विस चुनाव:पहले मतदान बाद में अन्य काम का नारा, निकाली प्रभातफेरी

अररिया3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रभातफेरी में शामिल स्वास्थ्य कर्मी।
  • स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों ने सदर अस्पताल परिसर से चांदनी चौक होते हुए समाहरणालय परिसर तक निकाली

7 नवंबर को बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के तीसरे व अंतिम चरण में जिले में मतदान होना है। जिसको लेकर सैकड़ों स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों ने मंगलवार को मतदाता जागरूकता अभियान के तहत शहर में प्रभातफेरी निकालकर लोगों को मतदान करने के लिए जागरूक किया। स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों ने मतदान के दिन सर्वप्रथम मतदान करने बाद में अन्य कार्य करने का नारा लगाते हुए लोगों से मतदान करने की अपील की। स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों ने सदर अस्पताल परिसर से चांदनी चौक होते हुए समाहरणालय परिसर तक प्रभातफेरी निकाली। प्रभातफेरी में अररिया प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र की बीएचएम प्रेरणा वर्मा, दिव्या झा, किरण झा,सरवर आलम, रेणु कुमारी सहित सैकड़ों एएनएम, आशा, आशा फेसलेटिटेर आदि शामिल हुए।

मतदान से पहले सभी बूथों की सफाई की जाएगी, स्वास्थ्य विभाग को मिली जिम्मेदारी

सिकटी विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 7 नवंबर को विधानसभा चुनाव का मतदान किया जाना है। जिसको लेकर प्रशासन की तरफ से चुनाव शांति एवं स्वच्छ वातावरण में संपन्न कराने की तैयारी की जा रही है। वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना के बीच हो रही विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर चुनाव आयोग मतदान को लेकर हर सुरक्षित उपाय करने का प्रयास कर रही है। उक्त संदर्भ में जिला पदाधिकारी अररिया ने प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र कुर्साकांटा को मतदान तिथि के पूर्व ही प्रखंड क्षेत्र के सभी मतदान केंद्रों समेत अगल बगल में व्याप्त जैव अपशिष्टों की सफाई का जिम्मा दिया है। बीएचएम पंकज कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर कुर्साकांटा प्रखंड के सभी बूथों को 10 सेक्टर में बांटा गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि जैव अवशिष्टों की सफाई को लेकर चुनाव आयोग के निर्देश के आलोक में प्रत्येक सेक्टर में एक ट्रैक्टर यानी कुल 10 ट्रेक्टर मुहैया कराया गया है।

