दुस्साहस:शराब पीकर घर पहुंचे इमाम का पत्नी ने किया विरोध तो गला दबाकर कर दी हत्या

अररिया4 घंटे पहले
घटना की जानकारी देती बहन, टेम्पो से पोस्टमार्टम के लिए पहुंचे ग्रामीण। - Dainik Bhaskar
घटना की जानकारी देती बहन, टेम्पो से पोस्टमार्टम के लिए पहुंचे ग्रामीण।
  • चार साल पूर्व ही हुई थी इमाम की बंगाल के हलीमा से शादी, मजदूरी से हो रहा था भरण पोषण
  • ताराबाड़ी थाना क्षेत्र के बटुरबाड़ी गांव का मामला, बहन के सामने शराबी पति ने दिया घटना को अंजाम

ताराबाड़ी थाना क्षेत्र के बटुरबाड़ी वार्ड-12 में बीते सोमवार की रात शराब पीकर घर लौटे इमाम का उसकी 26 वर्षीय पत्नी हलीमा ने विरोध किया। शराब को लेकर दोनों के बीच कहासुनी होने लगी। कहासुनी के दौरान शराब के नशे में पति ने अपनी पत्नी का गलादबा दिया। वह तब तक अपनी पत्नी का गला दबाकर रखा, जब तक वह अचेत न हो गई। घर में मौजूद हलीमा की बहन अरीना जब तक उसे इलाज के लिए अस्पताल पहुंचती तब तक उसकी मौत हो चुकी थी। मंगलवार की सुबह जब इस बात की जानकारी आसपास के लोगों को हुई तो किसी ने इसकी सूचना ताराबाड़ी पुलिस को दिया। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस शव को कब्जे में लेकर देर संध्या पोस्टमार्टम के लिए अस्पताल भेज दिया है। देर रात तक शव का पोस्टमार्टम नहीं हो पाया था।

पति की जल्द होगी गिरफ्तारी
तरावड़ी थाना के एसएचओ अजीत चौधरी ने बताया कि उन्हें भी गला दबाने की सूचना मिली है। लेकिन पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट आने के बाद ही कारणों की पुष्टि की जा सकती है। उन्होंने बताया कि देर संध्या तक आवेदन नहीं दिया गया है। आवेदन मिलते ही आगे की कार्रवाई शुरू की जाएगी। साथी फरार पति को गिरफ्तार किया जाएगा।

बहन के सामने घटी घटना
शव का पोस्टमार्टम कराने सदर अस्पताल पहुंची मृतका की छोटी बहन अरीना ने बताया कि वे लोग मूल रूप से बंगाल के करणदिघी का रहने वाली है। उसकी बहन की शादी चार पांच साल पूर्व बटुरबाड़ी के इमाम के साथ हुई थी। शादी के बाद उसकी बहन को एक बेटी भी है। पति मजदूरी कर किसी तरह उसकी बहन का गुजर-बसर कर रहा था। लेकिन उसके पति को शराब का आदि था। जिसका विरोध उसकी बहन किया करती थी। उन्होंने बताया कि वह कुछ दिन पहले ही अपनी बहन से मिलने बटुरबाड़ी गांव आई थी। देख संध्या वह अपनी बहन के साथ घर में ही थे इसी बीच उसका पति इमाम शराब के नशे में घर पहुंचा शराब के नशे में धुत देख उसकी बहन ने विरोध किया इसी बात को लेकर के दोनों के दोनों के बीच बहस शुरू हो गई। बहस के दौरान ही इमाम ने उसकी बहन का गला दबाने लगा। जब तक वह रोक पाती तब तक उसकी बहन अचेत हो चुकी थी। कुछ लोगों के सहयोग से वह अपनी बहन को अस्पताल तक ले जाने का प्रयास किया लेकिन अस्पताल पहुंचने से पूर्व ही उसकी बहन दम तोड़ चुकी थी।

