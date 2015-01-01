पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

हत्या:अवैध संबंध के संदेह पर पति ने की गर्भवती पत्नी की हत्या, शव को छिपाकर हुआ फरार

अररिया4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शव को लेकर अस्पताल पहुंचे परिजन।
  • पुलिस के समक्ष पति ने किया हत्या की बात स्वीकारी, 9 माह की गर्भवती थी मृतका रिजवाना

बैरगाछी ओपी क्षेत्र के मझुआ में किसी गैर के साथ अवैध संबंध रखने के संदेह पर पति ने पत्नी की गला दबाकर हत्या कर दिया। हत्या के बाद शव को बकरा नदी किनारे फेंककर उसे पुआल से ढक दिया। इसके बाद वह घर से फरार हो गया। हत्या के दूसरे दिन मृतका के परिजन पति की तलाश करते हुए उसे अररिया में दबोचा और उसे बैरगाछी पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया। बैरगाछी पुलिस ने जब उससे पूछताछ की तो उन्होंने जुर्म स्वीकार किया कि वह पत्नी की गला दबाकर हत्या की है। क्योंकि उसकी पत्नी का किसी के साथ अवैध संबंध था उसके निशानदेही पर पुलिस बकरा नदी किनारे पुआल के नीचे से शव को बरामद कर लिया। शव को कब्जे में लेकर पुलिस सोमवार को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए अररिया भेज दिया है। मृतका के चाचा मोहम्मद रकीबुल रहमान ने बताया कि बेंड ओवर पोखरिया के रहने वाले राजापुर की बेटी रिजवाना की शादी मजनुआ के मोहम्मद अब्दुल से हुई। रिजवाना 9 माह की गर्भवती थी। 3 दिन पूर्व उसके पिता अपनी बेटी को लेने के उसके ससुराल गए थे। लेकिन दामाद ने अपनी पत्नी को नैहर ले जाने से मना कर दिया। पिता ने अपनी बेटी को ले जाने की जिद की तो उसके दामाद ने उनके साथ मारपीट कर दिया। मारपीट के दूसरे दिन पिता दाे तीन आदमी के साथ बेटी के ससुराल पहुंचे। लेकिन ससुराल में उसकी बेटी नहीं थी और ना ही दामाद घर पर मिला।

परिजनों ने हत्यारे पति को पकड़ किया पुलिस के हवाले
पीड़ित पिता ने जब अपने दामाद के परिजनों से अपनी बेटी और दामाद के बारे में पूछताछ की तो केवल उसे इतना ही जानकारी मिला कि अब्दुल शनिवार की रात के 12 बजे से गायब है। पिता को संदेह हुआ तो वह कुछ लोगों के साथ बैरगाछी थाना पहुंचे। इस दौरान दामाद की खोजबीन भी की जा रही थी। इसी दौरान पता चला है कि हत्यारा पति अररिया में किसी यतीम खाना के पास घूम रहा है। कुछ लोगों ने उसे दबोचा और पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया।

पिता ने दर्ज कराई दहेज हत्या के आरोप में प्राथमिकी
इस मामले में मृतका के पिता मोहम्मद रजा बोल ने दहेज हत्या के आरोप में अपनी बेटी के पति सहित ससुर, सास आदि के विरूद्ध प्राथमिकी के लिए आवेदन दिया है। पुलिस के अनुसार पीड़ित पिता का आरोप है कि उसका दामाद अक्सर उसकी बेटी को मायके से रुपये एवं अन्य सामान लेने के लिए दवाब बनाता रहता था। जब उसकी बेटी इंकार करती तो उसके साथ मारपीट किया जाता था। दहेज की मांग को लेकर ही उसकी हत्या की गई है।

अरोपी ने कहा पत्नी का था अवैध संबंध
बैरगाछी ओपी प्रभारी हरेंद्र कुमार ने बताया कि अब्दुल अपनी पत्नी रिजवाना की हत्या की बात स्वीकार किया है। उन्होंने अपने बयान में बताया है कि उसकी पत्नी का किसी गैर के साथ संबंध था। इसलिए वह अपनी पत्नी की हत्या किया है। दूसरी ओर मृतका के पिता ने दहेज हत्या के आरोप में प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें