पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पैक्स चुनाव:पांच प्रखंड के 61 पैक्सों में अध्यक्ष पद के लिए 19 तो सदस्य पद के 566 उम्मीदवार नामांकित

अररिया4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अररिया प्रखंड के 19 पंचायत में अध्यक्ष पद के लिए 68 उम्मीदवार तो समिति सदस्य के लिए 160
  • कल नाम वापसी प्रक्रिया के बाद उम्मीदवार को दिया जाएगा चुनाव चिन्ह

15 फरवरी को होने वाले पैक्स चुनाव के लिए गुरुवार को स्क्रूटनी कार्य पूरी कर ली गई है। जिले के अररिया, जोकीहाट, कुर्साकांटा, नरपतगंज व भरगामा प्रखंड से अध्यक्ष पद के लिए कुल 191 उम्मीदवार व प्रबंध समिति सदस्य पद के लिए कुल 566 उम्मीदवार स्क्रूटनी के बाद मैदान में है। 6 फरवरी को इच्छुक उम्मीदवार अपना नाम वापस ले पायेंगे। नाम वापसी प्रक्रिया के बाद उम्मीदवारों को चुनाव चिन्ह भी आवंटित कर दिया जाएगा। अररिया प्रखंड के 19 पंचायत में अध्यक्ष पद के लिए कुल 68 उम्मीदवार मैदान में है। जबकि प्रबंध समिति सदस्य पद के लिए कुल 160 उम्मीदवार मैदान में है। स्क्रूटनी के बाद पैकटोला पंचायत से अध्यक्ष पद के लिए मो जाबिर आलम, शाहिद आलम, प्रबंध समिति सदस्य के लिए 7 उम्मीदवार, चन्दरदेई से अध्यक्ष पद के लिए ध्रुव कुमार तिवारी, जफर ईमाम, कुमार चन्द्र भगत प्रबंध समिति सदस्य के लिए 5 उम्मीदवार,रामपुर कोदरकट्टी से अध्यक्ष पद के लिए मासूम रेजा, सुशील कुमार मिश्रा, उमेर आलम, नवीन सिंह व सदस्य पद के लिए 11 उम्मीदवार, कुसियारगांव से अध्यक्ष पद के लिए धीरेंद्र प्रसाद सिंह, सूरज यादव व सदस्य पद के लिए 10 उम्मीदवार, चिकनी से अध्यक्ष पद के लिए जुबेर आलम, अजहर आलम, साबरीन परवीन, तबरेज आलम, जुर आलम ,तनवीर आलम, सुरेश ततमा व सदस्य पद के लिए 13 उम्मीदवार, बनगामा से अध्यक्ष पद के लिए सब्बीर आलम, फकरुद्दीन, नोशाद ,राहेजबी व सदस्य पद के लिए 6, बेलवा से अध्यक्ष पद के लिए तनवीर आलम, आइसा खातून, मसोमात शौकत, मसोमात असमीना व सदस्य पद के लिए 7 उम्मीदवार, मदनपुर पश्चिम से अध्यक्ष पद के लिए मनोज कुमार सिंह,गंगा कांत झा व सदस्य पद के लिए 9 उम्मीदवार, बांसबाड़ी से अध्यक्ष पद के लिए सिकंदर,जावेद, बीबी तरन्नुम, कासिफ रेजा व सदस्य पद के लिए 8 उम्मीदवार, पोखरिया से अध्यक्ष पद के लिए 2 सदस्य पद के लिए 2 उम्मीदवार, किस्मत खवासपुर से अध्यक्ष पद के लिए 4 व सदस्य पद के लिए 13 उम्मीदवार, शरणपुर से अध्यक्ष पद के लिए 5 व सदस्य पद के लिए 13 उम्मीदवार, झमटा से अध्यक्ष पद के लिए 5 उम्मीदवार व सदस्य पद के लिए 8 उम्मीदवार, तरौना भोजपुर से अध्यक्ष पद के लिए 5 व सदस्य पद के लिए 8 उम्मीदवार, हड़िया पंचायत से अध्यक्ष पद के लिए 2 व सदस्य पद के लिए 6,बोची पंचायत से अध्यक्ष पद के लिए 6 ,कमलदाहा से अध्यक्ष पद के लिए मसरूर आलम, गोपाल साह व सदस्य पद के लिए 6 उम्मीदवार मैदान में है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें