवेदन में स्थानीय जय प्रकाश नगर के रवि कुमार, पिंटू कुमार, राजा कुमार, मिट्ठू कुमार, राकेश कुमार, माला देवी, सुनीता देवी व अन्य 4-5 अज्ञात को आरोपी बनाया है।

