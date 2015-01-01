पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अररिया जिले के विधानसभा सीटों पर मतदान:पोस्टल वोटिंग में सभी छह सीटों पर महागठबंधन को मिले अधिक वोट

अररिया2 दिन पहले
  • शांतिपूर्ण चुनाव कराने के लिए सभी लोग बधाई के पात्र : डीएम

अररिया जिले के विधानसभा सीटों पर पोस्टल बैलेट के जरिए जो मतदाताओं ने अपना वोट गिराया है, वह एनडीए के खिलाफ ही गया है। अररिया जिले के 6 विधानसभा सीट पर कुल 1458 लोगों ने पोस्टल बैलेट के जरिए अपना मतदान किया है। इसमें 949 मत महागठबंधन उम्मीदवारों को प्राप्त हुआ है। वहीं एनडीए के खाते में मात्र 374 पोस्टर मत मिले हैं। जबकि छह पोस्टल बैलट मत नोटा को गया है। पोस्टल बैलट मत के आंकड़ों को देखा जाए तो नरपतगंज विधानसभा क्षेत्र में कुल 155 पोस्टल वोट डाले गए। इसमें राजद के अनिल कुमार यादव को 108 और भाजपा के जयप्रकाश यादव को मात्र 37 मत मिले। वही रानीगंज विधानसभा सीट पर 154 पोस्टल बैलट की वोटिंग हुई। इसमें से जदयू के अचमित ऋषि देव को 27 और राजद के अविनाश मंगलम को 118 वोट प्राप्त हुए। इसी प्रकार फारबिसगंज विधानसभा सीट पर 234 पोस्टल बैलेट के जरिए वोटिंग हुई इसमें से भाजपा के विद्यासागर केसरी को बिरासी और कांग्रेस के जाकिर हुसैन खान को 129 मत मिले। अररिया विधानसभा सीट पर 330 पोस्टल वोटिंग हुई। जिसमें जदयू की शगुफ्ता अजीम को 92, लोजपा के चंद्रशेखर सिंह बब्बन को 31 और कांग्रेस के अबिदुररहमान को 199 मत प्राप्त हुए। जोकिहाट विधानसभा सीट पर कुल 353 पोस्टल बैलट वोटिंग हुई है।जिसमे भाजपा के रंजीत यादव को 41, राजद के सरफराज आलम को 233 और एआईएमआईएम के उम्मीदवार शाहनवाज को 73 वोट प्राप्त हुए। सिकटी विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 232 मत पोस्टल बैलेट के जरिए डाले गए ।इसमें से भाजपा के विजय कुमार मंडल को 56 और राजद के शत्रुघ्न प्रसाद सुमन को 162 वोट मिले हैं।

सबसे अधिक रानीगंज में नोटा के वोट 2015 विस का रिकॉर्ड रहा कायम

निर्वाचन आयोग के स्तर से नोटा की व्यवस्था शुरू होने से कोई उम्मीदवार पसंद नहीं है के मतदाताओं की संख्या आती है सामने

पिछले विधानसभा चुनाव अर्थात 2015 में जिले के 6 विधानसभा सीट में से सबसे अधिक रानीगंज में सर्वाधिक नोटा में मत डाले गए थे। इस बार के विधानसभा चुनाव में भी सबसे अधिक रानीगंज विधानसभा चुनाव में नोटा में मत मिले हैं। 2020 के विधानसभा चुनाव में रानीगंज में कुल 12 उम्मीदवार मैदान में थे। जिसमें से नोटा में कुल 5577 मत मिला है। जबकि नरपतगंज विधानसभा में 20 उम्मीदवार थे तो यहां मात्र 874 मत नोटा में पड़ा है। वहीं फारबिसगंज विधानसभा चुनाव में कुल 13 उम्मीदवार मैदान में थे, जिसमें 3351 मत नोटा को पड़ा है। अररिया विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 12 उम्मीदवार थे और यहां कुल 4425 मत नोटा को है। इसी प्रकार जोकीहाट विधानसभा में 9 उम्मीदवार मैदान में थे। 2844 मतदाताओं को इनमें से कोई उम्मीदवार पसंद नहीं था। सिकटी विधानसभा चुनाव में 14 उम्मीदवार थे, तो 2310 वोट नोटा को पड़ा है।

जिले में 7 नवंबर को विधानसभा का निर्वाचन और 10 नवंबर को सभी 6 सीटों के लिए मतगणना कार्य शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से संपन्न होने के बाद डीएम ने कहा कि इसके लिए सरकारी सिस्टम से जुड़े लोगों के साथ-साथ आमजन भी बधाई के पात्र हैं। मंगलवार की रात मतगणना समाप्ति के बाद डीएम प्रशांत कुमार सीएच ने गोपनीय कार्यालय में प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस का आयोजन किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने कहा कि सभी सरकारी अधिकारी, कर्मचारी, शिक्षक, संविदा पर बहाल कर्मचारी, स्वास्थ्य विभाग से जुड़े अधिकारी और कर्मचारी, आंगनबाड़ी सेविका-सहायिका समेत आमजन, प्रत्याशी और राजनीतिक दलों का मतदान और मतगणना में पूरा सहयोग मिला। उन्होंने कहा कि सब के सहयोग से ही शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से मतदान और मतगणना कार्य जिला प्रशासन के द्वारा संपन्न कराया जा सका है। इस मौके पर एडीपीआरओ दिलीप सरकार भी मौजूद थे।

