पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

प्रतिशत के लिए नियंत्रण कक्ष से हर घंटे जाएगा फोन:मतदान के दौरान किसी भी समस्या का होगा तत्काल निदान, नियंत्रण कक्ष में करें फोन, जाने हर घंटे का %

अररिया4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले के 6 सीटों पर होने वाले तीसरे चरण के बिहार विधानसभा निर्वाचन के मद्देनजर पल-पल की जानकारी एकत्र करने के लिए शनिवार को जिला नियंत्रण कक्ष बनाया गया है। जिसमे जिला नियंत्रण कक्ष का नंबर के साथ-साथ सभी विधानसभावार दूरभाष नंबर भी लगाया गया है। जिला नियंत्रण कक्ष के वरीय प्रभार में अनुमंडल लोक शिकायत निवारण पदाधिकारी फारबिसगंज विपिन कुमार यादव को नामित किया गया है। जबकि सहयोग के लिए आईसीडीएस डीपीओ सीमा रहमान रहेंगी। वहीं प्रभारी पदाधिकारी के रूप में अपर जिला जन संपर्क पदाधिकारी दिलीप सरकार तैनात किए गए हैं। जिला नियंत्रण कक्ष में प्रतिनियुक्त कर्मियों को दायित्व दिया गया है कि मतदान कर्मियों के बूथ पर पहुंचने से लेकर शनिवार को मतदान शुरू होने और प्रत्येक घंटे मतदान प्रतिशत की जानकारी लेकर पंजी में संधारित करना है। नियंत्रण कक्ष समाहरणालय परिसर स्थित डीआरडीए सभा भवन में बनाया गया है।

विधानसभावार नियंत्रण कक्ष में लगा नंबर

जिला नियंत्रण कक्ष 06453-222309 नरपतगंज विधानसभा 06453-222710 रानीगंज विधानसभा- 06453-222711 फारबिसगंज विधानसभा- 06453-222712 अररिया विधानसभा-- 06453-222713 जोकीहाट विधानसभा- 06453-222714 सिकटी विधानसभा-- 06453-222715

प्रेक्षकों का मोबाइल नंबर

नाम कोटि मोबाइल
नारायण कोनवार,सामान्य प्रेक्षक-नरपतगंज, फारबिसगंज 9435561111
अखिलेश तिवारी,सामान्य प्रेक्षक-रानीगंज,अररिया 7549112237
अजोय सन्यामत,सामान्य प्रेक्षक-जोकीहाट,सिकटी 8051017269
राजेश कुमार,पुलिस प्रेक्षक,सभी सीट 8763300000, 8603052483

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें