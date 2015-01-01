पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दुर्घटना:मोहनियां के समीप तेज रफ्तार ट्रैक्टर ने टेम्पो में मारी टक्कर, एक की मौत

पलासी5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दुर्घटना में मौत के बाद घटनास्थल पर पुलिस व लोगों की भीड़।
  • जोकीहाट-पलासी मार्ग में देर शाम ईंट भट्ठा के पास हुई दुर्घटना
  • मृतक की पत्नी ने अज्ञात ट्रैक्टर चालक पर दर्ज कराई प्राथमिकी

शुक्रवार की देर शाम जोकीहाट-पलासी मुख्य मार्ग पर मोहनियां एनबीसी ईंट भट्ठा के समीप सड़क दुर्घटना में एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गयी। मृतक की पहचान 35 वर्षीय तंजीर के रूप में हुई जो सुखसेना टोला भदौना वार्ड संख्या-9 का निवासी था। इधर घटना जे बाद मृतक की पत्नी बीबी नजहत ने शनिवार को सड़क दुर्घटना में पति की मौत को लेकर अज्ञात ट्रैक्टर के खिलाफ प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई है। थाना में पीड़िता द्वारा दर्ज प्राथमिकी के अनुसार मेरे पति जरूरी काम से पलासी बाजार गए थे, बाजार से टेम्पो पर सवार होकर वापस घर लौटने के क्रम में मोहनियां स्थित ईंट भट्ठा के समीप तेज रफ्तार ट्रैक्टर ने टेम्पो में ठोकर मार दिया। टेम्पो में सवार अन्य लोगों के साथ गंभीर रूप से घायल मेरे पति को भी लोगों द्वारा पीएचसी में भर्ती कराया गया। पीएचसी में मौजूद चिकित्सक ने जांच पड़ताल के बाद पति को मृत घोषित कर दिया। ग्रामीणों द्वारा घटना की जानकारी प्राप्त होने पर पीएचसी पहुंची तो देखी कि मेरे पति की मौत हो चुकी है। जानकारी अनुसार मृतक के पांच छोटे-छोटे बच्चे हैं।मृतक की पत्नी ने न्याय की गुहार लगाई है।घटना शुक्रवार रात की बताई जाती है। पलासी पुलिस कार्रवाई में जुट गई है।

सगुना गांव के हरखा धार में अज्ञात शव मिला

अज्ञात शव मिलने के बाद लगी लोगों की भीड़।
अज्ञात शव मिलने के बाद लगी लोगों की भीड़।

पटेगना | सगुना गांव स्थित हरखा धार में शनिवार अलसुबह एक अज्ञात शव मिलने से सनसनी फैल गई। शव देखते हीं ग्रामीणों ने इसकी सूचना ताराबाड़ी थाना पुलिस को दी। मौके पर सदलबल पहुंचे ताराबाड़ी पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल अररिया भेज दिया। प्रभारी थानाध्यक्ष बिनोद कुमार ने बताया कि शव के शिनाख्त के लिए आसपास के थाना व क्षेत्र के सभी चौकीदार व जनप्रतिनिधि को पहचान के लिए सूचना दी गई। लेकिन शनिवार दोपहर तक शव की पहचान नहीं हो पाई थी। इधर पिछले कई माह से गायब बैरगाछी ओपी क्षेत्र के रामपुर पश्चिमी पंचायत के वार्ड छह निवासी स्व.नसीर के 50 वर्षीय पुत्र वदूद के स्वजनों ने पोस्टमार्टम के लिए अररिया ले जाने के क्रम में पहचान की। पुलिस के अनुसार डूबने से मौत होने की आशंका जताई जा रही है। पुलिस ने यूडी केस दर्ज कर पोस्टमार्टम के बाद शव मृतक के स्वजनों को सौप दिया। बताया कि वदूद मानसिक रूप से विक्षिप्त चल रहा था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को जमीन बंटने का डर, बोले- चोर-लुटेरों, काले कानून बनाने वालों से राज्य को बचाना है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें