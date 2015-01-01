पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सिकटी विधानसभा:पांच विधायक ने दो-दो बार जीतकर सिकटी का किया है प्रतिनिधित्व

अररिया36 मिनट पहले
सिकटी विधानसभा में भाजपा से विजय कुमार मंडल ने लगातार दूसरी बार जीत हासिल किया है। इससे पहले सिकटी विधानसभा में मो.अजीमउद्दीन, रामेश्वर यादव, आनंदी प्रसाद व मुरलीधर मंडल ने दो- दो बार सिकटी का विधायक बनकर यहां का प्रतिनिधित्व कर चुके हैं।

वहीं भाजपा प्रत्याशी के जीत के बाद सिकटी में जश्न का माहौल दिख रहा है। लेकिन विजय मंडल के अचानक तबीयत खराब होने से लोगों में काफी निराशा दिखाई दे रहा है। समर्थक विधायक की ठीक होने की कामना कर रहे हैं। सिकटी में कुल 14 प्रत्याशियों ने अपना भाग्य आजमाया था।
सिकटी में किस प्रत्याशी को मिला कितना मत : भाजपा प्रत्याशी विजय कुमार मंडल को 84128 मत मिले, राजद प्रत्याशी शत्रुध्न मंडल को 70518 मत मिले, लोकमत पार्टी के जैनूद्दीन राय को 1180 मत मिले, दिनेश कुमार को 1306, लूकमान को 229, अबरार आलम को 357, अभिशेख आनंद को 6839, उमेश मंडल को 433, कमरूज्जामा को 4515 मत मिले, प्रकाश शर्मा को 418,बुद्धि सरदार को 1003, राजेश कुमार मिश्र को 1576, रूबीना कुमारी को 1481 मत मिले। जबकि नोटा में 1281 मत मिले।

