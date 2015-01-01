पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरोप:भाई की प्रताड़ना से तंग आकर बहन ने नगर थाने में मामला दर्ज कराई

अररिया5 घंटे पहले
अपने ही सगे भाई द्वारा प्रताड़ित किये जाने को लेकर बहन ने नगर थाना में प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई है। थाना को दिए गए आवेदन में सोनी कुमारी ने आरोप लगाते हुए कहा है कि वे शहर के नवरत्न चौक पास किराए पर मकान लेकर रह रही थी और ट्यूशन पढ़कर अपना गुजर बसर कर रही थी। लेकिन उसका छोटा भाई राजीव चौधरी ने मकान मालिक से साथ षड्यंत्र कर उसे बदनाम करने की कोशिश किया और अपने आदमियों से पताड़ित कर घर से निकलवा दिया। इतना ही उनके सभी समानों को भी गायब कर दिया। आवेदन में यह भी कहा है कि उनका छोटा भाई उनके हिस्से में घर बना रहा है, उसे अररिया से भगाने के लिए तरह-तरह की साजिश रचता है।

